COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock continued his campaign tour of West Georgia Monday, following the state Democratic Convention in Columbus over the weekend.

After making stops around southwest Georgia, Senator Warnock returned to the Fountain City for the second time in just three days.

Political leaders, including Congressman Sanford Bishop, and citizens gathered in front of Friendship Baptist Church where he touted many of his recent successes in just 20 months in office.

Some mentioned include the Expanded Child Tax Credit, Jobs and Competition Law, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan. He also touted his support for President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, which will alleviate 10’s of thousands of dollars for each student who took out federal loans, something the senator says he knows about.



“Good federal public policy gave me some Pell Grants and some low interest student loans so that I could get through college. Now over 30 years after I finished college, it would be harder now for me to do what I did then than it is right now. Too many of our children have a mortgage before they have a mortgage. That’s why I kept pushing, and I kept pushing, and I kept urging the president to live up to the promise that he made on the campaign trail and pass a meaningful student debt relief, which we got last week,” Senator Warnock says.

Those making less than $125,000 a year will qualify for loan forgiveness. Debt forgiveness is capped at $10,000 for borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. In addition to this, loan payments will also be income-based capping payments at 5% of borrowers’ monthly income.

Senator Warnock will be defending his seat in the November General Election against Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Senator Warnock’s Message to Columbus