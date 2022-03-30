SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A citizen of Mexico who resides in Rincon, Georgia pled guilty to various conspiratorial crimes, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, is being charged with “Conspiracy to Conceal, Harbor and Shield Illegal Aliens; Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering; three counts of Money Laundering; and one count of Aiding and Abetting the Retaliation Against a Witness”. His negotiated sentence is 600 months in prison and forfeiture of a 26.62-acre residential compound in Rincon.

According to a news release, Rangel-Rubio was originally “named in a December 2018 indictment”, along with his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, and Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, who are both awaiting trial. This indictment “spelled out a conspiracy that employed illegal aliens using assumed identities to work for a tree service, and then retaliated against a legal-citizen employee who reported the scheme”.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio hired employees to work for a tree service, despite his undocumented status. He primarily hired employees who were also undocumented, giving them names and social security numbers of others in order to conceal their ineligibility to work within the U.S.

He cashed his employee’s paychecks and then paid them with that cash, occasionally with-holding some of the earnings for himself. During the plea agreement, he admitted that this pulled in beyond $3.5 million for conspirators.

In April 2017, naturalized citizen and employee of the company, Eliud Montoya, sent a written complaint to Rangel-Rubio, who proceeded to read it aloud while Montoya was present. The following August, Montoya reported the scheme to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

He was found dead near his Garden City, Georgia home two days later. Rangel-Rubio admitted to “aiding and abetting Montoya’s retaliatory murder”.

Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, remarks on Rangel-Rubio’s illegal activity.

“Rangel-Rubio exploited one victim after another, using them for labor and stealing hard-earned money from their paychecks.” said Wislar. “This plea proves that the FBI is committed to protecting those who blow the whistle on illegal activity and bringing to justice those who exploit others for financial gain.”

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Garden City Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted for the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney Tania D. Groover.