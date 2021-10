COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Around 2:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Columbus Police Department found a body in Bull Creek near Cusetta Road.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced the man dead and confirms the body of the unidentified male will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

GBI will conduct the autopsy and the Columbus Police Department is investigating.

