 

United Way hosts virtual Black history month panel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosted a virtual Black History month panel discussion.

They had a turnout of 1,159 people for the event via Facebook Live. 

According to United Way’s Lindsey Braxton Platts, the organization’s goal for Black History month is to “spend this month educating the community on the impact of African Americans and the work that’s being done in our community on diversity, equality and inclusion.”

Speakers at the event included Arlene Charles, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Columbus, Isaiah Hughley, City manager for Columbus Consolidated Government, Dionne Rosser-Mims, Campus Vice Chancellor for Troy University on the Chattahoochee, Gwen Ruff, VP of Strategic Planning and Employee Services for Columbus Water Works, and Tavari Turner, Director of Gifts and Special Initiatives for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The discussion was hosted by United Way’s President and CEO, Ben Moser.

Rosser-Mims talked about how youth need to know the history of this country. “The good, the bad, the ugly,” Rosser-Mims said. “It is important they are critical consumers of information.

Hughley shared the differences between diversity and inclusion, as well as the importance of each. “Diversity is inviting some to the dance,” Hughley said. “Inclusion is asking them to dance.”

The discussion is still available for viewing on the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley Facebook page.

