University of Georgia to make repairs after dorm concerns

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia will repair and deep clean several dorms after many students said poor ventilation, mold and other problems were making them sick.

University officials told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Monday that the repairs will begin during winter break.

They will include replacing air filters, removing some older air conditioning units, changing toilet valves in one hall and cleaning fan coil units in two halls.

The AJC said last week that many first-year students have reported intense coughing, severe sore throat, congestion and other health conditions since moving into their dorms.

UGA said it has received 244 reports of potential mold since the start of the fall semester, but in most cases, mold was not discovered.