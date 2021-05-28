UPDATE: CCPD says missing 12-year-old located and safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced Friday morning they have located a missing 12-year-old girl.

CCPD says Christina Cochran has been found and is safe.

Christina had been missing since May 17. Earlier this week, CCPD asked the FBI for their help in the search.

(previous article: May, 26, 2021)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has asked the FBI to help locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

“Please, Christina, come home. You’re not in no trouble,” Christina Cochran’s mother, Channon Rolling, said.

“We love you, we’re praying that you’re OK,” Rolling added.

Cochran is a runaway and in grave danger, according to her family. They said Christina had previously contacted them but would not give up her location.

“She’s vulnerable. She’s 12-years-old, so she is in grave danger,” said Christopher Cochran, Christina’s father. He said he’s worried that others might get to her first and do harm to her.

“Give her back to us now before somebody else gets a hold to her,” he said.

Police say they believe Christina is alive and unharmed. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said she was last seen with a family at the Savannah Gardens apartment complex.

Police knocked on an apartment door in the area where they believed she was, but Cochran was not there, Hadley said. Officers from CCPD and the Savannah Police Department spent much of Wednesday morning and afternoon knocking on more doors at the complex.

Christina has not been seen since May 17 around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue.

She’s approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds.

Christina was last seen wearing a pink and black shirt with flames, jeans with green lettering down the sides, and a long ponytail. She should also have a pink backpack and Nike shoes.

CCPD says she could possibly be in the areas of Garrard, Westlake or Savannah Gardens.

Anyone with information about Christina’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here.