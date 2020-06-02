UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 48,207 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 637 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 48,207 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,334 hospitalized for treatment and 2,102 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 47,618 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,395 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 489 cases. Currently, there are 320 positive cases in Troup County and 102 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4638242
Gwinnett3891133
DeKalb3803121
Cobb3056183
Hall250850
Non-Georgia Resident214432
Dougherty1784149
Unknown15610
Clayton123851
Cherokee91133
Henry69523
Muscogee63718
Richmond59825
Douglas54925
Forsyth53212
Habersham53023
Carroll52424
Chatham51826
Sumter48944
Bartow48538
Colquitt48415
Bibb47229
Coweta4229
Mitchell41332
Whitfield3917
Houston37617
Newton37011
Lee36122
Baldwin35026
Thomas33232
Paulding33011
Barrow32818
Troup32011
Lowndes3194
Clarke29514
Rockdale2898
Upson28434
Coffee27715
Spalding27722
Floyd27415
Tift27018
Walton26912
Columbia2518
Early24431
Crisp2377
Fayette23713
Butts23424
Ware22814
Worth22321
Terrell21326
Decatur2045
Jackson1986
Hancock19725
Dooly18312
Randolph17919
Gordon16616
Walker1620
Appling16113
Gilmer1561
Chattahoochee1540
Stephens1472
Catoosa1420
Calhoun1346
Glynn1332
Bacon1313
Turner12813
Polk1261
Burke1226
Echols1210
Monroe12111
Wilcox11713
Oconee1168
Grady1144
Dawson1091
Laurens1081
Franklin1041
White1033
Harris1026
Macon1026
Pierce1003
Lumpkin991
Murray961
Banks931
Putnam939
Meriwether872
Johnson832
Liberty821
Ben Hill771
Bryan755
Effingham751
Elbert750
Peach744
Washington741
Lamar712
Brooks708
Wilkinson707
Greene687
Bulloch672
McDuffie675
Camden641
Oglethorpe627
Clinch592
Marion592
Brantley582
Madison561
Toombs564
Screven553
Pike543
Dodge522
Stewart521
Atkinson512
Berrien490
Bleckley480
Pickens483
Cook472
Fannin471
Haralson473
Union461
Seminole452
Jefferson441
Miller420
Pulaski422
Jones400
Clay392
Jasper391
Talbot392
Morgan380
Dade371
Jeff Davis371
Telfair371
Heard352
Baker342
Charlton331
Hart330
Wilkes331
Irwin301
Crawford280
Emanuel272
Tattnall270
Chattooga252
Lanier252
Towns241
Rabun231
Taylor222
Jenkins211
Wayne200
Warren180
Twiggs171
Lincoln160
Long161
McIntosh161
Schley161
Candler140
Webster131
Wheeler130
Quitman121
Treutlen120
Montgomery110
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

