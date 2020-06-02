UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 48,207 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 637 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 48,207 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,334 hospitalized for treatment and 2,102 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 47,618 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,395 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 489 cases. Currently, there are 320 positive cases in Troup County and 102 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4638 242 Gwinnett 3891 133 DeKalb 3803 121 Cobb 3056 183 Hall 2508 50 Non-Georgia Resident 2144 32 Dougherty 1784 149 Unknown 1561 0 Clayton 1238 51 Cherokee 911 33 Henry 695 23 Muscogee 637 18 Richmond 598 25 Douglas 549 25 Forsyth 532 12 Habersham 530 23 Carroll 524 24 Chatham 518 26 Sumter 489 44 Bartow 485 38 Colquitt 484 15 Bibb 472 29 Coweta 422 9 Mitchell 413 32 Whitfield 391 7 Houston 376 17 Newton 370 11 Lee 361 22 Baldwin 350 26 Thomas 332 32 Paulding 330 11 Barrow 328 18 Troup 320 11 Lowndes 319 4 Clarke 295 14 Rockdale 289 8 Upson 284 34 Coffee 277 15 Spalding 277 22 Floyd 274 15 Tift 270 18 Walton 269 12 Columbia 251 8 Early 244 31 Crisp 237 7 Fayette 237 13 Butts 234 24 Ware 228 14 Worth 223 21 Terrell 213 26 Decatur 204 5 Jackson 198 6 Hancock 197 25 Dooly 183 12 Randolph 179 19 Gordon 166 16 Walker 162 0 Appling 161 13 Gilmer 156 1 Chattahoochee 154 0 Stephens 147 2 Catoosa 142 0 Calhoun 134 6 Glynn 133 2 Bacon 131 3 Turner 128 13 Polk 126 1 Burke 122 6 Echols 121 0 Monroe 121 11 Wilcox 117 13 Oconee 116 8 Grady 114 4 Dawson 109 1 Laurens 108 1 Franklin 104 1 White 103 3 Harris 102 6 Macon 102 6 Pierce 100 3 Lumpkin 99 1 Murray 96 1 Banks 93 1 Putnam 93 9 Meriwether 87 2 Johnson 83 2 Liberty 82 1 Ben Hill 77 1 Bryan 75 5 Effingham 75 1 Elbert 75 0 Peach 74 4 Washington 74 1 Lamar 71 2 Brooks 70 8 Wilkinson 70 7 Greene 68 7 Bulloch 67 2 McDuffie 67 5 Camden 64 1 Oglethorpe 62 7 Clinch 59 2 Marion 59 2 Brantley 58 2 Madison 56 1 Toombs 56 4 Screven 55 3 Pike 54 3 Dodge 52 2 Stewart 52 1 Atkinson 51 2 Berrien 49 0 Bleckley 48 0 Pickens 48 3 Cook 47 2 Fannin 47 1 Haralson 47 3 Union 46 1 Seminole 45 2 Jefferson 44 1 Miller 42 0 Pulaski 42 2 Jones 40 0 Clay 39 2 Jasper 39 1 Talbot 39 2 Morgan 38 0 Dade 37 1 Jeff Davis 37 1 Telfair 37 1 Heard 35 2 Baker 34 2 Charlton 33 1 Hart 33 0 Wilkes 33 1 Irwin 30 1 Crawford 28 0 Emanuel 27 2 Tattnall 27 0 Chattooga 25 2 Lanier 25 2 Towns 24 1 Rabun 23 1 Taylor 22 2 Jenkins 21 1 Wayne 20 0 Warren 18 0 Twiggs 17 1 Lincoln 16 0 Long 16 1 McIntosh 16 1 Schley 16 1 Candler 14 0 Webster 13 1 Wheeler 13 0 Quitman 12 1 Treutlen 12 0 Montgomery 11 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.