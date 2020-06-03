UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports almost 49K coronavirus cases, with 673 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 48,894 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,419 hospitalized for treatment and 2,123 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 48,207 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,425 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 673 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 490 cases. Currently, there are 345 positive cases in Troup County and 111 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4688 244 Gwinnett 4063 135 DeKalb 3874 122 Cobb 3097 186 Hall 2539 50 Non-Georgia Resident 2183 31 Dougherty 1790 149 Unknown 1338 0 Clayton 1260 51 Cherokee 923 33 Henry 716 23 Muscogee 673 18 Richmond 606 25 Douglas 556 25 Habersham 538 23 Carroll 535 26 Forsyth 534 12 Chatham 522 26 Bartow 496 39 Sumter 490 44 Colquitt 488 15 Bibb 481 29 Coweta 432 9 Mitchell 415 32 Whitfield 408 7 Houston 381 18 Newton 376 11 Lee 361 22 Baldwin 352 27 Thomas 346 32 Troup 345 11 Paulding 334 11 Barrow 333 18 Lowndes 326 4 Rockdale 297 8 Clarke 296 14 Upson 290 34 Coffee 285 15 Floyd 281 15 Spalding 280 22 Walton 273 15 Tift 271 18 Columbia 266 8 Early 247 32 Fayette 239 13 Butts 237 24 Crisp 237 7 Ware 234 14 Worth 226 21 Terrell 215 26 Decatur 206 5 Jackson 199 6 Hancock 197 25 Dooly 185 12 Randolph 179 19 Walker 171 0 Appling 170 13 Gordon 170 16 Chattahoochee 160 0 Gilmer 157 1 Stephens 147 3 Catoosa 145 0 Bacon 136 3 Calhoun 135 7 Glynn 135 2 Turner 134 13 Polk 131 1 Echols 125 0 Monroe 124 11 Burke 123 6 Oconee 119 9 Grady 117 4 Wilcox 117 13 Harris 111 6 Dawson 110 1 Laurens 108 1 Franklin 105 1 Pierce 105 3 White 105 3 Macon 104 6 Lumpkin 101 1 Murray 99 1 Meriwether 95 2 Putnam 95 9 Banks 86 1 Liberty 83 1 Johnson 82 2 Ben Hill 81 1 Bryan 77 5 Bulloch 77 2 Peach 76 4 Effingham 75 1 Elbert 75 0 Washington 74 1 Lamar 73 2 Brooks 72 8 Greene 71 7 McDuffie 69 5 Wilkinson 69 7 Camden 66 1 Oglethorpe 63 7 Brantley 59 2 Clinch 59 2 Madison 59 1 Marion 59 2 Toombs 58 4 Pike 56 3 Screven 55 3 Atkinson 53 2 Stewart 53 1 Dodge 52 2 Pickens 50 3 Fannin 49 1 Haralson 49 4 Berrien 48 0 Bleckley 48 0 Union 48 1 Jefferson 46 1 Cook 45 2 Seminole 45 2 Jones 44 0 Pulaski 43 2 Miller 42 0 Clay 41 2 Jasper 40 1 Talbot 40 2 Dade 39 1 Jeff Davis 38 1 Morgan 38 0 Telfair 37 1 Heard 35 2 Baker 34 2 Hart 34 0 Wilkes 34 1 Charlton 33 1 Irwin 31 1 Tattnall 29 0 Crawford 28 0 Emanuel 28 2 Towns 26 1 Chattooga 25 2 Rabun 25 1 Lanier 24 2 Taylor 23 2 Wayne 22 0 Jenkins 21 1 Twiggs 18 1 Warren 18 0 Lincoln 16 1 Long 16 1 McIntosh 16 1 Schley 16 1 Candler 14 0 Quitman 14 1 Montgomery 13 0 Treutlen 13 0 Webster 13 1 Wheeler 13 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.