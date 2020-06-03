UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports almost 49K coronavirus cases, with 673 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 48,894 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,419 hospitalized for treatment and 2,123 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 48,207 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,425 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 673 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 490 cases. Currently, there are 345 positive cases in Troup County and 111 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4688244
Gwinnett4063135
DeKalb3874122
Cobb3097186
Hall253950
Non-Georgia Resident218331
Dougherty1790149
Unknown13380
Clayton126051
Cherokee92333
Henry71623
Muscogee67318
Richmond60625
Douglas55625
Habersham53823
Carroll53526
Forsyth53412
Chatham52226
Bartow49639
Sumter49044
Colquitt48815
Bibb48129
Coweta4329
Mitchell41532
Whitfield4087
Houston38118
Newton37611
Lee36122
Baldwin35227
Thomas34632
Troup34511
Paulding33411
Barrow33318
Lowndes3264
Rockdale2978
Clarke29614
Upson29034
Coffee28515
Floyd28115
Spalding28022
Walton27315
Tift27118
Columbia2668
Early24732
Fayette23913
Butts23724
Crisp2377
Ware23414
Worth22621
Terrell21526
Decatur2065
Jackson1996
Hancock19725
Dooly18512
Randolph17919
Walker1710
Appling17013
Gordon17016
Chattahoochee1600
Gilmer1571
Stephens1473
Catoosa1450
Bacon1363
Calhoun1357
Glynn1352
Turner13413
Polk1311
Echols1250
Monroe12411
Burke1236
Oconee1199
Grady1174
Wilcox11713
Harris1116
Dawson1101
Laurens1081
Franklin1051
Pierce1053
White1053
Macon1046
Lumpkin1011
Murray991
Meriwether952
Putnam959
Banks861
Liberty831
Johnson822
Ben Hill811
Bryan775
Bulloch772
Peach764
Effingham751
Elbert750
Washington741
Lamar732
Brooks728
Greene717
McDuffie695
Wilkinson697
Camden661
Oglethorpe637
Brantley592
Clinch592
Madison591
Marion592
Toombs584
Pike563
Screven553
Atkinson532
Stewart531
Dodge522
Pickens503
Fannin491
Haralson494
Berrien480
Bleckley480
Union481
Jefferson461
Cook452
Seminole452
Jones440
Pulaski432
Miller420
Clay412
Jasper401
Talbot402
Dade391
Jeff Davis381
Morgan380
Telfair371
Heard352
Baker342
Hart340
Wilkes341
Charlton331
Irwin311
Tattnall290
Crawford280
Emanuel282
Towns261
Chattooga252
Rabun251
Lanier242
Taylor232
Wayne220
Jenkins211
Twiggs181
Warren180
Lincoln161
Long161
McIntosh161
Schley161
Candler140
Quitman141
Montgomery130
Treutlen130
Webster131
Wheeler130
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

