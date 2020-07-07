UPDATE: Georgia has 100,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,206 in Columbus

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 100,470 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 12,226 hospitalized for treatment and 2,899 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 97,064 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 6.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,976 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,206 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 54 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 580 cases. Currently, there are 1,650 positive cases in Troup County and 386 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 6, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Gwinnett99721026.831741188
Fulton9066824.83161173
DeKalb7158902.471731003
Non-Georgia Resident6763049229
Cobb6082769.3247938
Hall34751684.0462466
Clayton2439800.181258
Muscogee22061151.254260
Dougherty20302257.94155471
Chatham1985679.3938235
Lowndes16591407.3914102
Troup16502343.2836171
Cherokee1551581.7345196
Henry1514631.1933117
Whitfield14641398.651570
Bibb1346884.6541249
Richmond1340662.5857237
Glynn12311430.61658
Unknown11800234
Douglas1179776.1437208
Colquitt11492531.231987
Forsyth1006398.415109
Tift8922184.6726113
Carroll881733.4440117
Houston840534.928150
Bartow807728.5342162
Coweta794522.361663
Clarke775597.171563
Newton750667.531299
Habersham7291591.738104
Paulding724419.611695
Coffee6591531.0617112
Columbia655412.911063
Floyd629629.531557
Rockdale583613.9411106
Baldwin5821309.983478
Sumter5801972.8650153
Barrow562650.5925113
Ware5381500.571668
Bulloch532669.46439
Thomas5191168.13277
Spalding490709.013371
Walton490511.412865
Mitchell4682121.873999
Jackson461617.141053
Fayette458389.641950
Gordon457787.271844
Chattahoochee4304000.3707
Lee4101367.992269
Harris3861112.011147
Upson3811449.944346
Walker348499.931218
Worth3391683.052256
Catoosa333484.22828
Butts3201271.153432
Appling3021627.071443
Crisp2971332.51245
Toombs2891071.04521
Early2872828.73129
Bacon2832481.59424
Murray271673.11319
Stephens2691021.73637
Decatur2681018.16828
Laurens261551.84127
Polk254584.15116
Grady237965.77434
Terrell2362787.292858
Meriwether2251070.41325
Franklin224960.18116
Hancock2222709.633237
Dooly2171619.41244
Pierce2171110.26530
Effingham216337.36122
Monroe213768.21831
Camden212393.15210
Randolph2053035.242536
Stewart2043328.44339
Brooks1991265.341120
Putnam199909.31224
Gilmer197627.05223
Cook1951118.31323
Oconee194464.821026
Ben Hill1921153.5115
Echols1874711.5106
Turner1832265.971634
Bryan180459.92526
Atkinson1792148.86222
Emanuel176776.56316
Calhoun1692675.32635
Liberty168271.39121
Tattnall164645.39011
Dawson159588.43325
Burke158707.19734
Jefferson1551012.21217
Lanier1531478.12311
Berrien152788.5509
White152478.62430
Lumpkin148437.84432
Washington148728.99114
Banks143715.64123
Lamar136702.95615
Elbert135712.5909
Jeff Davis135891.21311
Wilcox1321501.711520
Telfair131837.38312
McDuffie129597.31728
Madison128424.16417
Jenkins1271480.881229
Peach126460.271027
Dodge122598.48210
Macon121931.63936
Wayne119397.0109
Brantley115598.937
Clinch1151727.76311
Jones114398.7307
Johnson1111148.95217
Fannin109414.13110
Greene107571.67920
Pike105556.73311
Oglethorpe101662.73717
Pickens101301.22516
Screven101726.62721
Wilkinson941053.93828
Hart88337.0708
Talbot881429.04315
Haralson87283.18516
Marion861037.02212
Union85335.5323
Wilkes85848.81117
Irwin82869.29110
Jasper79556.3818
Bleckley77599.7816
Dade76470.2414
Charlton73550.9210
Chattooga73294.7625
Heard72582.0537
Candler70645.9405
McIntosh68466.8113
Morgan68355.3106
Towns58481.97110
Long57286.2212
Pulaski57523.2728
Rabun57335.57316
Clay561961.4725
Wheeler56708.0502
Crawford54441.6104
Seminole54663.3928
Lincoln53652.3118
Miller53919.503
Baker441412.07312
Montgomery41444.4903
Taylor38477.51211
Twiggs37457.5818
Evans33308.7902
Treutlen33483.2317
Warren29556.62011
Schley25473.9317
Webster24941.1827
Quitman19828.2515
Glascock13429.7500
Taliaferro2122.5500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories