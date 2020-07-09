UPDATE: Georgia reports 106,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,438 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 106,727 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 12,606 hospitalized for treatment and 2,930 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 103,890 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,117 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 598 cases. Currently, there are 1,698 positive cases in Troup County and 410 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 10415 175 Fulton 9586 319 Non-Georgia Resident 8034 50 DeKalb 7472 175 Cobb 6369 248 Hall 3620 63 Clayton 2580 81 Muscogee 2438 55 Chatham 2117 38 Dougherty 2042 155 Lowndes 1743 14 Troup 1698 38 Cherokee 1621 46 Henry 1611 33 Whitfield 1610 15 Bibb 1564 41 Richmond 1448 59 Glynn 1332 9 Douglas 1259 37 Unknown 1211 2 Colquitt 1189 19 Forsyth 1057 15 Carroll 946 40 Tift 924 26 Houston 871 29 Bartow 859 42 Clarke 841 15 Coweta 821 16 Newton 812 12 Paulding 778 16 Habersham 740 39 Coffee 734 17 Columbia 709 12 Floyd 670 15 Rockdale 625 11 Baldwin 617 34 Sumter 598 50 Barrow 589 25 Ware 576 16 Bulloch 561 4 Thomas 536 32 Spalding 527 33 Walton 504 28 Jackson 483 10 Gordon 480 18 Mitchell 477 40 Fayette 476 19 Chattahoochee 433 0 Lee 414 22 Harris 410 12 Upson 383 45 Walker 364 12 Worth 346 22 Catoosa 339 8 Butts 329 34 Appling 313 14 Toombs 304 5 Crisp 301 12 Laurens 297 1 Early 290 31 Bacon 289 5 Stephens 286 6 Polk 283 1 Decatur 282 8 Murray 274 2 Grady 242 4 Franklin 239 1 Terrell 238 28 Camden 235 2 Meriwether 233 3 Pierce 230 5 Monroe 226 19 Hancock 225 33 Effingham 224 1 Dooly 219 12 Gilmer 216 2 Oconee 213 11 Ben Hill 209 1 Bryan 209 5 Stewart 207 3 Cook 205 3 Randolph 205 25 Brooks 204 11 Putnam 197 12 Echols 191 0 Turner 185 17 Atkinson 182 2 Emanuel 181 3 Liberty 178 1 Tattnall 174 0 Calhoun 168 6 Dawson 167 3 Jefferson 164 2 Washington 163 1 Berrien 162 0 Burke 161 7 Lanier 160 3 White 159 4 Lumpkin 158 4 Banks 147 1 Elbert 143 0 Madison 143 4 Jeff Davis 142 3 Lamar 140 6 Telfair 137 3 McDuffie 136 7 Jenkins 135 12 Wayne 134 0 Peach 133 10 Macon 132 9 Wilcox 132 15 Dodge 131 2 Jones 130 0 Brantley 122 3 Clinch 115 3 Fannin 115 1 Johnson 113 2 Pickens 112 5 Pike 110 3 Greene 109 9 Screven 105 7 Wilkinson 102 9 Haralson 101 5 Oglethorpe 101 7 Hart 92 0 Union 92 3 Irwin 89 1 Marion 88 2 Talbot 88 3 Wilkes 87 1 Jasper 83 1 Bleckley 81 1 Charlton 81 2 Heard 79 3 Chattooga 77 2 Dade 77 1 Candler 74 0 McIntosh 71 1 Morgan 71 0 Rabun 61 3 Long 59 1 Towns 58 1 Pulaski 57 2 Clay 56 2 Crawford 56 0 Lincoln 56 1 Wheeler 56 0 Miller 55 0 Seminole 54 2 Montgomery 48 0 Baker 43 3 Treutlen 41 1 Twiggs 41 1 Taylor 39 2 Evans 38 0 Webster 31 2 Warren 30 0 Schley 27 1 Quitman 20 1 Glascock 13 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.