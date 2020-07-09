UPDATE: Georgia reports 106,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,438 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 106,727 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 12,606 hospitalized for treatment and 2,930 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 103,890 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,117 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 598 cases. Currently, there are 1,698 positive cases in Troup County and 410 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett10415175
Fulton9586319
Non-Georgia Resident803450
DeKalb7472175
Cobb6369248
Hall362063
Clayton258081
Muscogee243855
Chatham211738
Dougherty2042155
Lowndes174314
Troup169838
Cherokee162146
Henry161133
Whitfield161015
Bibb156441
Richmond144859
Glynn13329
Douglas125937
Unknown12112
Colquitt118919
Forsyth105715
Carroll94640
Tift92426
Houston87129
Bartow85942
Clarke84115
Coweta82116
Newton81212
Paulding77816
Habersham74039
Coffee73417
Columbia70912
Floyd67015
Rockdale62511
Baldwin61734
Sumter59850
Barrow58925
Ware57616
Bulloch5614
Thomas53632
Spalding52733
Walton50428
Jackson48310
Gordon48018
Mitchell47740
Fayette47619
Chattahoochee4330
Lee41422
Harris41012
Upson38345
Walker36412
Worth34622
Catoosa3398
Butts32934
Appling31314
Toombs3045
Crisp30112
Laurens2971
Early29031
Bacon2895
Stephens2866
Polk2831
Decatur2828
Murray2742
Grady2424
Franklin2391
Terrell23828
Camden2352
Meriwether2333
Pierce2305
Monroe22619
Hancock22533
Effingham2241
Dooly21912
Gilmer2162
Oconee21311
Ben Hill2091
Bryan2095
Stewart2073
Cook2053
Randolph20525
Brooks20411
Putnam19712
Echols1910
Turner18517
Atkinson1822
Emanuel1813
Liberty1781
Tattnall1740
Calhoun1686
Dawson1673
Jefferson1642
Washington1631
Berrien1620
Burke1617
Lanier1603
White1594
Lumpkin1584
Banks1471
Elbert1430
Madison1434
Jeff Davis1423
Lamar1406
Telfair1373
McDuffie1367
Jenkins13512
Wayne1340
Peach13310
Macon1329
Wilcox13215
Dodge1312
Jones1300
Brantley1223
Clinch1153
Fannin1151
Johnson1132
Pickens1125
Pike1103
Greene1099
Screven1057
Wilkinson1029
Haralson1015
Oglethorpe1017
Hart920
Union923
Irwin891
Marion882
Talbot883
Wilkes871
Jasper831
Bleckley811
Charlton812
Heard793
Chattooga772
Dade771
Candler740
McIntosh711
Morgan710
Rabun613
Long591
Towns581
Pulaski572
Clay562
Crawford560
Lincoln561
Wheeler560
Miller550
Seminole542
Montgomery480
Baker433
Treutlen411
Twiggs411
Taylor392
Evans380
Webster312
Warren300
Schley271
Quitman201
Glascock130
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories