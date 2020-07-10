UPDATE: Georgia reports 111,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,628 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 111,211 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 12,937 hospitalized for treatment and 2,965 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 106,727 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,169 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,628 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 603 cases. Currently, there are 1,716 positive cases in Troup County and 415 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 10741 178 Fulton 10021 321 DeKalb 7973 177 Non-Georgia Resident 7614 50 Cobb 6708 250 Hall 3713 63 Clayton 2708 81 Muscogee 2628 55 Chatham 2334 38 Dougherty 2138 155 Lowndes 1810 17 Troup 1716 38 Whitfield 1705 15 Henry 1692 34 Cherokee 1674 47 Bibb 1622 41 Richmond 1517 60 Glynn 1487 9 Unknown 1363 1 Douglas 1347 39 Colquitt 1227 20 Forsyth 1096 15 Carroll 1008 40 Tift 950 28 Houston 938 30 Coffee 908 17 Clarke 897 15 Bartow 879 42 Newton 863 14 Coweta 856 16 Paulding 812 16 Columbia 783 12 Habersham 751 41 Floyd 693 15 Rockdale 654 11 Baldwin 641 35 Barrow 606 26 Sumter 603 50 Ware 596 16 Bulloch 581 5 Thomas 578 32 Spalding 538 33 Walton 527 28 Jackson 499 11 Fayette 498 19 Gordon 491 18 Mitchell 486 40 Chattahoochee 462 0 Lee 418 22 Harris 415 12 Upson 384 45 Walker 367 12 Catoosa 352 8 Worth 351 22 Laurens 344 1 Butts 334 35 Appling 317 14 Toombs 315 5 Crisp 308 13 Stephens 303 6 Decatur 301 8 Polk 297 1 Early 296 31 Bacon 293 5 Murray 282 2 Effingham 260 1 Camden 255 2 Franklin 248 1 Grady 248 4 Meriwether 241 3 Pierce 238 5 Terrell 238 28 Cook 235 4 Bryan 230 5 Gilmer 229 2 Monroe 229 19 Ben Hill 228 1 Hancock 226 33 Oconee 224 12 Dooly 220 13 Brooks 218 11 Randolph 211 25 Stewart 211 3 Putnam 204 12 Liberty 195 1 Echols 192 0 Atkinson 190 2 Emanuel 190 3 Turner 188 17 Tattnall 179 0 Washington 177 1 Jefferson 173 2 Telfair 172 3 Dawson 170 3 Calhoun 169 6 Berrien 167 0 Burke 167 7 White 167 4 Lanier 163 3 Lumpkin 161 4 Madison 158 4 Banks 151 1 Elbert 151 0 McDuffie 145 8 Peach 145 10 Jeff Davis 144 3 Lamar 144 6 Wayne 139 0 Jenkins 137 12 Macon 137 9 Dodge 136 2 Wilcox 134 15 Jones 131 0 Brantley 129 3 Fannin 121 1 Johnson 121 2 Clinch 114 3 Pickens 112 5 Pike 112 3 Greene 111 9 Wilkinson 109 9 Screven 107 7 Haralson 105 5 Oglethorpe 104 7 Hart 101 0 Irwin 99 1 Union 98 3 Charlton 97 2 Marion 97 3 Talbot 93 3 Wilkes 88 1 Bleckley 84 1 Jasper 83 1 Candler 82 0 Chattooga 81 2 McIntosh 79 1 Dade 78 1 Heard 78 3 Morgan 74 0 Rabun 67 3 Towns 64 1 Long 62 1 Pulaski 60 2 Clay 59 2 Lincoln 59 1 Miller 58 0 Crawford 57 0 Wheeler 56 0 Seminole 54 2 Montgomery 51 0 Treutlen 45 1 Baker 43 3 Evans 42 0 Twiggs 41 1 Taylor 35 2 Webster 32 2 Warren 30 0 Schley 29 1 Quitman 20 1 Glascock 14 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.