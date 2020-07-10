UPDATE: Georgia reports 111,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,628 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 111,211 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 12,937 hospitalized for treatment and 2,965 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 106,727 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,169 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,628 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 603 cases. Currently, there are 1,716 positive cases in Troup County and 415 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett10741178
Fulton10021321
DeKalb7973177
Non-Georgia Resident761450
Cobb6708250
Hall371363
Clayton270881
Muscogee262855
Chatham233438
Dougherty2138155
Lowndes181017
Troup171638
Whitfield170515
Henry169234
Cherokee167447
Bibb162241
Richmond151760
Glynn14879
Unknown13631
Douglas134739
Colquitt122720
Forsyth109615
Carroll100840
Tift95028
Houston93830
Coffee90817
Clarke89715
Bartow87942
Newton86314
Coweta85616
Paulding81216
Columbia78312
Habersham75141
Floyd69315
Rockdale65411
Baldwin64135
Barrow60626
Sumter60350
Ware59616
Bulloch5815
Thomas57832
Spalding53833
Walton52728
Jackson49911
Fayette49819
Gordon49118
Mitchell48640
Chattahoochee4620
Lee41822
Harris41512
Upson38445
Walker36712
Catoosa3528
Worth35122
Laurens3441
Butts33435
Appling31714
Toombs3155
Crisp30813
Stephens3036
Decatur3018
Polk2971
Early29631
Bacon2935
Murray2822
Effingham2601
Camden2552
Franklin2481
Grady2484
Meriwether2413
Pierce2385
Terrell23828
Cook2354
Bryan2305
Gilmer2292
Monroe22919
Ben Hill2281
Hancock22633
Oconee22412
Dooly22013
Brooks21811
Randolph21125
Stewart2113
Putnam20412
Liberty1951
Echols1920
Atkinson1902
Emanuel1903
Turner18817
Tattnall1790
Washington1771
Jefferson1732
Telfair1723
Dawson1703
Calhoun1696
Berrien1670
Burke1677
White1674
Lanier1633
Lumpkin1614
Madison1584
Banks1511
Elbert1510
McDuffie1458
Peach14510
Jeff Davis1443
Lamar1446
Wayne1390
Jenkins13712
Macon1379
Dodge1362
Wilcox13415
Jones1310
Brantley1293
Fannin1211
Johnson1212
Clinch1143
Pickens1125
Pike1123
Greene1119
Wilkinson1099
Screven1077
Haralson1055
Oglethorpe1047
Hart1010
Irwin991
Union983
Charlton972
Marion973
Talbot933
Wilkes881
Bleckley841
Jasper831
Candler820
Chattooga812
McIntosh791
Dade781
Heard783
Morgan740
Rabun673
Towns641
Long621
Pulaski602
Clay592
Lincoln591
Miller580
Crawford570
Wheeler560
Seminole542
Montgomery510
Treutlen451
Baker433
Evans420
Twiggs411
Taylor352
Webster322
Warren300
Schley291
Quitman201
Glascock140
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

