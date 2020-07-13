UPDATE: Georgia reports 120,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,889 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 120,569 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 13,476 hospitalized for treatment and 2,965 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 111,211 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,505 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,889 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 58 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 620 cases. Currently, there are 1,756 positive cases in Troup County and 445 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett11691185
Fulton11080326
Non-Georgia Resident863254
DeKalb8618182
Cobb7235256
Hall387464
Clayton292082
Muscogee288958
Chatham270939
Dougherty2173156
Lowndes190818
Whitfield184015
Henry180934
Cherokee179948
Richmond175961
Troup175638
Bibb172543
Glynn158910
Douglas146139
Unknown14102
Colquitt128920
Forsyth119315
Carroll110140
Bartow101044
Houston100330
Tift99728
Clarke97715
Columbia96112
Newton95115
Coffee94217
Coweta89716
Paulding87916
Habersham77141
Floyd74515
Rockdale72111
Ware66916
Bulloch6606
Baldwin65435
Barrow64527
Sumter62051
Thomas60632
Spalding57833
Walton56929
Gordon55118
Fayette53219
Jackson53112
Mitchell50141
Chattahoochee4680
Harris44512
Lee42622
Upson39345
Laurens3811
Walker37812
Catoosa3608
Worth35522
Appling34914
Butts34535
Effingham3331
Polk3301
Toombs3295
Stephens3236
Decatur3188
Crisp31113
Bacon3105
Murray3082
Early30631
Camden3012
Liberty2732
Bryan2675
Franklin2661
Pierce2645
Grady2584
Gilmer2572
Meriwether2543
Terrell24928
Cook2484
Oconee24313
Hancock23533
Brooks23311
Monroe23219
Ben Hill2301
Dooly22413
Putnam22212
Stewart2193
Emanuel2153
Jefferson2152
Randolph21225
Tattnall2010
Echols1970
Washington1971
Atkinson1962
Burke1917
Turner18918
Elbert1840
Telfair1823
Berrien1800
Dawson1803
Madison1794
Lumpkin1784
White1745
Wayne1720
Calhoun1696
Lanier1683
McDuffie1648
Jeff Davis1613
Banks1582
Peach15010
Lamar1496
Brantley1443
Jenkins14213
Dodge1412
Macon1399
Wilcox13715
Jones1350
Fannin1331
Johnson1302
Greene12010
Pickens1195
Wilkinson1189
Charlton1172
Clinch1173
Hart1170
Pike1163
Screven1157
Union1154
Wilkes1152
Haralson1145
Oglethorpe1087
Irwin1071
Marion1003
Talbot943
Candler930
Bleckley901
Jasper891
Rabun863
Heard843
Chattooga812
Morgan810
McIntosh801
Dade791
Long711
Towns701
Lincoln672
Clay632
Miller610
Pulaski612
Wheeler600
Evans570
Crawford560
Seminole562
Montgomery550
Treutlen482
Baker443
Twiggs401
Taylor362
Warren340
Webster322
Schley291
Quitman221
Glascock150
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

