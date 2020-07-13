UPDATE: Georgia reports 120,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,889 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 120,569 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 13,476 hospitalized for treatment and 2,965 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 111,211 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,505 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,889 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 58 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 620 cases. Currently, there are 1,756 positive cases in Troup County and 445 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 11691 185 Fulton 11080 326 Non-Georgia Resident 8632 54 DeKalb 8618 182 Cobb 7235 256 Hall 3874 64 Clayton 2920 82 Muscogee 2889 58 Chatham 2709 39 Dougherty 2173 156 Lowndes 1908 18 Whitfield 1840 15 Henry 1809 34 Cherokee 1799 48 Richmond 1759 61 Troup 1756 38 Bibb 1725 43 Glynn 1589 10 Douglas 1461 39 Unknown 1410 2 Colquitt 1289 20 Forsyth 1193 15 Carroll 1101 40 Bartow 1010 44 Houston 1003 30 Tift 997 28 Clarke 977 15 Columbia 961 12 Newton 951 15 Coffee 942 17 Coweta 897 16 Paulding 879 16 Habersham 771 41 Floyd 745 15 Rockdale 721 11 Ware 669 16 Bulloch 660 6 Baldwin 654 35 Barrow 645 27 Sumter 620 51 Thomas 606 32 Spalding 578 33 Walton 569 29 Gordon 551 18 Fayette 532 19 Jackson 531 12 Mitchell 501 41 Chattahoochee 468 0 Harris 445 12 Lee 426 22 Upson 393 45 Laurens 381 1 Walker 378 12 Catoosa 360 8 Worth 355 22 Appling 349 14 Butts 345 35 Effingham 333 1 Polk 330 1 Toombs 329 5 Stephens 323 6 Decatur 318 8 Crisp 311 13 Bacon 310 5 Murray 308 2 Early 306 31 Camden 301 2 Liberty 273 2 Bryan 267 5 Franklin 266 1 Pierce 264 5 Grady 258 4 Gilmer 257 2 Meriwether 254 3 Terrell 249 28 Cook 248 4 Oconee 243 13 Hancock 235 33 Brooks 233 11 Monroe 232 19 Ben Hill 230 1 Dooly 224 13 Putnam 222 12 Stewart 219 3 Emanuel 215 3 Jefferson 215 2 Randolph 212 25 Tattnall 201 0 Echols 197 0 Washington 197 1 Atkinson 196 2 Burke 191 7 Turner 189 18 Elbert 184 0 Telfair 182 3 Berrien 180 0 Dawson 180 3 Madison 179 4 Lumpkin 178 4 White 174 5 Wayne 172 0 Calhoun 169 6 Lanier 168 3 McDuffie 164 8 Jeff Davis 161 3 Banks 158 2 Peach 150 10 Lamar 149 6 Brantley 144 3 Jenkins 142 13 Dodge 141 2 Macon 139 9 Wilcox 137 15 Jones 135 0 Fannin 133 1 Johnson 130 2 Greene 120 10 Pickens 119 5 Wilkinson 118 9 Charlton 117 2 Clinch 117 3 Hart 117 0 Pike 116 3 Screven 115 7 Union 115 4 Wilkes 115 2 Haralson 114 5 Oglethorpe 108 7 Irwin 107 1 Marion 100 3 Talbot 94 3 Candler 93 0 Bleckley 90 1 Jasper 89 1 Rabun 86 3 Heard 84 3 Chattooga 81 2 Morgan 81 0 McIntosh 80 1 Dade 79 1 Long 71 1 Towns 70 1 Lincoln 67 2 Clay 63 2 Miller 61 0 Pulaski 61 2 Wheeler 60 0 Evans 57 0 Crawford 56 0 Seminole 56 2 Montgomery 55 0 Treutlen 48 2 Baker 44 3 Twiggs 40 1 Taylor 36 2 Warren 34 0 Webster 32 2 Schley 29 1 Quitman 22 1 Glascock 15 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.