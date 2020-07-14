UPDATE: Georgia reports 123,963 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,976 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 123,963 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 13,685 hospitalized for treatment and 3,054 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 120,569 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,516 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,976 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 63 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 637 cases. Currently, there are 1,767 positive cases in Troup County and 465 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 11882 187 Fulton 11354 327 Non-Georgia Resident 9384 58 DeKalb 8784 183 Cobb 7388 256 Hall 3928 65 Clayton 2984 82 Muscogee 2976 63 Chatham 2816 39 Dougherty 2182 156 Lowndes 1955 19 Bibb 1895 43 Whitfield 1869 15 Henry 1851 34 Richmond 1830 62 Cherokee 1828 48 Troup 1767 38 Glynn 1622 10 Unknown 1571 2 Douglas 1499 40 Colquitt 1278 20 Forsyth 1223 15 Carroll 1108 40 Houston 1017 31 Bartow 1013 44 Clarke 1007 15 Tift 999 28 Columbia 980 12 Newton 975 15 Coffee 954 17 Coweta 914 16 Paulding 892 16 Habersham 785 41 Floyd 755 15 Rockdale 743 11 Ware 703 17 Bulloch 684 6 Baldwin 681 35 Barrow 660 27 Sumter 637 51 Thomas 609 33 Spalding 590 33 Walton 574 29 Gordon 563 18 Fayette 549 19 Jackson 548 12 Mitchell 501 41 Chattahoochee 484 1 Harris 465 13 Lee 432 22 Upson 393 45 Laurens 384 1 Walker 384 12 Appling 370 15 Catoosa 364 8 Worth 357 22 Effingham 354 1 Butts 349 35 Toombs 342 5 Polk 334 1 Stephens 333 6 Decatur 324 8 Bacon 314 5 Early 313 31 Murray 313 2 Crisp 312 13 Camden 305 2 Liberty 281 2 Bryan 280 5 Franklin 270 1 Pierce 269 5 Gilmer 262 2 Meriwether 259 3 Grady 257 4 Oconee 252 13 Cook 249 4 Terrell 249 28 Monroe 240 20 Hancock 236 33 Brooks 234 11 Ben Hill 232 1 Jefferson 229 2 Putnam 225 12 Stewart 225 3 Dooly 224 13 Emanuel 218 3 Burke 215 7 Randolph 212 25 Tattnall 206 0 Atkinson 205 2 Echols 199 0 Washington 198 1 Wayne 192 0 Elbert 191 0 Turner 190 18 Telfair 188 3 Dawson 184 3 Madison 184 4 Berrien 183 0 Lumpkin 182 4 White 180 5 Jeff Davis 171 3 Lanier 168 3 Calhoun 167 6 McDuffie 165 8 Banks 160 3 Peach 159 10 Lamar 152 6 Brantley 147 3 Jones 147 0 Dodge 146 2 Jenkins 144 13 Macon 140 10 Wilcox 138 15 Fannin 133 1 Charlton 132 2 Johnson 132 2 Clinch 123 3 Greene 123 10 Pickens 122 5 Wilkes 122 3 Wilkinson 122 9 Hart 121 0 Screven 121 8 Union 120 4 Pike 119 3 Haralson 114 5 Oglethorpe 111 7 Irwin 107 1 Marion 101 3 Candler 99 0 Talbot 96 3 Bleckley 91 1 Jasper 89 1 Morgan 88 0 Rabun 86 3 Heard 85 3 McIntosh 85 1 Chattooga 81 2 Dade 79 1 Long 73 1 Towns 70 1 Lincoln 69 2 Evans 65 0 Clay 63 2 Montgomery 63 0 Wheeler 62 0 Miller 61 0 Pulaski 61 2 Seminole 57 2 Crawford 56 0 Treutlen 52 2 Twiggs 45 1 Baker 44 3 Taylor 39 2 Schley 34 1 Warren 34 0 Webster 33 2 Quitman 22 1 Glascock 15 0 Taliaferro 6 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.