UPDATE: Georgia reports 123,963 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,976 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 123,963 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 13,685 hospitalized for treatment and 3,054 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 120,569 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,516 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,976 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 63 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 637 cases. Currently, there are 1,767 positive cases in Troup County and 465 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett11882187
Fulton11354327
Non-Georgia Resident938458
DeKalb8784183
Cobb7388256
Hall392865
Clayton298482
Muscogee297663
Chatham281639
Dougherty2182156
Lowndes195519
Bibb189543
Whitfield186915
Henry185134
Richmond183062
Cherokee182848
Troup176738
Glynn162210
Unknown15712
Douglas149940
Colquitt127820
Forsyth122315
Carroll110840
Houston101731
Bartow101344
Clarke100715
Tift99928
Columbia98012
Newton97515
Coffee95417
Coweta91416
Paulding89216
Habersham78541
Floyd75515
Rockdale74311
Ware70317
Bulloch6846
Baldwin68135
Barrow66027
Sumter63751
Thomas60933
Spalding59033
Walton57429
Gordon56318
Fayette54919
Jackson54812
Mitchell50141
Chattahoochee4841
Harris46513
Lee43222
Upson39345
Laurens3841
Walker38412
Appling37015
Catoosa3648
Worth35722
Effingham3541
Butts34935
Toombs3425
Polk3341
Stephens3336
Decatur3248
Bacon3145
Early31331
Murray3132
Crisp31213
Camden3052
Liberty2812
Bryan2805
Franklin2701
Pierce2695
Gilmer2622
Meriwether2593
Grady2574
Oconee25213
Cook2494
Terrell24928
Monroe24020
Hancock23633
Brooks23411
Ben Hill2321
Jefferson2292
Putnam22512
Stewart2253
Dooly22413
Emanuel2183
Burke2157
Randolph21225
Tattnall2060
Atkinson2052
Echols1990
Washington1981
Wayne1920
Elbert1910
Turner19018
Telfair1883
Dawson1843
Madison1844
Berrien1830
Lumpkin1824
White1805
Jeff Davis1713
Lanier1683
Calhoun1676
McDuffie1658
Banks1603
Peach15910
Lamar1526
Brantley1473
Jones1470
Dodge1462
Jenkins14413
Macon14010
Wilcox13815
Fannin1331
Charlton1322
Johnson1322
Clinch1233
Greene12310
Pickens1225
Wilkes1223
Wilkinson1229
Hart1210
Screven1218
Union1204
Pike1193
Haralson1145
Oglethorpe1117
Irwin1071
Marion1013
Candler990
Talbot963
Bleckley911
Jasper891
Morgan880
Rabun863
Heard853
McIntosh851
Chattooga812
Dade791
Long731
Towns701
Lincoln692
Evans650
Clay632
Montgomery630
Wheeler620
Miller610
Pulaski612
Seminole572
Crawford560
Treutlen522
Twiggs451
Baker443
Taylor392
Schley341
Warren340
Webster332
Quitman221
Glascock150
Taliaferro60

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Trending Stories