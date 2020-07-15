UPDATE: Georgia reports 127,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,061 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 127,834 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 14,102 hospitalized for treatment and 3,091 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 123,963 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,591 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,061 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 642 cases. Currently, there are 1,802 positive cases in Troup County and 477 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 12217 189 Fulton 11746 331 Non-Georgia Resident 9687 61 DeKalb 8980 186 Cobb 7571 256 Hall 4012 65 Muscogee 3061 64 Clayton 3060 84 Chatham 2907 39 Dougherty 2195 156 Lowndes 1997 18 Whitfield 1978 17 Bibb 1972 43 Henry 1932 34 Richmond 1922 62 Cherokee 1868 48 Troup 1802 39 Unknown 1664 3 Glynn 1653 10 Douglas 1545 40 Colquitt 1306 20 Forsyth 1257 15 Carroll 1145 40 Houston 1060 32 Bartow 1058 45 Clarke 1045 15 Columbia 1044 12 Tift 1013 29 Newton 1010 16 Coffee 967 17 Coweta 927 16 Paulding 912 16 Habersham 813 41 Floyd 784 15 Rockdale 756 11 Ware 734 17 Baldwin 701 35 Bulloch 699 6 Barrow 681 28 Sumter 642 52 Thomas 620 33 Spalding 601 33 Gordon 598 18 Walton 591 32 Fayette 565 20 Jackson 559 12 Mitchell 506 41 Chattahoochee 490 1 Harris 477 13 Lee 436 22 Laurens 412 1 Upson 393 45 Walker 389 14 Appling 376 15 Stephens 375 6 Polk 372 1 Catoosa 371 8 Effingham 360 1 Worth 360 22 Toombs 354 5 Butts 352 35 Decatur 337 8 Murray 326 2 Early 325 31 Crisp 322 13 Camden 320 2 Bacon 317 5 Gilmer 311 2 Liberty 302 2 Bryan 300 5 Pierce 278 5 Franklin 272 1 Cook 262 4 Meriwether 262 3 Monroe 261 20 Grady 258 4 Oconee 257 14 Terrell 252 29 Jefferson 246 2 Ben Hill 244 1 Brooks 238 12 Hancock 237 33 Stewart 233 4 Burke 232 7 Putnam 229 12 Emanuel 226 3 Dooly 225 13 Randolph 214 25 Atkinson 210 2 Tattnall 210 0 Turner 206 18 Washington 205 1 Wayne 204 0 Echols 199 0 Elbert 197 0 Telfair 193 3 Madison 192 4 White 190 5 Lumpkin 188 4 Dawson 187 3 Berrien 186 0 Jeff Davis 175 3 McDuffie 175 8 Lanier 172 3 Calhoun 170 6 Peach 170 10 Jenkins 169 14 Banks 166 3 Dodge 155 2 Lamar 154 6 Brantley 152 3 Jones 152 1 Charlton 147 2 Macon 146 10 Wilcox 144 15 Johnson 141 2 Fannin 137 1 Greene 136 10 Pickens 130 5 Wilkinson 126 9 Hart 125 0 Clinch 124 4 Pike 124 3 Wilkes 124 3 Screven 123 8 Union 123 4 Oglethorpe 122 7 Haralson 120 5 Irwin 107 1 Marion 105 3 Candler 103 0 Bleckley 100 1 Rabun 97 3 Talbot 97 3 Jasper 92 1 McIntosh 92 1 Morgan 91 0 Heard 90 3 Chattooga 84 2 Dade 79 1 Lincoln 76 2 Long 75 1 Towns 71 1 Evans 68 0 Wheeler 66 0 Montgomery 65 0 Clay 64 2 Miller 61 0 Pulaski 61 2 Seminole 61 2 Crawford 56 0 Treutlen 51 2 Twiggs 48 1 Taylor 47 2 Baker 45 3 Schley 37 1 Warren 36 0 Webster 34 2 Quitman 23 1 Glascock 15 0 Taliaferro 2 0

