UPDATE: Georgia reports 127,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,061 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 127,834 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 14,102 hospitalized for treatment and 3,091 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 123,963 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,591 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,061 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 642 cases. Currently, there are 1,802 positive cases in Troup County and 477 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett12217189
Fulton11746331
Non-Georgia Resident968761
DeKalb8980186
Cobb7571256
Hall401265
Muscogee306164
Clayton306084
Chatham290739
Dougherty2195156
Lowndes199718
Whitfield197817
Bibb197243
Henry193234
Richmond192262
Cherokee186848
Troup180239
Unknown16643
Glynn165310
Douglas154540
Colquitt130620
Forsyth125715
Carroll114540
Houston106032
Bartow105845
Clarke104515
Columbia104412
Tift101329
Newton101016
Coffee96717
Coweta92716
Paulding91216
Habersham81341
Floyd78415
Rockdale75611
Ware73417
Baldwin70135
Bulloch6996
Barrow68128
Sumter64252
Thomas62033
Spalding60133
Gordon59818
Walton59132
Fayette56520
Jackson55912
Mitchell50641
Chattahoochee4901
Harris47713
Lee43622
Laurens4121
Upson39345
Walker38914
Appling37615
Stephens3756
Polk3721
Catoosa3718
Effingham3601
Worth36022
Toombs3545
Butts35235
Decatur3378
Murray3262
Early32531
Crisp32213
Camden3202
Bacon3175
Gilmer3112
Liberty3022
Bryan3005
Pierce2785
Franklin2721
Cook2624
Meriwether2623
Monroe26120
Grady2584
Oconee25714
Terrell25229
Jefferson2462
Ben Hill2441
Brooks23812
Hancock23733
Stewart2334
Burke2327
Putnam22912
Emanuel2263
Dooly22513
Randolph21425
Atkinson2102
Tattnall2100
Turner20618
Washington2051
Wayne2040
Echols1990
Elbert1970
Telfair1933
Madison1924
White1905
Lumpkin1884
Dawson1873
Berrien1860
Jeff Davis1753
McDuffie1758
Lanier1723
Calhoun1706
Peach17010
Jenkins16914
Banks1663
Dodge1552
Lamar1546
Brantley1523
Jones1521
Charlton1472
Macon14610
Wilcox14415
Johnson1412
Fannin1371
Greene13610
Pickens1305
Wilkinson1269
Hart1250
Clinch1244
Pike1243
Wilkes1243
Screven1238
Union1234
Oglethorpe1227
Haralson1205
Irwin1071
Marion1053
Candler1030
Bleckley1001
Rabun973
Talbot973
Jasper921
McIntosh921
Morgan910
Heard903
Chattooga842
Dade791
Lincoln762
Long751
Towns711
Evans680
Wheeler660
Montgomery650
Clay642
Miller610
Pulaski612
Seminole612
Crawford560
Treutlen512
Twiggs481
Taylor472
Baker453
Schley371
Warren360
Webster342
Quitman231
Glascock150
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

