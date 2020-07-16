UPDATE: Georgia reports 131,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 3,142 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 131,275 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 14,346 hospitalized for treatment and 3,104 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 127,834 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,441 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 10,071 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,142 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 649 cases. Currently, there are 1,815 positive cases in Troup County and 481 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 12489 191 Fulton 12184 333 Non-Georgia Resident 10427 61 DeKalb 9165 186 Cobb 7713 258 Hall 4130 65 Muscogee 3142 64 Clayton 3132 84 Chatham 2991 39 Dougherty 2219 156 Lowndes 2064 18 Whitfield 2017 18 Bibb 2015 43 Richmond 1979 62 Henry 1976 34 Cherokee 1927 48 Troup 1815 39 Glynn 1695 10 Douglas 1576 40 Colquitt 1338 20 Unknown 1322 1 Forsyth 1280 16 Carroll 1200 40 Houston 1108 33 Bartow 1089 46 Clarke 1087 15 Tift 1062 29 Columbia 1057 13 Newton 1043 18 Coffee 993 17 Coweta 938 16 Paulding 932 16 Habersham 821 41 Floyd 810 15 Rockdale 783 11 Ware 761 17 Bulloch 723 6 Baldwin 715 35 Barrow 705 29 Thomas 657 33 Sumter 649 52 Gordon 627 18 Spalding 615 33 Walton 602 31 Fayette 584 20 Jackson 569 12 Mitchell 513 41 Chattahoochee 492 1 Harris 481 13 Lee 439 22 Laurens 422 1 Upson 397 45 Walker 392 14 Appling 389 15 Polk 386 1 Stephens 379 6 Catoosa 375 8 Effingham 373 1 Worth 366 22 Toombs 363 5 Butts 355 35 Decatur 343 8 Murray 336 2 Camden 326 2 Early 326 31 Bacon 324 5 Crisp 324 13 Gilmer 322 2 Bryan 315 5 Liberty 315 2 Pierce 291 5 Franklin 278 2 Monroe 273 20 Cook 271 4 Grady 268 4 Meriwether 266 3 Oconee 264 14 Terrell 259 29 Ben Hill 254 1 Putnam 253 12 Jefferson 251 2 Brooks 244 12 Burke 240 7 Hancock 238 33 Stewart 231 4 Emanuel 230 3 Dooly 224 13 Randolph 220 25 Tattnall 220 0 Atkinson 218 2 Wayne 216 0 Elbert 209 0 Washington 208 1 Turner 207 18 Madison 206 4 Echols 205 0 Telfair 197 3 White 195 5 Berrien 191 0 Dawson 191 3 Lumpkin 189 4 Jeff Davis 180 3 McDuffie 175 8 Peach 175 10 Lanier 172 3 Calhoun 171 6 Jenkins 171 14 Banks 170 3 Brantley 161 3 Dodge 161 2 Fannin 157 2 Lamar 157 6 Jones 156 1 Greene 154 10 Charlton 149 2 Macon 147 10 Johnson 144 2 Wilcox 144 15 Pickens 134 5 Hart 131 0 Screven 130 8 Wilkes 130 3 Pike 128 3 Union 127 4 Wilkinson 127 9 Clinch 125 4 Oglethorpe 125 7 Haralson 124 5 Candler 111 0 Irwin 109 1 Marion 105 3 Bleckley 102 1 Rabun 101 3 Talbot 101 3 Jasper 96 1 Morgan 94 0 McIntosh 93 1 Heard 89 3 Chattooga 88 2 Dade 82 1 Evans 78 0 Lincoln 78 2 Long 78 1 Towns 75 1 Wheeler 69 0 Montgomery 68 0 Clay 65 2 Miller 63 0 Pulaski 63 2 Seminole 63 2 Crawford 59 0 Treutlen 52 2 Twiggs 50 1 Taylor 46 2 Baker 45 3 Warren 37 0 Webster 34 2 Schley 30 1 Quitman 23 1 Glascock 15 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.