UPDATE: Georgia reports 131,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 3,142 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 131,275 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 14,346 hospitalized for treatment and 3,104 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 127,834 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,441 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 10,071 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,142 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 649 cases. Currently, there are 1,815 positive cases in Troup County and 481 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett12489191
Fulton12184333
Non-Georgia Resident1042761
DeKalb9165186
Cobb7713258
Hall413065
Muscogee314264
Clayton313284
Chatham299139
Dougherty2219156
Lowndes206418
Whitfield201718
Bibb201543
Richmond197962
Henry197634
Cherokee192748
Troup181539
Glynn169510
Douglas157640
Colquitt133820
Unknown13221
Forsyth128016
Carroll120040
Houston110833
Bartow108946
Clarke108715
Tift106229
Columbia105713
Newton104318
Coffee99317
Coweta93816
Paulding93216
Habersham82141
Floyd81015
Rockdale78311
Ware76117
Bulloch7236
Baldwin71535
Barrow70529
Thomas65733
Sumter64952
Gordon62718
Spalding61533
Walton60231
Fayette58420
Jackson56912
Mitchell51341
Chattahoochee4921
Harris48113
Lee43922
Laurens4221
Upson39745
Walker39214
Appling38915
Polk3861
Stephens3796
Catoosa3758
Effingham3731
Worth36622
Toombs3635
Butts35535
Decatur3438
Murray3362
Camden3262
Early32631
Bacon3245
Crisp32413
Gilmer3222
Bryan3155
Liberty3152
Pierce2915
Franklin2782
Monroe27320
Cook2714
Grady2684
Meriwether2663
Oconee26414
Terrell25929
Ben Hill2541
Putnam25312
Jefferson2512
Brooks24412
Burke2407
Hancock23833
Stewart2314
Emanuel2303
Dooly22413
Randolph22025
Tattnall2200
Atkinson2182
Wayne2160
Elbert2090
Washington2081
Turner20718
Madison2064
Echols2050
Telfair1973
White1955
Berrien1910
Dawson1913
Lumpkin1894
Jeff Davis1803
McDuffie1758
Peach17510
Lanier1723
Calhoun1716
Jenkins17114
Banks1703
Brantley1613
Dodge1612
Fannin1572
Lamar1576
Jones1561
Greene15410
Charlton1492
Macon14710
Johnson1442
Wilcox14415
Pickens1345
Hart1310
Screven1308
Wilkes1303
Pike1283
Union1274
Wilkinson1279
Clinch1254
Oglethorpe1257
Haralson1245
Candler1110
Irwin1091
Marion1053
Bleckley1021
Rabun1013
Talbot1013
Jasper961
Morgan940
McIntosh931
Heard893
Chattooga882
Dade821
Evans780
Lincoln782
Long781
Towns751
Wheeler690
Montgomery680
Clay652
Miller630
Pulaski632
Seminole632
Crawford590
Treutlen522
Twiggs501
Taylor462
Baker453
Warren370
Webster342
Schley301
Quitman231
Glascock150
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Trending Stories