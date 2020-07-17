UPDATE: Georgia reports 135,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 3,196 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 135,183 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 14,647 hospitalized for treatment and 3,132 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 131,275 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,908 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 10,253 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,196 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 657 cases. Currently, there are 1,841 positive cases in Troup County and 485 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 12897 195 Fulton 12584 335 Non-Georgia Resident 10916 61 DeKalb 9308 187 Cobb 7972 260 Hall 4242 65 Clayton 3236 85 Muscogee 3196 64 Chatham 3106 39 Dougherty 2243 157 Richmond 2096 62 Lowndes 2093 19 Bibb 2077 43 Whitfield 2070 19 Henry 2027 34 Cherokee 2014 48 Troup 1841 44 Glynn 1734 10 Douglas 1632 41 Colquitt 1331 20 Forsyth 1312 16 Unknown 1303 1 Carroll 1260 40 Houston 1161 33 Clarke 1140 15 Columbia 1123 14 Bartow 1110 46 Newton 1098 19 Tift 1093 29 Coffee 1006 18 Paulding 966 16 Coweta 963 16 Habersham 836 41 Floyd 829 15 Rockdale 803 11 Ware 788 17 Bulloch 751 7 Barrow 725 29 Baldwin 721 35 Thomas 673 33 Sumter 657 52 Gordon 653 19 Spalding 629 33 Walton 613 31 Fayette 612 20 Jackson 590 12 Mitchell 515 41 Chattahoochee 493 1 Harris 485 13 Laurens 447 1 Lee 441 22 Upson 407 45 Appling 402 15 Walker 402 14 Polk 399 1 Catoosa 385 8 Stephens 383 6 Effingham 380 1 Toombs 372 5 Worth 371 22 Butts 358 35 Murray 347 2 Decatur 346 8 Camden 337 2 Liberty 329 2 Bryan 328 5 Bacon 327 5 Crisp 326 13 Early 326 31 Gilmer 326 2 Pierce 298 5 Monroe 283 20 Franklin 281 2 Cook 278 4 Meriwether 277 4 Grady 276 4 Oconee 268 14 Jefferson 263 3 Terrell 260 29 Ben Hill 259 1 Brooks 255 12 Putnam 254 13 Burke 247 7 Wayne 242 0 Hancock 240 33 Emanuel 237 3 Tattnall 235 0 Stewart 231 4 Elbert 224 0 Atkinson 223 2 Dooly 222 13 Randolph 222 25 Washington 215 1 Turner 211 18 Madison 209 4 Echols 205 0 White 204 5 Telfair 200 3 Jeff Davis 196 3 Berrien 194 0 Dawson 194 3 Lumpkin 193 4 Peach 184 10 Jenkins 182 14 McDuffie 182 8 Banks 177 3 Lanier 175 3 Calhoun 173 6 Charlton 171 2 Fannin 168 2 Brantley 166 3 Dodge 165 2 Lamar 159 7 Greene 156 10 Jones 156 1 Macon 150 10 Johnson 146 2 Wilcox 146 15 Pickens 138 5 Hart 136 0 Wilkes 136 3 Pike 135 3 Union 134 4 Screven 132 8 Oglethorpe 131 7 Haralson 128 5 Wilkinson 127 9 Candler 125 0 Clinch 125 4 Irwin 109 1 Marion 108 3 Rabun 108 3 Bleckley 102 1 Talbot 102 3 Jasper 101 1 Morgan 100 0 McIntosh 95 1 Heard 93 3 Chattooga 89 2 Dade 84 1 Lincoln 83 2 Long 81 1 Evans 80 0 Towns 78 1 Wheeler 71 0 Montgomery 68 0 Crawford 66 0 Clay 65 2 Miller 65 0 Seminole 64 2 Pulaski 63 2 Treutlen 53 2 Twiggs 51 1 Taylor 49 2 Baker 45 3 Warren 40 0 Webster 35 2 Schley 31 1 Quitman 24 1 Glascock 17 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.