UPDATE: Georgia reports 135,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 3,196 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 135,183 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 14,647 hospitalized for treatment and 3,132 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 131,275 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,908 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 10,253 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,196 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 657 cases. Currently, there are 1,841 positive cases in Troup County and 485 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett12897195
Fulton12584335
Non-Georgia Resident1091661
DeKalb9308187
Cobb7972260
Hall424265
Clayton323685
Muscogee319664
Chatham310639
Dougherty2243157
Richmond209662
Lowndes209319
Bibb207743
Whitfield207019
Henry202734
Cherokee201448
Troup184144
Glynn173410
Douglas163241
Colquitt133120
Forsyth131216
Unknown13031
Carroll126040
Houston116133
Clarke114015
Columbia112314
Bartow111046
Newton109819
Tift109329
Coffee100618
Paulding96616
Coweta96316
Habersham83641
Floyd82915
Rockdale80311
Ware78817
Bulloch7517
Barrow72529
Baldwin72135
Thomas67333
Sumter65752
Gordon65319
Spalding62933
Walton61331
Fayette61220
Jackson59012
Mitchell51541
Chattahoochee4931
Harris48513
Laurens4471
Lee44122
Upson40745
Appling40215
Walker40214
Polk3991
Catoosa3858
Stephens3836
Effingham3801
Toombs3725
Worth37122
Butts35835
Murray3472
Decatur3468
Camden3372
Liberty3292
Bryan3285
Bacon3275
Crisp32613
Early32631
Gilmer3262
Pierce2985
Monroe28320
Franklin2812
Cook2784
Meriwether2774
Grady2764
Oconee26814
Jefferson2633
Terrell26029
Ben Hill2591
Brooks25512
Putnam25413
Burke2477
Wayne2420
Hancock24033
Emanuel2373
Tattnall2350
Stewart2314
Elbert2240
Atkinson2232
Dooly22213
Randolph22225
Washington2151
Turner21118
Madison2094
Echols2050
White2045
Telfair2003
Jeff Davis1963
Berrien1940
Dawson1943
Lumpkin1934
Peach18410
Jenkins18214
McDuffie1828
Banks1773
Lanier1753
Calhoun1736
Charlton1712
Fannin1682
Brantley1663
Dodge1652
Lamar1597
Greene15610
Jones1561
Macon15010
Johnson1462
Wilcox14615
Pickens1385
Hart1360
Wilkes1363
Pike1353
Union1344
Screven1328
Oglethorpe1317
Haralson1285
Wilkinson1279
Candler1250
Clinch1254
Irwin1091
Marion1083
Rabun1083
Bleckley1021
Talbot1023
Jasper1011
Morgan1000
McIntosh951
Heard933
Chattooga892
Dade841
Lincoln832
Long811
Evans800
Towns781
Wheeler710
Montgomery680
Crawford660
Clay652
Miller650
Seminole642
Pulaski632
Treutlen532
Twiggs511
Taylor492
Baker453
Warren400
Webster352
Schley311
Quitman241
Glascock170
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 96° 75°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 74°

Sunday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 96° 75°

Monday

97° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 97° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 94° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories