UPDATE: Georgia reports 145,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,435 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 145,575 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,047 hospitalized for treatment and 3,176 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 135,183 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,392 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 11,985 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,435 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 668 cases. Currently, there are 1,874 positive cases in Troup County and 511 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will re-open their 24-hour kiosk libraries, with some changes in place to meet public health needs. The Double Churches Road and Flat Rock Road locations will both be open on July 28.

In other COVID-centric news, the Bahamas banned U.S. tourist travel due to ongoing concerns over the virus’s spread across the country.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Savannah, Ga. and announced a partnership between the city and New York state to fight COVID-19’s spread in Savannah. He and Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement on the afternoon of July 20. Gov. Cuomo will be donating a variety of PPE supplies to Savannah to help healthcare workers on the front lines.

President Donald Trump says “good things” are happening in the latest round of virus aid talks on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers return for session.

The Food and Drug Administration has also approved emergency pooled testing for COVID-19 samples on July 18, allowing up to four individual swab specimens. Officials say this will allow more people to be tested using fewer tests.

Aldi became the latest grocery store chain to require customers to wear face masks when shopping, with the policy change to take effect on July 27.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 13614 199 Fulton 13379 340 Non-Georgia Resident 12787 63 DeKalb 9800 188 Cobb 8510 264 Hall 4420 66 Chatham 3483 40 Clayton 3455 85 Muscogee 3435 64 Dougherty 2317 158 Richmond 2305 63 Whitfield 2298 23 Bibb 2248 44 Lowndes 2248 19 Henry 2213 34 Cherokee 2125 49 Troup 1874 43 Glynn 1858 12 Unknown 1821 6 Douglas 1750 41 Forsyth 1383 16 Carroll 1373 42 Colquitt 1360 20 Clarke 1255 15 Columbia 1242 14 Houston 1239 33 Newton 1202 19 Bartow 1142 46 Tift 1109 29 Paulding 1057 16 Coffee 1055 18 Coweta 1019 16 Rockdale 895 11 Floyd 867 15 Habersham 855 41 Ware 851 17 Bulloch 803 7 Barrow 771 29 Baldwin 745 35 Thomas 696 33 Gordon 685 19 Fayette 669 20 Sumter 668 52 Spalding 659 33 Walton 649 32 Jackson 631 12 Mitchell 521 41 Harris 511 13 Chattahoochee 502 1 Laurens 492 1 Lee 449 22 Appling 437 15 Effingham 419 1 Upson 419 45 Polk 417 2 Toombs 412 6 Walker 411 14 Stephens 403 6 Catoosa 395 8 Camden 394 3 Murray 391 2 Decatur 383 8 Wayne 381 0 Liberty 377 2 Butts 375 35 Worth 374 22 Bryan 372 5 Gilmer 360 2 Bacon 345 5 Crisp 339 13 Early 326 31 Pierce 314 5 Monroe 306 20 Cook 295 4 Jefferson 295 5 Franklin 294 3 Oconee 294 14 Grady 289 4 Brooks 282 12 Meriwether 282 4 Putnam 274 13 Tattnall 267 0 Ben Hill 266 1 Emanuel 260 3 Terrell 260 29 Burke 252 7 Hancock 244 33 Washington 244 1 Elbert 234 0 Stewart 233 4 Atkinson 228 2 Madison 228 4 Dooly 224 14 Randolph 223 25 White 218 5 Jeff Davis 216 3 Telfair 216 3 Turner 214 18 Echols 209 0 Lumpkin 204 4 Berrien 202 0 Dawson 202 3 McDuffie 201 8 Peach 201 10 Charlton 194 2 Fannin 193 2 Jenkins 193 14 Banks 188 3 Jones 187 1 Lanier 184 3 Calhoun 175 6 Brantley 174 3 Dodge 168 2 Lamar 166 7 Pickens 166 5 Greene 165 10 Hart 158 0 Johnson 155 2 Macon 150 10 Wilcox 147 15 Wilkes 144 3 Pike 141 3 Oglethorpe 140 8 Candler 139 0 Union 137 4 Screven 136 8 Haralson 135 6 Wilkinson 134 9 Clinch 132 4 Rabun 118 3 Morgan 115 0 Marion 111 3 Irwin 109 1 Talbot 106 3 Jasper 103 1 McIntosh 103 1 Bleckley 102 1 Heard 102 3 Evans 100 0 Chattooga 93 2 Lincoln 88 2 Dade 87 1 Montgomery 86 0 Towns 84 1 Long 83 1 Wheeler 77 0 Miller 72 0 Seminole 71 2 Pulaski 70 2 Crawford 68 0 Clay 65 2 Treutlen 59 2 Twiggs 56 1 Taylor 52 2 Baker 45 3 Warren 44 0 Webster 35 2 Schley 31 1 Quitman 24 1 Glascock 17 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.