UPDATE: Georgia reports 145,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,435 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 145,575 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,047 hospitalized for treatment and 3,176 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 135,183 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,392 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 11,985 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,435 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 668 cases. Currently, there are 1,874 positive cases in Troup County and 511 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will re-open their 24-hour kiosk libraries, with some changes in place to meet public health needs. The Double Churches Road and Flat Rock Road locations will both be open on July 28.

In other COVID-centric news, the Bahamas banned U.S. tourist travel due to ongoing concerns over the virus’s spread across the country.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Savannah, Ga. and announced a partnership between the city and New York state to fight COVID-19’s spread in Savannah. He and Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement on the afternoon of July 20. Gov. Cuomo will be donating a variety of PPE supplies to Savannah to help healthcare workers on the front lines.

President Donald Trump says “good things” are happening in the latest round of virus aid talks on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers return for session.

The Food and Drug Administration has also approved emergency pooled testing for COVID-19 samples on July 18, allowing up to four individual swab specimens. Officials say this will allow more people to be tested using fewer tests.

Aldi became the latest grocery store chain to require customers to wear face masks when shopping, with the policy change to take effect on July 27.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett13614199
Fulton13379340
Non-Georgia Resident1278763
DeKalb9800188
Cobb8510264
Hall442066
Chatham348340
Clayton345585
Muscogee343564
Dougherty2317158
Richmond230563
Whitfield229823
Bibb224844
Lowndes224819
Henry221334
Cherokee212549
Troup187443
Glynn185812
Unknown18216
Douglas175041
Forsyth138316
Carroll137342
Colquitt136020
Clarke125515
Columbia124214
Houston123933
Newton120219
Bartow114246
Tift110929
Paulding105716
Coffee105518
Coweta101916
Rockdale89511
Floyd86715
Habersham85541
Ware85117
Bulloch8037
Barrow77129
Baldwin74535
Thomas69633
Gordon68519
Fayette66920
Sumter66852
Spalding65933
Walton64932
Jackson63112
Mitchell52141
Harris51113
Chattahoochee5021
Laurens4921
Lee44922
Appling43715
Effingham4191
Upson41945
Polk4172
Toombs4126
Walker41114
Stephens4036
Catoosa3958
Camden3943
Murray3912
Decatur3838
Wayne3810
Liberty3772
Butts37535
Worth37422
Bryan3725
Gilmer3602
Bacon3455
Crisp33913
Early32631
Pierce3145
Monroe30620
Cook2954
Jefferson2955
Franklin2943
Oconee29414
Grady2894
Brooks28212
Meriwether2824
Putnam27413
Tattnall2670
Ben Hill2661
Emanuel2603
Terrell26029
Burke2527
Hancock24433
Washington2441
Elbert2340
Stewart2334
Atkinson2282
Madison2284
Dooly22414
Randolph22325
White2185
Jeff Davis2163
Telfair2163
Turner21418
Echols2090
Lumpkin2044
Berrien2020
Dawson2023
McDuffie2018
Peach20110
Charlton1942
Fannin1932
Jenkins19314
Banks1883
Jones1871
Lanier1843
Calhoun1756
Brantley1743
Dodge1682
Lamar1667
Pickens1665
Greene16510
Hart1580
Johnson1552
Macon15010
Wilcox14715
Wilkes1443
Pike1413
Oglethorpe1408
Candler1390
Union1374
Screven1368
Haralson1356
Wilkinson1349
Clinch1324
Rabun1183
Morgan1150
Marion1113
Irwin1091
Talbot1063
Jasper1031
McIntosh1031
Bleckley1021
Heard1023
Evans1000
Chattooga932
Lincoln882
Dade871
Montgomery860
Towns841
Long831
Wheeler770
Miller720
Seminole712
Pulaski702
Crawford680
Clay652
Treutlen592
Twiggs561
Taylor522
Baker453
Warren440
Webster352
Schley311
Quitman241
Glascock170
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

