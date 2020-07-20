UPDATE: Georgia reports 145,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,435 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 145,575 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,047 hospitalized for treatment and 3,176 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 135,183 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,392 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.
Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 11,985 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 3,435 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 668 cases. Currently, there are 1,874 positive cases in Troup County and 511 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will re-open their 24-hour kiosk libraries, with some changes in place to meet public health needs. The Double Churches Road and Flat Rock Road locations will both be open on July 28.
In other COVID-centric news, the Bahamas banned U.S. tourist travel due to ongoing concerns over the virus’s spread across the country.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Savannah, Ga. and announced a partnership between the city and New York state to fight COVID-19’s spread in Savannah. He and Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement on the afternoon of July 20. Gov. Cuomo will be donating a variety of PPE supplies to Savannah to help healthcare workers on the front lines.
President Donald Trump says “good things” are happening in the latest round of virus aid talks on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers return for session.
The Food and Drug Administration has also approved emergency pooled testing for COVID-19 samples on July 18, allowing up to four individual swab specimens. Officials say this will allow more people to be tested using fewer tests.
Aldi became the latest grocery store chain to require customers to wear face masks when shopping, with the policy change to take effect on July 27.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Gwinnett
|13614
|199
|Fulton
|13379
|340
|Non-Georgia Resident
|12787
|63
|DeKalb
|9800
|188
|Cobb
|8510
|264
|Hall
|4420
|66
|Chatham
|3483
|40
|Clayton
|3455
|85
|Muscogee
|3435
|64
|Dougherty
|2317
|158
|Richmond
|2305
|63
|Whitfield
|2298
|23
|Bibb
|2248
|44
|Lowndes
|2248
|19
|Henry
|2213
|34
|Cherokee
|2125
|49
|Troup
|1874
|43
|Glynn
|1858
|12
|Unknown
|1821
|6
|Douglas
|1750
|41
|Forsyth
|1383
|16
|Carroll
|1373
|42
|Colquitt
|1360
|20
|Clarke
|1255
|15
|Columbia
|1242
|14
|Houston
|1239
|33
|Newton
|1202
|19
|Bartow
|1142
|46
|Tift
|1109
|29
|Paulding
|1057
|16
|Coffee
|1055
|18
|Coweta
|1019
|16
|Rockdale
|895
|11
|Floyd
|867
|15
|Habersham
|855
|41
|Ware
|851
|17
|Bulloch
|803
|7
|Barrow
|771
|29
|Baldwin
|745
|35
|Thomas
|696
|33
|Gordon
|685
|19
|Fayette
|669
|20
|Sumter
|668
|52
|Spalding
|659
|33
|Walton
|649
|32
|Jackson
|631
|12
|Mitchell
|521
|41
|Harris
|511
|13
|Chattahoochee
|502
|1
|Laurens
|492
|1
|Lee
|449
|22
|Appling
|437
|15
|Effingham
|419
|1
|Upson
|419
|45
|Polk
|417
|2
|Toombs
|412
|6
|Walker
|411
|14
|Stephens
|403
|6
|Catoosa
|395
|8
|Camden
|394
|3
|Murray
|391
|2
|Decatur
|383
|8
|Wayne
|381
|0
|Liberty
|377
|2
|Butts
|375
|35
|Worth
|374
|22
|Bryan
|372
|5
|Gilmer
|360
|2
|Bacon
|345
|5
|Crisp
|339
|13
|Early
|326
|31
|Pierce
|314
|5
|Monroe
|306
|20
|Cook
|295
|4
|Jefferson
|295
|5
|Franklin
|294
|3
|Oconee
|294
|14
|Grady
|289
|4
|Brooks
|282
|12
|Meriwether
|282
|4
|Putnam
|274
|13
|Tattnall
|267
|0
|Ben Hill
|266
|1
|Emanuel
|260
|3
|Terrell
|260
|29
|Burke
|252
|7
|Hancock
|244
|33
|Washington
|244
|1
|Elbert
|234
|0
|Stewart
|233
|4
|Atkinson
|228
|2
|Madison
|228
|4
|Dooly
|224
|14
|Randolph
|223
|25
|White
|218
|5
|Jeff Davis
|216
|3
|Telfair
|216
|3
|Turner
|214
|18
|Echols
|209
|0
|Lumpkin
|204
|4
|Berrien
|202
|0
|Dawson
|202
|3
|McDuffie
|201
|8
|Peach
|201
|10
|Charlton
|194
|2
|Fannin
|193
|2
|Jenkins
|193
|14
|Banks
|188
|3
|Jones
|187
|1
|Lanier
|184
|3
|Calhoun
|175
|6
|Brantley
|174
|3
|Dodge
|168
|2
|Lamar
|166
|7
|Pickens
|166
|5
|Greene
|165
|10
|Hart
|158
|0
|Johnson
|155
|2
|Macon
|150
|10
|Wilcox
|147
|15
|Wilkes
|144
|3
|Pike
|141
|3
|Oglethorpe
|140
|8
|Candler
|139
|0
|Union
|137
|4
|Screven
|136
|8
|Haralson
|135
|6
|Wilkinson
|134
|9
|Clinch
|132
|4
|Rabun
|118
|3
|Morgan
|115
|0
|Marion
|111
|3
|Irwin
|109
|1
|Talbot
|106
|3
|Jasper
|103
|1
|McIntosh
|103
|1
|Bleckley
|102
|1
|Heard
|102
|3
|Evans
|100
|0
|Chattooga
|93
|2
|Lincoln
|88
|2
|Dade
|87
|1
|Montgomery
|86
|0
|Towns
|84
|1
|Long
|83
|1
|Wheeler
|77
|0
|Miller
|72
|0
|Seminole
|71
|2
|Pulaski
|70
|2
|Crawford
|68
|0
|Clay
|65
|2
|Treutlen
|59
|2
|Twiggs
|56
|1
|Taylor
|52
|2
|Baker
|45
|3
|Warren
|44
|0
|Webster
|35
|2
|Schley
|31
|1
|Quitman
|24
|1
|Glascock
|17
|0
|Taliaferro
|2
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.