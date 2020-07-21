UPDATE: Georgia reports 148,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,520 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 148,988 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,494 hospitalized for treatment and 3,254 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 135,183 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,392 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,022 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 3,520 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 67 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 675 cases. Currently, there are 1,939 positive cases in Troup County and 522 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced a mask mandate for all city government buildings, citing guidelines from Governor Kemp’s latest Executive Order that would allow the policy.
Superior Court Judge McBride of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit released a similar order for courts in the circuit, as well as buildings where court proceedings take place.
Even with COVID-19-related changes, Columbus Restaurant Week is up and running, focusing on take-out dining during the pandemic rather than dine-in options, for those who may feel uncomfortable eating at a restaurant at this time.
The Troup County Jail is also reporting zero cases of coronavirus in the facility, none of the 343 inmates are reported to have, or suspected of having, COVID-19.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Gwinnett
|13878
|204
|Fulton
|13779
|348
|Non-Georgia Resident
|13123
|68
|DeKalb
|9950
|190
|Cobb
|8759
|267
|Hall
|4528
|68
|Chatham
|3603
|41
|Clayton
|3542
|86
|Muscogee
|3520
|67
|Richmond
|2390
|69
|Whitfield
|2347
|23
|Dougherty
|2343
|158
|Bibb
|2328
|44
|Lowndes
|2285
|22
|Henry
|2260
|35
|Cherokee
|2202
|50
|Troup
|1939
|45
|Glynn
|1914
|12
|Douglas
|1805
|41
|Unknown
|1680
|7
|Forsyth
|1414
|16
|Carroll
|1392
|42
|Colquitt
|1361
|20
|Columbia
|1300
|15
|Clarke
|1286
|15
|Houston
|1255
|34
|Newton
|1239
|21
|Bartow
|1172
|49
|Tift
|1088
|29
|Paulding
|1080
|17
|Coffee
|1071
|19
|Coweta
|1042
|17
|Rockdale
|914
|11
|Ware
|896
|17
|Floyd
|889
|15
|Habersham
|876
|42
|Bulloch
|824
|8
|Barrow
|798
|30
|Baldwin
|755
|35
|Thomas
|714
|34
|Gordon
|711
|20
|Fayette
|693
|21
|Sumter
|675
|53
|Walton
|669
|32
|Spalding
|664
|33
|Jackson
|647
|13
|Mitchell
|525
|41
|Harris
|522
|14
|Laurens
|513
|1
|Chattahoochee
|504
|1
|Lee
|454
|22
|Appling
|449
|15
|Effingham
|435
|1
|Polk
|431
|2
|Wayne
|429
|0
|Toombs
|426
|6
|Upson
|426
|45
|Walker
|414
|14
|Stephens
|412
|6
|Camden
|410
|3
|Catoosa
|407
|8
|Murray
|399
|2
|Decatur
|398
|8
|Liberty
|398
|2
|Bryan
|384
|5
|Butts
|378
|35
|Worth
|377
|22
|Gilmer
|367
|2
|Bacon
|348
|5
|Crisp
|340
|13
|Early
|336
|31
|Pierce
|322
|5
|Monroe
|315
|20
|Jefferson
|312
|5
|Oconee
|304
|15
|Grady
|301
|4
|Franklin
|300
|3
|Cook
|298
|5
|Meriwether
|290
|4
|Brooks
|289
|12
|Tattnall
|277
|0
|Ben Hill
|276
|1
|Putnam
|276
|16
|Emanuel
|267
|5
|Terrell
|265
|29
|Burke
|263
|7
|Washington
|250
|1
|Elbert
|246
|1
|Hancock
|244
|33
|Madison
|235
|4
|Stewart
|234
|4
|Jeff Davis
|231
|4
|Randolph
|228
|26
|White
|228
|5
|Atkinson
|226
|2
|Dooly
|226
|14
|Telfair
|219
|5
|Echols
|211
|0
|Lumpkin
|211
|5
|McDuffie
|206
|8
|Dawson
|205
|3
|Charlton
|204
|2
|Peach
|204
|10
|Turner
|204
|18
|Berrien
|201
|0
|Fannin
|199
|2
|Jenkins
|194
|14
|Banks
|191
|3
|Jones
|191
|1
|Lanier
|184
|3
|Brantley
|179
|3
|Calhoun
|178
|6
|Pickens
|176
|5
|Dodge
|174
|2
|Lamar
|168
|7
|Greene
|166
|10
|Hart
|165
|0
|Johnson
|157
|2
|Macon
|151
|10
|Wilkes
|149
|3
|Wilcox
|148
|16
|Oglethorpe
|145
|8
|Union
|144
|5
|Candler
|143
|0
|Pike
|141
|3
|Wilkinson
|140
|9
|Haralson
|136
|6
|Screven
|136
|8
|Clinch
|132
|4
|Rabun
|125
|3
|Marion
|114
|3
|Evans
|112
|0
|Irwin
|112
|1
|Morgan
|112
|0
|McIntosh
|110
|1
|Talbot
|107
|3
|Heard
|104
|3
|Bleckley
|103
|1
|Jasper
|103
|1
|Chattooga
|98
|2
|Lincoln
|92
|2
|Montgomery
|91
|0
|Dade
|88
|1
|Long
|88
|1
|Towns
|84
|1
|Seminole
|79
|2
|Wheeler
|77
|0
|Miller
|74
|0
|Pulaski
|70
|2
|Clay
|67
|2
|Crawford
|67
|0
|Treutlen
|62
|2
|Twiggs
|58
|1
|Taylor
|54
|2
|Baker
|45
|3
|Warren
|44
|0
|Webster
|35
|2
|Schley
|31
|1
|Quitman
|25
|1
|Glascock
|17
|0
|Taliaferro
|3
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.