UPDATE: Georgia reports 148,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,520 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 148,988 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,494 hospitalized for treatment and 3,254 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 135,183 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,392 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,022 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,520 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 67 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 675 cases. Currently, there are 1,939 positive cases in Troup County and 522 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced a mask mandate for all city government buildings, citing guidelines from Governor Kemp’s latest Executive Order that would allow the policy.

Superior Court Judge McBride of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit released a similar order for courts in the circuit, as well as buildings where court proceedings take place.

Even with COVID-19-related changes, Columbus Restaurant Week is up and running, focusing on take-out dining during the pandemic rather than dine-in options, for those who may feel uncomfortable eating at a restaurant at this time.

The Troup County Jail is also reporting zero cases of coronavirus in the facility, none of the 343 inmates are reported to have, or suspected of having, COVID-19.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett13878204
Fulton13779348
Non-Georgia Resident1312368
DeKalb9950190
Cobb8759267
Hall452868
Chatham360341
Clayton354286
Muscogee352067
Richmond239069
Whitfield234723
Dougherty2343158
Bibb232844
Lowndes228522
Henry226035
Cherokee220250
Troup193945
Glynn191412
Douglas180541
Unknown16807
Forsyth141416
Carroll139242
Colquitt136120
Columbia130015
Clarke128615
Houston125534
Newton123921
Bartow117249
Tift108829
Paulding108017
Coffee107119
Coweta104217
Rockdale91411
Ware89617
Floyd88915
Habersham87642
Bulloch8248
Barrow79830
Baldwin75535
Thomas71434
Gordon71120
Fayette69321
Sumter67553
Walton66932
Spalding66433
Jackson64713
Mitchell52541
Harris52214
Laurens5131
Chattahoochee5041
Lee45422
Appling44915
Effingham4351
Polk4312
Wayne4290
Toombs4266
Upson42645
Walker41414
Stephens4126
Camden4103
Catoosa4078
Murray3992
Decatur3988
Liberty3982
Bryan3845
Butts37835
Worth37722
Gilmer3672
Bacon3485
Crisp34013
Early33631
Pierce3225
Monroe31520
Jefferson3125
Oconee30415
Grady3014
Franklin3003
Cook2985
Meriwether2904
Brooks28912
Tattnall2770
Ben Hill2761
Putnam27616
Emanuel2675
Terrell26529
Burke2637
Washington2501
Elbert2461
Hancock24433
Madison2354
Stewart2344
Jeff Davis2314
Randolph22826
White2285
Atkinson2262
Dooly22614
Telfair2195
Echols2110
Lumpkin2115
McDuffie2068
Dawson2053
Charlton2042
Peach20410
Turner20418
Berrien2010
Fannin1992
Jenkins19414
Banks1913
Jones1911
Lanier1843
Brantley1793
Calhoun1786
Pickens1765
Dodge1742
Lamar1687
Greene16610
Hart1650
Johnson1572
Macon15110
Wilkes1493
Wilcox14816
Oglethorpe1458
Union1445
Candler1430
Pike1413
Wilkinson1409
Haralson1366
Screven1368
Clinch1324
Rabun1253
Marion1143
Evans1120
Irwin1121
Morgan1120
McIntosh1101
Talbot1073
Heard1043
Bleckley1031
Jasper1031
Chattooga982
Lincoln922
Montgomery910
Dade881
Long881
Towns841
Seminole792
Wheeler770
Miller740
Pulaski702
Clay672
Crawford670
Treutlen622
Twiggs581
Taylor542
Baker453
Warren440
Webster352
Schley311
Quitman251
Glascock170
Taliaferro30

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

