UPDATE: Georgia reports 148,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,520 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 148,988 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,494 hospitalized for treatment and 3,254 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 135,183 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,392 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,022 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,520 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 67 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 675 cases. Currently, there are 1,939 positive cases in Troup County and 522 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced a mask mandate for all city government buildings, citing guidelines from Governor Kemp’s latest Executive Order that would allow the policy.

Superior Court Judge McBride of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit released a similar order for courts in the circuit, as well as buildings where court proceedings take place.

Even with COVID-19-related changes, Columbus Restaurant Week is up and running, focusing on take-out dining during the pandemic rather than dine-in options, for those who may feel uncomfortable eating at a restaurant at this time.

The Troup County Jail is also reporting zero cases of coronavirus in the facility, none of the 343 inmates are reported to have, or suspected of having, COVID-19.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 13878 204 Fulton 13779 348 Non-Georgia Resident 13123 68 DeKalb 9950 190 Cobb 8759 267 Hall 4528 68 Chatham 3603 41 Clayton 3542 86 Muscogee 3520 67 Richmond 2390 69 Whitfield 2347 23 Dougherty 2343 158 Bibb 2328 44 Lowndes 2285 22 Henry 2260 35 Cherokee 2202 50 Troup 1939 45 Glynn 1914 12 Douglas 1805 41 Unknown 1680 7 Forsyth 1414 16 Carroll 1392 42 Colquitt 1361 20 Columbia 1300 15 Clarke 1286 15 Houston 1255 34 Newton 1239 21 Bartow 1172 49 Tift 1088 29 Paulding 1080 17 Coffee 1071 19 Coweta 1042 17 Rockdale 914 11 Ware 896 17 Floyd 889 15 Habersham 876 42 Bulloch 824 8 Barrow 798 30 Baldwin 755 35 Thomas 714 34 Gordon 711 20 Fayette 693 21 Sumter 675 53 Walton 669 32 Spalding 664 33 Jackson 647 13 Mitchell 525 41 Harris 522 14 Laurens 513 1 Chattahoochee 504 1 Lee 454 22 Appling 449 15 Effingham 435 1 Polk 431 2 Wayne 429 0 Toombs 426 6 Upson 426 45 Walker 414 14 Stephens 412 6 Camden 410 3 Catoosa 407 8 Murray 399 2 Decatur 398 8 Liberty 398 2 Bryan 384 5 Butts 378 35 Worth 377 22 Gilmer 367 2 Bacon 348 5 Crisp 340 13 Early 336 31 Pierce 322 5 Monroe 315 20 Jefferson 312 5 Oconee 304 15 Grady 301 4 Franklin 300 3 Cook 298 5 Meriwether 290 4 Brooks 289 12 Tattnall 277 0 Ben Hill 276 1 Putnam 276 16 Emanuel 267 5 Terrell 265 29 Burke 263 7 Washington 250 1 Elbert 246 1 Hancock 244 33 Madison 235 4 Stewart 234 4 Jeff Davis 231 4 Randolph 228 26 White 228 5 Atkinson 226 2 Dooly 226 14 Telfair 219 5 Echols 211 0 Lumpkin 211 5 McDuffie 206 8 Dawson 205 3 Charlton 204 2 Peach 204 10 Turner 204 18 Berrien 201 0 Fannin 199 2 Jenkins 194 14 Banks 191 3 Jones 191 1 Lanier 184 3 Brantley 179 3 Calhoun 178 6 Pickens 176 5 Dodge 174 2 Lamar 168 7 Greene 166 10 Hart 165 0 Johnson 157 2 Macon 151 10 Wilkes 149 3 Wilcox 148 16 Oglethorpe 145 8 Union 144 5 Candler 143 0 Pike 141 3 Wilkinson 140 9 Haralson 136 6 Screven 136 8 Clinch 132 4 Rabun 125 3 Marion 114 3 Evans 112 0 Irwin 112 1 Morgan 112 0 McIntosh 110 1 Talbot 107 3 Heard 104 3 Bleckley 103 1 Jasper 103 1 Chattooga 98 2 Lincoln 92 2 Montgomery 91 0 Dade 88 1 Long 88 1 Towns 84 1 Seminole 79 2 Wheeler 77 0 Miller 74 0 Pulaski 70 2 Clay 67 2 Crawford 67 0 Treutlen 62 2 Twiggs 58 1 Taylor 54 2 Baker 45 3 Warren 44 0 Webster 35 2 Schley 31 1 Quitman 25 1 Glascock 17 0 Taliaferro 3 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.