UPDATE: Georgia reports 152,302 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,550 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 152,302 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,922 hospitalized for treatment and 3,335 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 148,988 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,314 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,035 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,550 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 71 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 680 cases. Currently, there are 1,957 positive cases in Troup County and 530 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton14169350
Gwinnett14099209
Non-Georgia Resident1318271
DeKalb10203196
Cobb8966274
Hall462069
Chatham372343
Clayton363088
Muscogee355071
Richmond243773
Whitfield241023
Bibb239047
Dougherty2365158
Lowndes234423
Henry230136
Cherokee226750
Troup195749
Glynn194812
Unknown19178
Douglas185343
Forsyth145416
Carroll141442
Colquitt137720
Columbia132317
Clarke130615
Houston129736
Newton126322
Bartow121450
Paulding111018
Tift108932
Coffee108021
Coweta105617
Rockdale92612
Ware91417
Floyd90515
Habersham89043
Bulloch8348
Barrow81731
Baldwin77037
Thomas75536
Gordon72320
Fayette70221
Sumter68055
Spalding67633
Walton67532
Jackson66713
Laurens5371
Harris53014
Mitchell52841
Chattahoochee5041
Lee45722
Appling45516
Effingham4441
Toombs4446
Wayne4431
Stephens4426
Polk4393
Liberty4372
Upson43445
Camden4233
Catoosa4238
Walker41914
Decatur4178
Murray4122
Bryan3966
Gilmer3923
Worth38323
Butts37936
Bacon3555
Crisp34013
Early33731
Monroe32420
Pierce3245
Jefferson3195
Oconee31415
Grady3124
Franklin3083
Cook3015
Brooks29312
Meriwether2935
Ben Hill2841
Tattnall2820
Putnam27916
Emanuel2715
Burke2707
Terrell26829
Washington2541
Elbert2471
Atkinson2462
Hancock24633
Madison2394
White2365
Stewart2354
Jeff Davis2324
Randolph22926
Dooly22614
Telfair2265
Lumpkin2225
Echols2170
McDuffie2118
Dawson2103
Peach2099
Charlton2072
Fannin2062
Berrien2050
Turner20418
Jones1991
Jenkins19715
Banks1963
Pickens1915
Johnson1872
Greene18511
Lanier1853
Brantley1813
Dodge1792
Calhoun1786
Hart1750
Lamar1738
Macon15310
Oglethorpe1507
Wilkes1503
Wilcox14817
Union1474
Pike1463
Wilkinson14510
Candler1431
Haralson1426
Clinch1414
Screven1388
Rabun1343
Evans1280
Morgan1190
Irwin1171
Marion1134
McIntosh1101
Talbot1083
Heard1043
Bleckley1031
Jasper1031
Chattooga1012
Montgomery940
Lincoln912
Long901
Dade891
Towns851
Miller770
Seminole772
Wheeler760
Pulaski702
Clay682
Crawford680
Treutlen622
Twiggs611
Taylor542
Baker463
Warren440
Webster352
Schley321
Quitman251
Glascock170
Taliaferro50

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

