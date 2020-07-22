UPDATE: Georgia reports 152,302 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,550 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 152,302 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 15,922 hospitalized for treatment and 3,335 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 148,988 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,314 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,035 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,550 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 71 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 680 cases. Currently, there are 1,957 positive cases in Troup County and 530 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 14169 350 Gwinnett 14099 209 Non-Georgia Resident 13182 71 DeKalb 10203 196 Cobb 8966 274 Hall 4620 69 Chatham 3723 43 Clayton 3630 88 Muscogee 3550 71 Richmond 2437 73 Whitfield 2410 23 Bibb 2390 47 Dougherty 2365 158 Lowndes 2344 23 Henry 2301 36 Cherokee 2267 50 Troup 1957 49 Glynn 1948 12 Unknown 1917 8 Douglas 1853 43 Forsyth 1454 16 Carroll 1414 42 Colquitt 1377 20 Columbia 1323 17 Clarke 1306 15 Houston 1297 36 Newton 1263 22 Bartow 1214 50 Paulding 1110 18 Tift 1089 32 Coffee 1080 21 Coweta 1056 17 Rockdale 926 12 Ware 914 17 Floyd 905 15 Habersham 890 43 Bulloch 834 8 Barrow 817 31 Baldwin 770 37 Thomas 755 36 Gordon 723 20 Fayette 702 21 Sumter 680 55 Spalding 676 33 Walton 675 32 Jackson 667 13 Laurens 537 1 Harris 530 14 Mitchell 528 41 Chattahoochee 504 1 Lee 457 22 Appling 455 16 Effingham 444 1 Toombs 444 6 Wayne 443 1 Stephens 442 6 Polk 439 3 Liberty 437 2 Upson 434 45 Camden 423 3 Catoosa 423 8 Walker 419 14 Decatur 417 8 Murray 412 2 Bryan 396 6 Gilmer 392 3 Worth 383 23 Butts 379 36 Bacon 355 5 Crisp 340 13 Early 337 31 Monroe 324 20 Pierce 324 5 Jefferson 319 5 Oconee 314 15 Grady 312 4 Franklin 308 3 Cook 301 5 Brooks 293 12 Meriwether 293 5 Ben Hill 284 1 Tattnall 282 0 Putnam 279 16 Emanuel 271 5 Burke 270 7 Terrell 268 29 Washington 254 1 Elbert 247 1 Atkinson 246 2 Hancock 246 33 Madison 239 4 White 236 5 Stewart 235 4 Jeff Davis 232 4 Randolph 229 26 Dooly 226 14 Telfair 226 5 Lumpkin 222 5 Echols 217 0 McDuffie 211 8 Dawson 210 3 Peach 209 9 Charlton 207 2 Fannin 206 2 Berrien 205 0 Turner 204 18 Jones 199 1 Jenkins 197 15 Banks 196 3 Pickens 191 5 Johnson 187 2 Greene 185 11 Lanier 185 3 Brantley 181 3 Dodge 179 2 Calhoun 178 6 Hart 175 0 Lamar 173 8 Macon 153 10 Oglethorpe 150 7 Wilkes 150 3 Wilcox 148 17 Union 147 4 Pike 146 3 Wilkinson 145 10 Candler 143 1 Haralson 142 6 Clinch 141 4 Screven 138 8 Rabun 134 3 Evans 128 0 Morgan 119 0 Irwin 117 1 Marion 113 4 McIntosh 110 1 Talbot 108 3 Heard 104 3 Bleckley 103 1 Jasper 103 1 Chattooga 101 2 Montgomery 94 0 Lincoln 91 2 Long 90 1 Dade 89 1 Towns 85 1 Miller 77 0 Seminole 77 2 Wheeler 76 0 Pulaski 70 2 Clay 68 2 Crawford 68 0 Treutlen 62 2 Twiggs 61 1 Taylor 54 2 Baker 46 3 Warren 44 0 Webster 35 2 Schley 32 1 Quitman 25 1 Glascock 17 0 Taliaferro 5 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.