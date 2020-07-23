UPDATE: Georgia reports 156,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,642 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 156,588 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 16,353 hospitalized for treatment and 3,360 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 152,302 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,286 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,208 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,642 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 72 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 684 cases. Currently, there are 1,999 positive cases in Troup County and 535 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton14673356
Gwinnett14442209
Non-Georgia Resident1273172
DeKalb10480199
Cobb9380276
Hall470669
Chatham392844
Clayton373789
Muscogee364272
Richmond252473
Bibb250749
Lowndes249523
Whitfield247923
Dougherty2411159
Henry238937
Cherokee231250
Unknown22234
Glynn200813
Troup199950
Douglas191444
Forsyth149916
Carroll145242
Colquitt138320
Houston136836
Columbia136117
Clarke135615
Newton129422
Bartow125250
Paulding114618
Coweta110417
Tift110432
Coffee109921
Ware94717
Floyd94215
Rockdale94012
Habersham90443
Bulloch8558
Barrow85231
Baldwin79037
Thomas78937
Gordon74920
Fayette74221
Walton70532
Jackson69413
Spalding68935
Sumter68455
Laurens5481
Mitchell54441
Harris53514
Chattahoochee5051
Wayne4752
Effingham4681
Appling46516
Lee46422
Toombs4636
Liberty4582
Polk4573
Camden4513
Stephens4466
Decatur4458
Upson43445
Murray4332
Catoosa4318
Walker42514
Bryan4216
Gilmer4053
Worth38923
Butts38036
Bacon3625
Crisp34613
Jefferson3375
Pierce3375
Monroe33220
Grady3274
Oconee32215
Early32131
Franklin3153
Cook3125
Burke3027
Meriwether3015
Brooks29812
Tattnall2950
Putnam28717
Ben Hill2861
Emanuel2864
Washington2731
Terrell27129
Elbert2661
Atkinson2502
Hancock24933
Jeff Davis2494
Madison2484
White2415
Stewart2354
Lumpkin2335
Charlton2322
Dooly23014
Randolph23026
Telfair2285
McDuffie2208
Peach2209
Dawson2173
Echols2170
Fannin2142
Berrien2120
Jones2061
Jenkins20517
Turner20418
Banks2023
Pickens2005
Johnson1922
Dodge1892
Greene18911
Lanier1893
Brantley1863
Hart1850
Lamar1788
Calhoun1776
Oglethorpe1587
Wilkes1573
Macon15410
Union1514
Wilcox15017
Wilkinson15010
Pike1493
Candler1481
Clinch1484
Haralson1466
Screven1418
Rabun1393
Evans1331
Morgan1290
Irwin1221
Chattooga1152
McIntosh1141
Talbot1143
Marion1134
Heard1123
Bleckley1091
Jasper1021
Montgomery970
Long941
Towns941
Lincoln922
Dade891
Miller840
Seminole792
Wheeler770
Crawford760
Pulaski732
Clay682
Treutlen662
Twiggs611
Taylor542
Baker473
Warren440
Webster352
Schley331
Quitman251
Glascock170
Taliaferro40

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 91° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 92° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories