UPDATE: Georgia reports 156,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,642 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 156,588 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 16,353 hospitalized for treatment and 3,360 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 152,302 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,286 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,208 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,642 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 72 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 684 cases. Currently, there are 1,999 positive cases in Troup County and 535 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 14673 356 Gwinnett 14442 209 Non-Georgia Resident 12731 72 DeKalb 10480 199 Cobb 9380 276 Hall 4706 69 Chatham 3928 44 Clayton 3737 89 Muscogee 3642 72 Richmond 2524 73 Bibb 2507 49 Lowndes 2495 23 Whitfield 2479 23 Dougherty 2411 159 Henry 2389 37 Cherokee 2312 50 Unknown 2223 4 Glynn 2008 13 Troup 1999 50 Douglas 1914 44 Forsyth 1499 16 Carroll 1452 42 Colquitt 1383 20 Houston 1368 36 Columbia 1361 17 Clarke 1356 15 Newton 1294 22 Bartow 1252 50 Paulding 1146 18 Coweta 1104 17 Tift 1104 32 Coffee 1099 21 Ware 947 17 Floyd 942 15 Rockdale 940 12 Habersham 904 43 Bulloch 855 8 Barrow 852 31 Baldwin 790 37 Thomas 789 37 Gordon 749 20 Fayette 742 21 Walton 705 32 Jackson 694 13 Spalding 689 35 Sumter 684 55 Laurens 548 1 Mitchell 544 41 Harris 535 14 Chattahoochee 505 1 Wayne 475 2 Effingham 468 1 Appling 465 16 Lee 464 22 Toombs 463 6 Liberty 458 2 Polk 457 3 Camden 451 3 Stephens 446 6 Decatur 445 8 Upson 434 45 Murray 433 2 Catoosa 431 8 Walker 425 14 Bryan 421 6 Gilmer 405 3 Worth 389 23 Butts 380 36 Bacon 362 5 Crisp 346 13 Jefferson 337 5 Pierce 337 5 Monroe 332 20 Grady 327 4 Oconee 322 15 Early 321 31 Franklin 315 3 Cook 312 5 Burke 302 7 Meriwether 301 5 Brooks 298 12 Tattnall 295 0 Putnam 287 17 Ben Hill 286 1 Emanuel 286 4 Washington 273 1 Terrell 271 29 Elbert 266 1 Atkinson 250 2 Hancock 249 33 Jeff Davis 249 4 Madison 248 4 White 241 5 Stewart 235 4 Lumpkin 233 5 Charlton 232 2 Dooly 230 14 Randolph 230 26 Telfair 228 5 McDuffie 220 8 Peach 220 9 Dawson 217 3 Echols 217 0 Fannin 214 2 Berrien 212 0 Jones 206 1 Jenkins 205 17 Turner 204 18 Banks 202 3 Pickens 200 5 Johnson 192 2 Dodge 189 2 Greene 189 11 Lanier 189 3 Brantley 186 3 Hart 185 0 Lamar 178 8 Calhoun 177 6 Oglethorpe 158 7 Wilkes 157 3 Macon 154 10 Union 151 4 Wilcox 150 17 Wilkinson 150 10 Pike 149 3 Candler 148 1 Clinch 148 4 Haralson 146 6 Screven 141 8 Rabun 139 3 Evans 133 1 Morgan 129 0 Irwin 122 1 Chattooga 115 2 McIntosh 114 1 Talbot 114 3 Marion 113 4 Heard 112 3 Bleckley 109 1 Jasper 102 1 Montgomery 97 0 Long 94 1 Towns 94 1 Lincoln 92 2 Dade 89 1 Miller 84 0 Seminole 79 2 Wheeler 77 0 Crawford 76 0 Pulaski 73 2 Clay 68 2 Treutlen 66 2 Twiggs 61 1 Taylor 54 2 Baker 47 3 Warren 44 0 Webster 35 2 Schley 33 1 Quitman 25 1 Glascock 17 0 Taliaferro 4 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.