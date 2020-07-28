UPDATE: Georgia reports 175,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,976 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 175,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 17,544 hospitalized for treatment and 3,563 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 170,843 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,293 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,511 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,976 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 76 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 703 cases. Currently, there are 2,109 positive cases in Troup County and 580 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton16482373
Gwinnett15915217
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1501475
DeKalb11494208
Cobb10453292
Hall501771
Chatham450555
Clayton415194
Muscogee397676
Richmond307375
Whitfield281224
Bibb279856
Henry269639
Lowndes268727
Cherokee257952
Dougherty2493166
Unknown23347
Glynn218323
Douglas211746
Troup210953
Forsyth169117
Carroll161942
Columbia161518
Houston153342
Clarke150715
Colquitt143021
Newton142325
Bartow141055
Paulding126718
Coffee123623
Coweta123317
Tift118034
Floyd110315
Ware104420
Rockdale102712
Barrow97932
Bulloch97711
Habersham96148
Gordon89123
Thomas87938
Baldwin86337
Fayette85523
Jackson81913
Walton80232
Spalding79138
Sumter70355
Laurens6302
Harris58014
Mitchell56341
Effingham5561
Toombs5487
Polk5475
Camden5414
Decatur5418
Wayne5352
Appling53016
Liberty5242
Chattahoochee5181
Stephens4958
Walker49014
Murray4892
Lee48822
Bryan4846
Catoosa4708
Gilmer4593
Upson45245
Butts42836
Worth40023
Bacon3945
Jefferson3895
Monroe38523
Burke3707
Pierce3675
Grady3664
Emanuel3655
Washington3651
Oconee36015
Tattnall3581
Crisp34814
Cook3475
Brooks33713
Early33431
Jeff Davis3325
Meriwether3325
Franklin3313
Putnam33017
Ben Hill3141
Elbert2991
Charlton2963
Madison2834
Terrell28029
Atkinson2732
Peach27312
Hancock27234
White2685
McDuffie2519
Lumpkin2476
Dawson2443
Fannin2432
Pickens2435
Stewart2405
Randolph23726
Berrien2360
Telfair2365
Dooly23414
Jones2321
Hart2190
Echols2180
Greene21711
Brantley2144
Banks2133
Jenkins21319
Johnson2136
Turner21218
Lamar2088
Dodge2052
Lanier2044
Evans1921
Candler1911
Calhoun1826
Union1806
Pike1773
Haralson1766
Morgan1750
Oglethorpe1707
Wilkes1673
Macon16510
Rabun1643
Clinch1614
Wilkinson15910
Screven1579
Chattooga1562
Wilcox15318
Irwin1341
McIntosh1342
Marion1264
Talbot1233
Heard1203
Jasper1181
Miller1180
Bleckley1173
Montgomery1140
Lincoln1123
Seminole1072
Towns1051
Long1021
Dade1001
Crawford820
Wheeler821
Pulaski773
Treutlen772
Twiggs743
Clay692
Taylor622
Baker533
Schley461
Warren460
Webster362
Quitman251
Glascock200
Taliaferro70

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

