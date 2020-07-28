UPDATE: Georgia reports 175,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,976 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 175,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 17,544 hospitalized for treatment and 3,563 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 170,843 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,293 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,511 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,976 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 76 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 703 cases. Currently, there are 2,109 positive cases in Troup County and 580 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 16482 373 Gwinnett 15915 217 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15014 75 DeKalb 11494 208 Cobb 10453 292 Hall 5017 71 Chatham 4505 55 Clayton 4151 94 Muscogee 3976 76 Richmond 3073 75 Whitfield 2812 24 Bibb 2798 56 Henry 2696 39 Lowndes 2687 27 Cherokee 2579 52 Dougherty 2493 166 Unknown 2334 7 Glynn 2183 23 Douglas 2117 46 Troup 2109 53 Forsyth 1691 17 Carroll 1619 42 Columbia 1615 18 Houston 1533 42 Clarke 1507 15 Colquitt 1430 21 Newton 1423 25 Bartow 1410 55 Paulding 1267 18 Coffee 1236 23 Coweta 1233 17 Tift 1180 34 Floyd 1103 15 Ware 1044 20 Rockdale 1027 12 Barrow 979 32 Bulloch 977 11 Habersham 961 48 Gordon 891 23 Thomas 879 38 Baldwin 863 37 Fayette 855 23 Jackson 819 13 Walton 802 32 Spalding 791 38 Sumter 703 55 Laurens 630 2 Harris 580 14 Mitchell 563 41 Effingham 556 1 Toombs 548 7 Polk 547 5 Camden 541 4 Decatur 541 8 Wayne 535 2 Appling 530 16 Liberty 524 2 Chattahoochee 518 1 Stephens 495 8 Walker 490 14 Murray 489 2 Lee 488 22 Bryan 484 6 Catoosa 470 8 Gilmer 459 3 Upson 452 45 Butts 428 36 Worth 400 23 Bacon 394 5 Jefferson 389 5 Monroe 385 23 Burke 370 7 Pierce 367 5 Grady 366 4 Emanuel 365 5 Washington 365 1 Oconee 360 15 Tattnall 358 1 Crisp 348 14 Cook 347 5 Brooks 337 13 Early 334 31 Jeff Davis 332 5 Meriwether 332 5 Franklin 331 3 Putnam 330 17 Ben Hill 314 1 Elbert 299 1 Charlton 296 3 Madison 283 4 Terrell 280 29 Atkinson 273 2 Peach 273 12 Hancock 272 34 White 268 5 McDuffie 251 9 Lumpkin 247 6 Dawson 244 3 Fannin 243 2 Pickens 243 5 Stewart 240 5 Randolph 237 26 Berrien 236 0 Telfair 236 5 Dooly 234 14 Jones 232 1 Hart 219 0 Echols 218 0 Greene 217 11 Brantley 214 4 Banks 213 3 Jenkins 213 19 Johnson 213 6 Turner 212 18 Lamar 208 8 Dodge 205 2 Lanier 204 4 Evans 192 1 Candler 191 1 Calhoun 182 6 Union 180 6 Pike 177 3 Haralson 176 6 Morgan 175 0 Oglethorpe 170 7 Wilkes 167 3 Macon 165 10 Rabun 164 3 Clinch 161 4 Wilkinson 159 10 Screven 157 9 Chattooga 156 2 Wilcox 153 18 Irwin 134 1 McIntosh 134 2 Marion 126 4 Talbot 123 3 Heard 120 3 Jasper 118 1 Miller 118 0 Bleckley 117 3 Montgomery 114 0 Lincoln 112 3 Seminole 107 2 Towns 105 1 Long 102 1 Dade 100 1 Crawford 82 0 Wheeler 82 1 Pulaski 77 3 Treutlen 77 2 Twiggs 74 3 Clay 69 2 Taylor 62 2 Baker 53 3 Schley 46 1 Warren 46 0 Webster 36 2 Quitman 25 1 Glascock 20 0 Taliaferro 7 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.