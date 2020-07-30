UPDATE: Georgia reports 182,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,137 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 182,286 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 18,303 hospitalized for treatment and 3,671 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 178,323 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,045 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,886 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 80 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 713 cases. Currently, there are 2,140 positive cases in Troup County and 599 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 17286 383 Gwinnett 16711 228 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14741 75 DeKalb 11916 213 Cobb 10920 297 Hall 5272 72 Chatham 4707 66 Clayton 4339 95 Muscogee 4137 80 Richmond 3334 77 Bibb 2997 58 Whitfield 2961 24 Henry 2841 39 Lowndes 2825 26 Cherokee 2687 53 Dougherty 2554 167 Unknown 2279 7 Glynn 2236 26 Douglas 2203 47 Troup 2140 54 Forsyth 1796 19 Columbia 1739 19 Carroll 1675 43 Houston 1627 44 Clarke 1591 16 Newton 1503 29 Bartow 1495 55 Colquitt 1445 21 Paulding 1343 18 Coffee 1281 24 Coweta 1275 18 Tift 1208 34 Floyd 1168 15 Rockdale 1090 15 Ware 1046 23 Bulloch 1032 11 Barrow 1030 32 Habersham 1002 47 Gordon 958 23 Baldwin 913 38 Thomas 912 39 Fayette 898 24 Jackson 884 13 Walton 880 32 Spalding 823 38 Sumter 713 56 Laurens 669 3 Polk 614 6 Harris 599 15 Mitchell 594 41 Camden 591 4 Decatur 588 8 Effingham 587 1 Chattahoochee 578 1 Toombs 571 6 Liberty 562 2 Wayne 552 4 Appling 544 16 Stephens 528 10 Walker 521 14 Bryan 518 6 Catoosa 513 9 Murray 507 2 Lee 496 22 Gilmer 470 3 Upson 460 45 Butts 444 36 Worth 415 23 Monroe 404 23 Jefferson 400 5 Bacon 399 6 Emanuel 387 7 Grady 387 4 Washington 387 1 Cook 381 6 Burke 380 7 Tattnall 378 1 Pierce 370 6 Oconee 368 15 Crisp 356 14 Brooks 355 15 Putnam 355 17 Charlton 349 3 Franklin 346 4 Meriwether 344 5 Early 339 31 Jeff Davis 338 5 Ben Hill 327 3 Elbert 314 1 Madison 304 4 Peach 294 11 Terrell 288 29 White 285 5 Hancock 280 34 Atkinson 276 2 Lumpkin 275 6 McDuffie 272 9 Pickens 266 5 Dawson 265 3 Fannin 259 2 Berrien 252 0 Randolph 246 26 Stewart 245 5 Jones 242 2 Hart 241 1 Dooly 238 14 Telfair 236 6 Banks 228 3 Greene 225 11 Jenkins 223 20 Echols 221 1 Brantley 218 4 Lamar 217 9 Johnson 216 8 Turner 216 18 Lanier 207 4 Candler 205 4 Union 197 6 Evans 195 1 Calhoun 185 6 Haralson 184 6 Dodge 183 2 Morgan 183 0 Pike 180 3 Oglethorpe 177 7 Rabun 176 3 Macon 170 10 Wilkes 169 3 Clinch 168 4 Wilkinson 167 10 Chattooga 166 2 Screven 165 9 Wilcox 155 18 Irwin 150 1 McIntosh 141 2 Marion 131 4 Seminole 129 2 Heard 127 3 Miller 124 0 Bleckley 123 3 Talbot 123 3 Jasper 120 1 Lincoln 117 4 Montgomery 117 0 Long 111 1 Towns 107 1 Dade 105 1 Crawford 87 0 Twiggs 87 3 Wheeler 84 1 Treutlen 82 3 Pulaski 78 2 Clay 70 2 Taylor 68 2 Baker 55 3 Warren 50 0 Schley 47 1 Webster 36 2 Quitman 29 1 Glascock 21 0 Taliaferro 9 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.