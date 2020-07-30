UPDATE: Georgia reports 182,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,137 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 182,286 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 18,303 hospitalized for treatment and 3,671 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 178,323 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,045 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,886 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 80 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 713 cases. Currently, there are 2,140 positive cases in Troup County and 599 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton17286383
Gwinnett16711228
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1474175
DeKalb11916213
Cobb10920297
Hall527272
Chatham470766
Clayton433995
Muscogee413780
Richmond333477
Bibb299758
Whitfield296124
Henry284139
Lowndes282526
Cherokee268753
Dougherty2554167
Unknown22797
Glynn223626
Douglas220347
Troup214054
Forsyth179619
Columbia173919
Carroll167543
Houston162744
Clarke159116
Newton150329
Bartow149555
Colquitt144521
Paulding134318
Coffee128124
Coweta127518
Tift120834
Floyd116815
Rockdale109015
Ware104623
Bulloch103211
Barrow103032
Habersham100247
Gordon95823
Baldwin91338
Thomas91239
Fayette89824
Jackson88413
Walton88032
Spalding82338
Sumter71356
Laurens6693
Polk6146
Harris59915
Mitchell59441
Camden5914
Decatur5888
Effingham5871
Chattahoochee5781
Toombs5716
Liberty5622
Wayne5524
Appling54416
Stephens52810
Walker52114
Bryan5186
Catoosa5139
Murray5072
Lee49622
Gilmer4703
Upson46045
Butts44436
Worth41523
Monroe40423
Jefferson4005
Bacon3996
Emanuel3877
Grady3874
Washington3871
Cook3816
Burke3807
Tattnall3781
Pierce3706
Oconee36815
Crisp35614
Brooks35515
Putnam35517
Charlton3493
Franklin3464
Meriwether3445
Early33931
Jeff Davis3385
Ben Hill3273
Elbert3141
Madison3044
Peach29411
Terrell28829
White2855
Hancock28034
Atkinson2762
Lumpkin2756
McDuffie2729
Pickens2665
Dawson2653
Fannin2592
Berrien2520
Randolph24626
Stewart2455
Jones2422
Hart2411
Dooly23814
Telfair2366
Banks2283
Greene22511
Jenkins22320
Echols2211
Brantley2184
Lamar2179
Johnson2168
Turner21618
Lanier2074
Candler2054
Union1976
Evans1951
Calhoun1856
Haralson1846
Dodge1832
Morgan1830
Pike1803
Oglethorpe1777
Rabun1763
Macon17010
Wilkes1693
Clinch1684
Wilkinson16710
Chattooga1662
Screven1659
Wilcox15518
Irwin1501
McIntosh1412
Marion1314
Seminole1292
Heard1273
Miller1240
Bleckley1233
Talbot1233
Jasper1201
Lincoln1174
Montgomery1170
Long1111
Towns1071
Dade1051
Crawford870
Twiggs873
Wheeler841
Treutlen823
Pulaski782
Clay702
Taylor682
Baker553
Warren500
Schley471
Webster362
Quitman291
Glascock210
Taliaferro90

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 72°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

94° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories