UPDATE: Georgia reports 182,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,137 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 182,286 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 18,303 hospitalized for treatment and 3,671 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 178,323 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,045 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,886 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 4,137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 80 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 713 cases. Currently, there are 2,140 positive cases in Troup County and 599 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|17286
|383
|Gwinnett
|16711
|228
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|14741
|75
|DeKalb
|11916
|213
|Cobb
|10920
|297
|Hall
|5272
|72
|Chatham
|4707
|66
|Clayton
|4339
|95
|Muscogee
|4137
|80
|Richmond
|3334
|77
|Bibb
|2997
|58
|Whitfield
|2961
|24
|Henry
|2841
|39
|Lowndes
|2825
|26
|Cherokee
|2687
|53
|Dougherty
|2554
|167
|Unknown
|2279
|7
|Glynn
|2236
|26
|Douglas
|2203
|47
|Troup
|2140
|54
|Forsyth
|1796
|19
|Columbia
|1739
|19
|Carroll
|1675
|43
|Houston
|1627
|44
|Clarke
|1591
|16
|Newton
|1503
|29
|Bartow
|1495
|55
|Colquitt
|1445
|21
|Paulding
|1343
|18
|Coffee
|1281
|24
|Coweta
|1275
|18
|Tift
|1208
|34
|Floyd
|1168
|15
|Rockdale
|1090
|15
|Ware
|1046
|23
|Bulloch
|1032
|11
|Barrow
|1030
|32
|Habersham
|1002
|47
|Gordon
|958
|23
|Baldwin
|913
|38
|Thomas
|912
|39
|Fayette
|898
|24
|Jackson
|884
|13
|Walton
|880
|32
|Spalding
|823
|38
|Sumter
|713
|56
|Laurens
|669
|3
|Polk
|614
|6
|Harris
|599
|15
|Mitchell
|594
|41
|Camden
|591
|4
|Decatur
|588
|8
|Effingham
|587
|1
|Chattahoochee
|578
|1
|Toombs
|571
|6
|Liberty
|562
|2
|Wayne
|552
|4
|Appling
|544
|16
|Stephens
|528
|10
|Walker
|521
|14
|Bryan
|518
|6
|Catoosa
|513
|9
|Murray
|507
|2
|Lee
|496
|22
|Gilmer
|470
|3
|Upson
|460
|45
|Butts
|444
|36
|Worth
|415
|23
|Monroe
|404
|23
|Jefferson
|400
|5
|Bacon
|399
|6
|Emanuel
|387
|7
|Grady
|387
|4
|Washington
|387
|1
|Cook
|381
|6
|Burke
|380
|7
|Tattnall
|378
|1
|Pierce
|370
|6
|Oconee
|368
|15
|Crisp
|356
|14
|Brooks
|355
|15
|Putnam
|355
|17
|Charlton
|349
|3
|Franklin
|346
|4
|Meriwether
|344
|5
|Early
|339
|31
|Jeff Davis
|338
|5
|Ben Hill
|327
|3
|Elbert
|314
|1
|Madison
|304
|4
|Peach
|294
|11
|Terrell
|288
|29
|White
|285
|5
|Hancock
|280
|34
|Atkinson
|276
|2
|Lumpkin
|275
|6
|McDuffie
|272
|9
|Pickens
|266
|5
|Dawson
|265
|3
|Fannin
|259
|2
|Berrien
|252
|0
|Randolph
|246
|26
|Stewart
|245
|5
|Jones
|242
|2
|Hart
|241
|1
|Dooly
|238
|14
|Telfair
|236
|6
|Banks
|228
|3
|Greene
|225
|11
|Jenkins
|223
|20
|Echols
|221
|1
|Brantley
|218
|4
|Lamar
|217
|9
|Johnson
|216
|8
|Turner
|216
|18
|Lanier
|207
|4
|Candler
|205
|4
|Union
|197
|6
|Evans
|195
|1
|Calhoun
|185
|6
|Haralson
|184
|6
|Dodge
|183
|2
|Morgan
|183
|0
|Pike
|180
|3
|Oglethorpe
|177
|7
|Rabun
|176
|3
|Macon
|170
|10
|Wilkes
|169
|3
|Clinch
|168
|4
|Wilkinson
|167
|10
|Chattooga
|166
|2
|Screven
|165
|9
|Wilcox
|155
|18
|Irwin
|150
|1
|McIntosh
|141
|2
|Marion
|131
|4
|Seminole
|129
|2
|Heard
|127
|3
|Miller
|124
|0
|Bleckley
|123
|3
|Talbot
|123
|3
|Jasper
|120
|1
|Lincoln
|117
|4
|Montgomery
|117
|0
|Long
|111
|1
|Towns
|107
|1
|Dade
|105
|1
|Crawford
|87
|0
|Twiggs
|87
|3
|Wheeler
|84
|1
|Treutlen
|82
|3
|Pulaski
|78
|2
|Clay
|70
|2
|Taylor
|68
|2
|Baker
|55
|3
|Warren
|50
|0
|Schley
|47
|1
|Webster
|36
|2
|Quitman
|29
|1
|Glascock
|21
|0
|Taliaferro
|9
|0
