UPDATE: Georgia reports 186,352 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,201 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 186,352 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 18,689 hospitalized for treatment and 3,752 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 182,286 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 14,138 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,201 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 594 cases. Currently, there are 2,158 positive cases in Troup County and 607 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 17646 389 Gwinnett 17130 238 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15010 78 DeKalb 12127 222 Cobb 11206 297 Hall 5372 77 Chatham 4808 67 Clayton 4413 97 Muscogee 4201 81 Richmond 3482 79 Whitfield 3061 25 Bibb 3052 59 Henry 2895 40 Lowndes 2894 31 Cherokee 2743 54 Dougherty 2571 168 Unknown 2311 6 Glynn 2250 28 Douglas 2245 48 Troup 2158 58 Forsyth 1858 19 Columbia 1793 19 Houston 1714 46 Carroll 1687 46 Clarke 1665 17 Bartow 1545 55 Newton 1533 32 Colquitt 1454 21 Paulding 1370 19 Coffee 1299 24 Coweta 1296 19 Tift 1220 34 Floyd 1206 15 Rockdale 1122 15 Barrow 1061 32 Bulloch 1055 11 Ware 1055 23 Habersham 1011 48 Gordon 985 23 Thomas 943 39 Fayette 918 24 Baldwin 917 38 Jackson 912 13 Walton 900 34 Spalding 837 38 Sumter 717 56 Laurens 706 4 Polk 637 6 Effingham 614 1 Camden 607 4 Harris 607 15 Decatur 604 8 Mitchell 604 41 Chattahoochee 594 1 Toombs 592 6 Liberty 575 2 Wayne 559 4 Appling 555 16 Stephens 542 10 Walker 539 14 Bryan 530 7 Catoosa 527 9 Murray 520 2 Lee 501 22 Gilmer 484 3 Upson 471 45 Butts 460 37 Worth 418 23 Jefferson 417 5 Monroe 408 23 Bacon 404 6 Washington 400 2 Cook 394 6 Grady 394 4 Tattnall 394 1 Emanuel 391 7 Burke 390 7 Oconee 378 15 Pierce 373 6 Brooks 364 15 Putnam 364 17 Crisp 358 14 Franklin 350 4 Jeff Davis 349 6 Charlton 348 3 Meriwether 347 5 Early 342 31 Ben Hill 335 3 Madison 321 4 Elbert 318 1 Peach 308 12 White 292 5 Lumpkin 291 6 Dawson 290 3 Terrell 289 30 Atkinson 283 2 Hancock 280 34 McDuffie 280 9 Pickens 274 5 Fannin 266 2 Randolph 257 26 Berrien 256 0 Hart 255 1 Jones 253 3 Telfair 251 6 Stewart 245 5 Dooly 239 14 Greene 236 11 Banks 235 3 Jenkins 225 22 Turner 222 18 Echols 220 1 Brantley 219 4 Lamar 219 9 Johnson 215 9 Lanier 212 4 Candler 211 4 Evans 202 1 Union 197 6 Morgan 191 0 Calhoun 189 6 Haralson 189 6 Dodge 186 2 Pike 186 4 Rabun 186 3 Oglethorpe 181 7 Wilkes 176 3 Chattooga 175 2 Wilkinson 172 10 Macon 171 10 Clinch 169 4 Screven 167 9 Wilcox 161 18 Irwin 152 1 McIntosh 145 2 Marion 136 4 Seminole 135 2 Heard 128 3 Bleckley 127 3 Miller 125 0 Lincoln 124 4 Montgomery 124 0 Talbot 122 3 Jasper 121 1 Long 114 1 Dade 107 1 Towns 107 1 Twiggs 93 3 Treutlen 89 3 Crawford 88 0 Wheeler 84 1 Pulaski 81 2 Clay 72 2 Taylor 69 2 Baker 55 3 Warren 53 0 Schley 49 1 Webster 36 2 Quitman 29 1 Glascock 21 0 Taliaferro 12 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.