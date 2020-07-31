UPDATE: Georgia reports 186,352 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,201 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 186,352 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 18,689 hospitalized for treatment and 3,752 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 182,286 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 14,138 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,201 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 594 cases. Currently, there are 2,158 positive cases in Troup County and 607 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton17646389
Gwinnett17130238
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1501078
DeKalb12127222
Cobb11206297
Hall537277
Chatham480867
Clayton441397
Muscogee420181
Richmond348279
Whitfield306125
Bibb305259
Henry289540
Lowndes289431
Cherokee274354
Dougherty2571168
Unknown23116
Glynn225028
Douglas224548
Troup215858
Forsyth185819
Columbia179319
Houston171446
Carroll168746
Clarke166517
Bartow154555
Newton153332
Colquitt145421
Paulding137019
Coffee129924
Coweta129619
Tift122034
Floyd120615
Rockdale112215
Barrow106132
Bulloch105511
Ware105523
Habersham101148
Gordon98523
Thomas94339
Fayette91824
Baldwin91738
Jackson91213
Walton90034
Spalding83738
Sumter71756
Laurens7064
Polk6376
Effingham6141
Camden6074
Harris60715
Decatur6048
Mitchell60441
Chattahoochee5941
Toombs5926
Liberty5752
Wayne5594
Appling55516
Stephens54210
Walker53914
Bryan5307
Catoosa5279
Murray5202
Lee50122
Gilmer4843
Upson47145
Butts46037
Worth41823
Jefferson4175
Monroe40823
Bacon4046
Washington4002
Cook3946
Grady3944
Tattnall3941
Emanuel3917
Burke3907
Oconee37815
Pierce3736
Brooks36415
Putnam36417
Crisp35814
Franklin3504
Jeff Davis3496
Charlton3483
Meriwether3475
Early34231
Ben Hill3353
Madison3214
Elbert3181
Peach30812
White2925
Lumpkin2916
Dawson2903
Terrell28930
Atkinson2832
Hancock28034
McDuffie2809
Pickens2745
Fannin2662
Randolph25726
Berrien2560
Hart2551
Jones2533
Telfair2516
Stewart2455
Dooly23914
Greene23611
Banks2353
Jenkins22522
Turner22218
Echols2201
Brantley2194
Lamar2199
Johnson2159
Lanier2124
Candler2114
Evans2021
Union1976
Morgan1910
Calhoun1896
Haralson1896
Dodge1862
Pike1864
Rabun1863
Oglethorpe1817
Wilkes1763
Chattooga1752
Wilkinson17210
Macon17110
Clinch1694
Screven1679
Wilcox16118
Irwin1521
McIntosh1452
Marion1364
Seminole1352
Heard1283
Bleckley1273
Miller1250
Lincoln1244
Montgomery1240
Talbot1223
Jasper1211
Long1141
Dade1071
Towns1071
Twiggs933
Treutlen893
Crawford880
Wheeler841
Pulaski812
Clay722
Taylor692
Baker553
Warren530
Schley491
Webster362
Quitman291
Glascock210
Taliaferro120

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

