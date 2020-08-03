UPDATE: Georgia reports 195,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,368 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 195,435 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 19,124 hospitalized for treatment and 3,842 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 186,352 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,069 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,368 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 82 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 665 cases. Currently, there are 2,175 positive cases in Troup County and 624 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KTOTAL DEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton182241657.963981761
Gwinnett179271845.972401996
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State15925082395
DeKalb126041589.12251508
Cobb118441498.132981309
Hall55472688.1679688
Chatham50511728.7567459
Clayton45571494.89101486
Muscogee43682279.4482462
Richmond37861872.0383372
Whitfield32323087.7427146
Bibb32142112.3961549
Henry30191258.6242147
Lowndes29852532.2832134
Cherokee28851082.0856294
Dougherty26212915.3169544
Unknown25490686
Douglas23311534.549295
Glynn23302707.8234172
Troup21753088.8763240
Columbia19691241.2519118
Forsyth1942769.0920188
Houston18021147.4949238
Carroll17561461.8847123
Clarke17411341.5117116
Bartow16181460.6760210
Newton16181440.0935188
Colquitt14813262.6222107
Paulding1452841.5319121
Coweta1359894.072194
Coffee13473129.525197
Floyd12831284.081583
Tift12493059.0335167
Rockdale11761238.4216164
Barrow11271304.6532160
Bulloch11121399.321279
Ware10833020.6723107
Habersham10482288.2148155
Gordon10261767.472370
Thomas9992248.4339124
Fayette980833.732563
Baldwin9722187.813898
Walton9691011.3334108
Jackson9581282.461394
Spalding8681255.9739116
Laurens7621611.13463
Sumter7322489.8856170
Camden6891277.72421
Polk6821568.47934
Decatur6772571.99855
Chattahoochee6656186.62110
Effingham6511016.77140
Toombs6492405.22653
Wayne6302101.82443
Harris6241797.651668
Liberty6241008.01253
Mitchell6172797.4241123
Appling6023243.361663
Bryan5661446.2749
Stephens5612130.811067
Walker556798.741627
Catoosa546793.94941
Murray5381336.28232
Lee5201735.012283
Gilmer5181648.79348
Upson4881857.144653
Butts4661851.123741
Jefferson4492932.15651
Monroe4281543.622352
Washington4272103.24229
Worth4272119.952371
Emanuel4261879.63730
Tattnall4251672.5131
Grady4191707.42560
Bacon4153639.07634
Burke4151857.49753
Cook4052322.65642
Jeff Davis4042667.02619
Oconee396948.81542
Charlton3892935.63316
Putnam3841754.631742
Pierce3801944.23641
Franklin3751607.44428
Brooks3742378.081543
Crisp3631628.611454
Meriwether3581703.14546
Ben Hill3512108.74331
Early3463410.213131
Madison3411130439
Peach3341220.091263
Elbert3241710.21116
Lumpkin302893.44650
White302950.94552
Dawson3011113.95344
Atkinson2963553.42238
McDuffie2961370.56947
Pickens295879.81528
Terrell2923448.683065
Fannin2841079.03228
Hancock2833454.173444
Jones270944.35326
Hart2691030.37238
Berrien2631364.39012
Randolph2613864.382641
Greene2541357.061127
Telfair2541623.63721
Stewart2504078.97550
Banks2441221.1340
Dooly2421805.971447
Lamar2371225927
Jenkins2302681.92242
Candler2292113.1349
Brantley2281187.38414
Evans2272124.08111
Johnson2272349.651041
Turner2272810.81838
Union227895.99641
Morgan2261180.9011
Echols2185492.5727
Lanier2152077.09414
Chattooga198799.4825
Haralson196637.98619
Pike1951033.93417
Calhoun1943071.08641
Rabun1931136.23331
Dodge189927.15313
Oglethorpe1891240.16727
Wilkinson1852074.221035
Wilkes1791787.5322
Clinch1762644.23415
Macon1751347.41039
Screven1751258.99927
Wilcox1671899.891832
Irwin1571664.37121
McIntosh1571077.78212
Marion1451748.46415
Seminole1451781.33214
Montgomery1381496.1114
Bleckley1331035.99313
Heard1311059.0139
Lincoln1291587.69418
Miller1292238.0307
Talbot1282078.6319
Jasper126887.39111
Long124622.6514
Towns119988.86117
Dade111686.816
Treutlen1001464.34315
Twiggs941162.5322
Crawford89727.84010
Pulaski88807.86212
Wheeler841062.0813
Clay802802.126
Taylor71892.18214
Baker581861.36313
Schley551042.6517
Warren551055.66118
Webster371450.9827
Quitman291264.1716
Glascock23760.3302
Taliaferro13796.5701

