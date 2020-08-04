UPDATE: Georgia reports 197,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,390 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 197,948 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 19,426 hospitalized for treatment and 3,921 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 195,435 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,573 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,079 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,390 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 83 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 594 cases. Currently, there are 3,114 positive cases in Troup County and 665 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton18566406
Gwinnett18201240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1548686
DeKalb12760229
Cobb12135304
Hall565786
Chatham521066
Clayton4626102
Muscogee439083
Richmond384084
Whitfield327227
Bibb326562
Henry305544
Lowndes300734
Cherokee297657
Dougherty2631169
Unknown25346
Douglas240050
Glynn235938
Troup219364
Columbia200821
Forsyth198422
Houston181751
Clarke179417
Carroll176047
Bartow167561
Newton164536
Colquitt150322
Paulding149519
Coweta137322
Coffee137025
Floyd130715
Tift126435
Rockdale119816
Barrow115232
Bulloch112313
Ware108424
Habersham105748
Gordon103923
Thomas102140
Fayette99425
Walton98235
Baldwin97838
Jackson97213
Spalding87640
Laurens7745
Sumter74056
Camden6964
Decatur6918
Polk6909
Wayne6785
Toombs6677
Chattahoochee6651
Effingham6571
Liberty6432
Mitchell63141
Harris62616
Appling60117
Walker58116
Bryan5798
Catoosa5729
Stephens56610
Murray5492
Gilmer5264
Lee52222
Upson48946
Butts46837
Jefferson4587
Emanuel4448
Washington4352
Monroe43323
Tattnall4331
Worth42923
Grady4255
Burke4247
Bacon4196
Cook4096
Jeff Davis4047
Oconee40115
Charlton3913
Putnam38417
Pierce3826
Franklin3815
Brooks37517
Crisp36414
Ben Hill3613
Meriwether3586
Madison3564
Early34931
Peach33612
Elbert3261
Pickens3215
Dawson3183
Lumpkin3096
White3085
Atkinson3012
McDuffie30110
Terrell29330
Fannin2903
Hancock29034
Jones2753
Hart2724
Berrien2650
Greene26211
Randolph26126
Telfair2567
Stewart2515
Banks2463
Dooly24214
Lamar23910
Union2356
Turner23418
Brantley2324
Candler2324
Johnson23211
Jenkins23122
Morgan2310
Evans2281
Echols2152
Lanier2104
Chattooga1992
Haralson1996
Rabun1983
Pike1964
Calhoun1956
Oglethorpe1907
Dodge1893
Wilkinson18810
Wilkes1803
Screven1789
Clinch1764
Macon17410
Wilcox16918
Seminole1622
McIntosh1612
Irwin1571
Bleckley1505
Marion1454
Montgomery1351
Heard1344
Miller1310
Jasper1291
Lincoln1294
Talbot1293
Long1261
Towns1201
Dade1141
Treutlen1013
Twiggs963
Crawford900
Pulaski872
Clay852
Wheeler841
Taylor742
Baker623
Warren561
Schley551
Webster392
Quitman291
Glascock230
Taliaferro120

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

