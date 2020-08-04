UPDATE: Georgia reports 197,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,390 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 197,948 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 19,426 hospitalized for treatment and 3,921 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 195,435 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,573 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,079 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,390 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 83 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 594 cases. Currently, there are 3,114 positive cases in Troup County and 665 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 18566 406 Gwinnett 18201 240 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15486 86 DeKalb 12760 229 Cobb 12135 304 Hall 5657 86 Chatham 5210 66 Clayton 4626 102 Muscogee 4390 83 Richmond 3840 84 Whitfield 3272 27 Bibb 3265 62 Henry 3055 44 Lowndes 3007 34 Cherokee 2976 57 Dougherty 2631 169 Unknown 2534 6 Douglas 2400 50 Glynn 2359 38 Troup 2193 64 Columbia 2008 21 Forsyth 1984 22 Houston 1817 51 Clarke 1794 17 Carroll 1760 47 Bartow 1675 61 Newton 1645 36 Colquitt 1503 22 Paulding 1495 19 Coweta 1373 22 Coffee 1370 25 Floyd 1307 15 Tift 1264 35 Rockdale 1198 16 Barrow 1152 32 Bulloch 1123 13 Ware 1084 24 Habersham 1057 48 Gordon 1039 23 Thomas 1021 40 Fayette 994 25 Walton 982 35 Baldwin 978 38 Jackson 972 13 Spalding 876 40 Laurens 774 5 Sumter 740 56 Camden 696 4 Decatur 691 8 Polk 690 9 Wayne 678 5 Toombs 667 7 Chattahoochee 665 1 Effingham 657 1 Liberty 643 2 Mitchell 631 41 Harris 626 16 Appling 601 17 Walker 581 16 Bryan 579 8 Catoosa 572 9 Stephens 566 10 Murray 549 2 Gilmer 526 4 Lee 522 22 Upson 489 46 Butts 468 37 Jefferson 458 7 Emanuel 444 8 Washington 435 2 Monroe 433 23 Tattnall 433 1 Worth 429 23 Grady 425 5 Burke 424 7 Bacon 419 6 Cook 409 6 Jeff Davis 404 7 Oconee 401 15 Charlton 391 3 Putnam 384 17 Pierce 382 6 Franklin 381 5 Brooks 375 17 Crisp 364 14 Ben Hill 361 3 Meriwether 358 6 Madison 356 4 Early 349 31 Peach 336 12 Elbert 326 1 Pickens 321 5 Dawson 318 3 Lumpkin 309 6 White 308 5 Atkinson 301 2 McDuffie 301 10 Terrell 293 30 Fannin 290 3 Hancock 290 34 Jones 275 3 Hart 272 4 Berrien 265 0 Greene 262 11 Randolph 261 26 Telfair 256 7 Stewart 251 5 Banks 246 3 Dooly 242 14 Lamar 239 10 Union 235 6 Turner 234 18 Brantley 232 4 Candler 232 4 Johnson 232 11 Jenkins 231 22 Morgan 231 0 Evans 228 1 Echols 215 2 Lanier 210 4 Chattooga 199 2 Haralson 199 6 Rabun 198 3 Pike 196 4 Calhoun 195 6 Oglethorpe 190 7 Dodge 189 3 Wilkinson 188 10 Wilkes 180 3 Screven 178 9 Clinch 176 4 Macon 174 10 Wilcox 169 18 Seminole 162 2 McIntosh 161 2 Irwin 157 1 Bleckley 150 5 Marion 145 4 Montgomery 135 1 Heard 134 4 Miller 131 0 Jasper 129 1 Lincoln 129 4 Talbot 129 3 Long 126 1 Towns 120 1 Dade 114 1 Treutlen 101 3 Twiggs 96 3 Crawford 90 0 Pulaski 87 2 Clay 85 2 Wheeler 84 1 Taylor 74 2 Baker 62 3 Warren 56 1 Schley 55 1 Webster 39 2 Quitman 29 1 Glascock 23 0 Taliaferro 12 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.