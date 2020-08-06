UPDATE: Georgia reports 204,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,514 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 204,895 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 20,002 hospitalized for treatment and 4,026 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 201,713 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,182 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,596 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,514 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 90 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 734 cases. Currently, there are 2,238 positive cases in Troup County and 284 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KTOTAL DEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton192301749.484101835
Gwinnett188541941.422442077
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State15595084405
DeKalb132371668.912341581
Cobb127181608.683131350
Hall58472833.5588718
Chatham54411862.2374485
Clayton47901571.33103503
Muscogee45142355.6390480
Richmond39841969.9487392
Bibb33952231.3566585
Whitfield33583208.1228163
Henry31841327.4144150
Cherokee31551183.3558316
Lowndes30772610.3337141
Dougherty26612959.79170551
Douglas24931641.1550313
Unknown24720986
Glynn24222814.7442185
Troup22383178.3567253
Columbia20881316.2621124
Forsyth2084825.3222203
Clarke18941459.418126
Houston18711191.4251254
Carroll18111507.6747126
Bartow17721599.761216
Newton16931506.8435191
Paulding1578914.5621123
Colquitt15213350.7422113
Coweta1425937.492296
Coffee14163289.8125202
Floyd13881389.171787
Tift12973176.5935173
Rockdale12421307.9217169
Barrow12141405.3732171
Bulloch11751478.61483
Ware11133104.3425108
Gordon11061905.292373
Habersham11022406.1148160
Thomas10572378.9741130
Fayette1047890.732663
Walton10441089.6139115
Jackson10171361.451398
Baldwin10102273.3438102
Spalding8931292.1441121
Laurens8281750.68875
Polk7431708.751137
Sumter7422523.956173
Chattahoochee7346828.54110
Decatur7282765.751059
Camden7131322.23422
Wayne7012338.69752
Toombs6992590.52754
Effingham6841068.32144
Liberty6761092.01356
Harris6371835.11670
Walker635912.231630
Mitchell6342874.541123
Appling6193334.951963
Bryan6081553.52953
Catoosa593862.28944
Stephens5882233.361271
Gilmer5711817.49453
Murray5641400.86234
Lee5271758.372284
Upson4961887.584657
Butts4761890.843742
Jefferson4693062.76754
Tattnall4661833.85133
Emanuel4592025.24935
Grady4531845.97564
Washington4482206.68230
Monroe4411590.512557
Worth4402184.492375
Burke4371955.96756
Cook4262443.08644
Bacon4243717.99634
Jeff Davis4182759.44823
Oconee4181001.511543
Charlton4033041.28317
Putnam4011832.311743
Franklin3901671.74530
Ben Hill3882331.03336
Pierce3871980.05641
Brooks3802416.231847
Meriwether3731774.5647
Madison3711229.41542
Crisp3701660.011456
Peach3591311.421266
Early3553498.923132
Pickens3411017531
Elbert3391789.39117
Dawson3351239.78346
Lumpkin320946.69652
White3201007.62553
McDuffie3171467.81049
Atkinson3063673.47239
Fannin3031151.22330
Hancock2983637.253445
Terrell2963495.933067
Jones2931024.8329
Greene2871533.371133
Hart2841087.83440
Berrien2791447.4012
Telfair2731745.08724
Randolph2663938.412641
Lamar2571328.371129
Banks2551276.15340
Stewart2544144.23551
Morgan2461285.4013
Dooly2451828.361447
Candler2432242.3249
Union242955.2741
Brantley2381239.45415
Turner2372934.621838
Evans2362208.29112
Jenkins2362751.872445
Chattooga231932.7338
Johnson2312391.061144
Echols2175467.3727
Lanier2132057.77415
Haralson206670.53619
Rabun2031195.1332
Dodge201986.02315
Oglethorpe2011318.9728
Wilkinson2012253.621038
Calhoun2003166.06641
Pike2001060.45418
Screven1851330.94927
Wilkes1831827.44322
Clinch1812719.35415
Seminole1802211.3519
Macon1761355.11039
Wilcox1762002.281839
Bleckley1661293.04618
McIntosh1641125.83212
Irwin1591685.57123
Jasper1491049.37111
Marion1471772.58415
Montgomery1461582.83116
Heard1391123.6949
Miller1352342.1207
Talbot1332159.79319
Lincoln1321624.62419
Towns1241030.41117
Dade121748.6716
Long114572.4314
Treutlen1071566.85317
Twiggs1061310.91323
Crawford100817.8012
Pulaski90826.22211
Wheeler871100.0113
Clay852977.2326
Taylor78980.15214
Baker632021.82313
Warren621190.02120
Schley581099.5318
Webster391529.4128
Quitman291264.1716
Glascock24793.3903
Taliaferro12735.2901

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

97° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 97° 74°

Monday

96° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 96° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 95° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories