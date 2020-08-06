UPDATE: Georgia reports 204,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,514 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 204,895 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 20,002 hospitalized for treatment and 4,026 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 201,713 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,182 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,596 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,514 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 90 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 734 cases. Currently, there are 2,238 positive cases in Troup County and 284 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: