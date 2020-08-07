UPDATE: Georgia reports 209,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,595 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 209,004 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 20,282 hospitalized for treatment and 4,117 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 204,895 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,177 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,910 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,595 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 94 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 736 cases. Currently, there are 2,257 positive cases in Troup County and 645 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton19647420
Gwinnett19187254
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1572888
DeKalb13509237
Cobb13049317
Hall594792
Chatham552674
Clayton4879105
Muscogee459594
Richmond412188
Bibb347367
Whitfield341929
Cherokee326961
Henry325247
Lowndes311440
Dougherty2661170
Douglas254950
Unknown25049
Glynn245047
Troup225769
Forsyth214322
Columbia213422
Clarke196818
Houston189854
Carroll184249
Bartow181661
Newton173639
Paulding161522
Colquitt153222
Coweta146522
Coffee143325
Floyd142817
Tift131336
Rockdale127017
Barrow125032
Bulloch120014
Gordon114423
Habersham112548
Ware112525
Thomas108442
Fayette107828
Walton107739
Jackson104014
Baldwin102338
Spalding91341
Laurens8658
Polk76511
Decatur75010
Sumter74956
Chattahoochee7361
Camden7255
Wayne7228
Toombs7107
Effingham7032
Liberty6953
Walker65817
Harris64516
Mitchell64241
Bryan6348
Appling63119
Catoosa6099
Stephens59912
Gilmer5834
Murray5752
Lee53022
Upson50746
Tattnall4831
Butts48237
Jefferson4767
Grady4715
Emanuel4699
Washington4542
Burke4517
Monroe44425
Worth44023
Jeff Davis4298
Oconee42915
Bacon4276
Cook4266
Charlton4123
Putnam40818
Ben Hill3933
Pierce3927
Brooks39118
Franklin3906
Meriwether3796
Madison3755
Crisp37114
Peach36412
Pickens3625
Dawson3593
Early35532
Elbert3481
White3475
McDuffie33110
Lumpkin3276
Fannin3133
Atkinson3122
Hancock30835
Greene29712
Jones2973
Terrell29530
Hart2926
Berrien2810
Telfair2747
Lamar26911
Randolph26826
Banks2594
Union2567
Stewart2556
Morgan2530
Dooly24814
Candler2454
Brantley2424
Evans2421
Chattooga2413
Jenkins24124
Turner24118
Johnson23711
Echols2202
Lanier2144
Rabun2123
Oglethorpe2117
Dodge2093
Haralson2076
Wilkinson20511
Pike2034
Calhoun2016
Screven1899
Clinch1884
Wilkes1873
Seminole1855
Bleckley1816
Macon17710
Wilcox17618
McIntosh1672
Irwin1601
Jasper1531
Montgomery1482
Marion1474
Heard1404
Miller1350
Lincoln1344
Talbot1343
Towns1341
Dade1221
Long1181
Treutlen1133
Twiggs1113
Crawford1010
Pulaski962
Wheeler891
Clay862
Taylor812
Warren681
Baker633
Schley631
Webster392
Quitman291
Glascock240
Taliaferro120

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

