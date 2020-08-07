UPDATE: Georgia reports 209,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,595 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 209,004 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 20,282 hospitalized for treatment and 4,117 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 204,895 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,177 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,910 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,595 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 94 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 736 cases. Currently, there are 2,257 positive cases in Troup County and 645 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 19647 420 Gwinnett 19187 254 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15728 88 DeKalb 13509 237 Cobb 13049 317 Hall 5947 92 Chatham 5526 74 Clayton 4879 105 Muscogee 4595 94 Richmond 4121 88 Bibb 3473 67 Whitfield 3419 29 Cherokee 3269 61 Henry 3252 47 Lowndes 3114 40 Dougherty 2661 170 Douglas 2549 50 Unknown 2504 9 Glynn 2450 47 Troup 2257 69 Forsyth 2143 22 Columbia 2134 22 Clarke 1968 18 Houston 1898 54 Carroll 1842 49 Bartow 1816 61 Newton 1736 39 Paulding 1615 22 Colquitt 1532 22 Coweta 1465 22 Coffee 1433 25 Floyd 1428 17 Tift 1313 36 Rockdale 1270 17 Barrow 1250 32 Bulloch 1200 14 Gordon 1144 23 Habersham 1125 48 Ware 1125 25 Thomas 1084 42 Fayette 1078 28 Walton 1077 39 Jackson 1040 14 Baldwin 1023 38 Spalding 913 41 Laurens 865 8 Polk 765 11 Decatur 750 10 Sumter 749 56 Chattahoochee 736 1 Camden 725 5 Wayne 722 8 Toombs 710 7 Effingham 703 2 Liberty 695 3 Walker 658 17 Harris 645 16 Mitchell 642 41 Bryan 634 8 Appling 631 19 Catoosa 609 9 Stephens 599 12 Gilmer 583 4 Murray 575 2 Lee 530 22 Upson 507 46 Tattnall 483 1 Butts 482 37 Jefferson 476 7 Grady 471 5 Emanuel 469 9 Washington 454 2 Burke 451 7 Monroe 444 25 Worth 440 23 Jeff Davis 429 8 Oconee 429 15 Bacon 427 6 Cook 426 6 Charlton 412 3 Putnam 408 18 Ben Hill 393 3 Pierce 392 7 Brooks 391 18 Franklin 390 6 Meriwether 379 6 Madison 375 5 Crisp 371 14 Peach 364 12 Pickens 362 5 Dawson 359 3 Early 355 32 Elbert 348 1 White 347 5 McDuffie 331 10 Lumpkin 327 6 Fannin 313 3 Atkinson 312 2 Hancock 308 35 Greene 297 12 Jones 297 3 Terrell 295 30 Hart 292 6 Berrien 281 0 Telfair 274 7 Lamar 269 11 Randolph 268 26 Banks 259 4 Union 256 7 Stewart 255 6 Morgan 253 0 Dooly 248 14 Candler 245 4 Brantley 242 4 Evans 242 1 Chattooga 241 3 Jenkins 241 24 Turner 241 18 Johnson 237 11 Echols 220 2 Lanier 214 4 Rabun 212 3 Oglethorpe 211 7 Dodge 209 3 Haralson 207 6 Wilkinson 205 11 Pike 203 4 Calhoun 201 6 Screven 189 9 Clinch 188 4 Wilkes 187 3 Seminole 185 5 Bleckley 181 6 Macon 177 10 Wilcox 176 18 McIntosh 167 2 Irwin 160 1 Jasper 153 1 Montgomery 148 2 Marion 147 4 Heard 140 4 Miller 135 0 Lincoln 134 4 Talbot 134 3 Towns 134 1 Dade 122 1 Long 118 1 Treutlen 113 3 Twiggs 111 3 Crawford 101 0 Pulaski 96 2 Wheeler 89 1 Clay 86 2 Taylor 81 2 Warren 68 1 Baker 63 3 Schley 63 1 Webster 39 2 Quitman 29 1 Glascock 24 0 Taliaferro 12 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.