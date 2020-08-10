UPDATE: Georgia reports 219,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,780 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 219,025 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 20,676 hospitalized for treatment and 4,229 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 209,004 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,021 cases were reported as of our last update, on Aug. 7. Of the cases reported since Aug. 7, 2,440 were reported on Aug. 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 16,749 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,780 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 98 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 761 cases. Currently, there are 2,298 positive cases in Troup County and 657 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 20468 433 Gwinnett 19971 262 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16749 91 DeKalb 14047 238 Cobb 13729 320 Hall 6114 91 Chatham 5764 75 Clayton 5059 110 Muscogee 4780 98 Richmond 4412 90 Bibb 3645 68 Whitfield 3549 32 Cherokee 3535 64 Henry 3411 47 Lowndes 3193 44 Unknown 2856 9 Dougherty 2732 171 Douglas 2678 51 Glynn 2557 47 Troup 2298 69 Forsyth 2293 22 Columbia 2284 24 Clarke 2081 18 Houston 1992 60 Carroll 1894 50 Bartow 1885 63 Newton 1823 40 Paulding 1694 23 Colquitt 1555 24 Floyd 1517 17 Coweta 1514 22 Coffee 1468 29 Rockdale 1347 18 Tift 1345 39 Bulloch 1304 14 Barrow 1296 32 Gordon 1193 23 Ware 1153 29 Habersham 1145 49 Fayette 1131 29 Thomas 1125 42 Walton 1118 39 Jackson 1070 16 Baldwin 1051 39 Laurens 951 9 Spalding 949 41 Polk 808 11 Decatur 797 11 Wayne 785 9 Sumter 768 56 Camden 762 5 Chattahoochee 761 2 Toombs 759 8 Effingham 745 2 Liberty 727 3 Walker 710 17 Appling 678 19 Bryan 661 8 Harris 657 17 Mitchell 652 41 Catoosa 637 9 Gilmer 633 4 Stephens 623 12 Murray 608 2 Lee 544 22 Upson 541 46 Emanuel 513 10 Tattnall 511 1 Jefferson 504 8 Butts 497 38 Grady 493 5 Washington 479 2 Burke 470 7 Monroe 460 25 Jeff Davis 457 8 Ben Hill 452 4 Worth 449 23 Oconee 441 15 Cook 440 6 Bacon 438 8 Charlton 437 3 Putnam 430 18 Brooks 413 18 Pierce 410 8 Franklin 406 6 Madison 403 6 Meriwether 396 6 Pickens 390 5 Peach 387 14 Crisp 385 14 Dawson 378 3 Early 360 32 Elbert 360 1 McDuffie 356 10 White 353 5 Lumpkin 344 6 Fannin 335 3 Atkinson 320 2 Hancock 318 35 Greene 313 12 Hart 310 7 Jones 309 3 Terrell 302 30 Berrien 295 0 Telfair 281 10 Morgan 279 0 Lamar 275 12 Randolph 272 26 Banks 271 4 Chattooga 267 3 Union 264 7 Evans 261 1 Candler 260 4 Stewart 255 7 Dooly 254 14 Brantley 251 5 Turner 250 18 Jenkins 244 24 Bleckley 242 9 Johnson 241 11 Echols 222 2 Haralson 222 6 Dodge 221 3 Lanier 219 4 Oglethorpe 218 7 Pike 216 4 Rabun 215 3 Wilkinson 215 11 Screven 210 9 Calhoun 203 6 Clinch 200 4 Seminole 196 4 Wilkes 193 4 McIntosh 187 2 Wilcox 184 19 Macon 177 10 Irwin 167 1 Jasper 164 1 Montgomery 155 2 Marion 150 5 Towns 144 1 Heard 143 4 Lincoln 143 4 Miller 143 0 Talbot 138 3 Long 129 1 Treutlen 129 3 Dade 127 1 Pulaski 123 2 Twiggs 121 3 Crawford 104 0 Wheeler 94 1 Taylor 88 2 Clay 86 2 Warren 79 1 Schley 68 1 Baker 63 3 Webster 39 2 Quitman 30 1 Glascock 25 0 Taliaferro 13 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.