UPDATE: Georgia reports 219,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,780 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 219,025 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 20,676 hospitalized for treatment and 4,229 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 209,004 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 10,021 cases were reported as of our last update, on Aug. 7. Of the cases reported since Aug. 7, 2,440 were reported on Aug. 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 16,749 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,780 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 98 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 761 cases. Currently, there are 2,298 positive cases in Troup County and 657 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton20468433
Gwinnett19971262
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1674991
DeKalb14047238
Cobb13729320
Hall611491
Chatham576475
Clayton5059110
Muscogee478098
Richmond441290
Bibb364568
Whitfield354932
Cherokee353564
Henry341147
Lowndes319344
Unknown28569
Dougherty2732171
Douglas267851
Glynn255747
Troup229869
Forsyth229322
Columbia228424
Clarke208118
Houston199260
Carroll189450
Bartow188563
Newton182340
Paulding169423
Colquitt155524
Floyd151717
Coweta151422
Coffee146829
Rockdale134718
Tift134539
Bulloch130414
Barrow129632
Gordon119323
Ware115329
Habersham114549
Fayette113129
Thomas112542
Walton111839
Jackson107016
Baldwin105139
Laurens9519
Spalding94941
Polk80811
Decatur79711
Wayne7859
Sumter76856
Camden7625
Chattahoochee7612
Toombs7598
Effingham7452
Liberty7273
Walker71017
Appling67819
Bryan6618
Harris65717
Mitchell65241
Catoosa6379
Gilmer6334
Stephens62312
Murray6082
Lee54422
Upson54146
Emanuel51310
Tattnall5111
Jefferson5048
Butts49738
Grady4935
Washington4792
Burke4707
Monroe46025
Jeff Davis4578
Ben Hill4524
Worth44923
Oconee44115
Cook4406
Bacon4388
Charlton4373
Putnam43018
Brooks41318
Pierce4108
Franklin4066
Madison4036
Meriwether3966
Pickens3905
Peach38714
Crisp38514
Dawson3783
Early36032
Elbert3601
McDuffie35610
White3535
Lumpkin3446
Fannin3353
Atkinson3202
Hancock31835
Greene31312
Hart3107
Jones3093
Terrell30230
Berrien2950
Telfair28110
Morgan2790
Lamar27512
Randolph27226
Banks2714
Chattooga2673
Union2647
Evans2611
Candler2604
Stewart2557
Dooly25414
Brantley2515
Turner25018
Jenkins24424
Bleckley2429
Johnson24111
Echols2222
Haralson2226
Dodge2213
Lanier2194
Oglethorpe2187
Pike2164
Rabun2153
Wilkinson21511
Screven2109
Calhoun2036
Clinch2004
Seminole1964
Wilkes1934
McIntosh1872
Wilcox18419
Macon17710
Irwin1671
Jasper1641
Montgomery1552
Marion1505
Towns1441
Heard1434
Lincoln1434
Miller1430
Talbot1383
Long1291
Treutlen1293
Dade1271
Pulaski1232
Twiggs1213
Crawford1040
Wheeler941
Taylor882
Clay862
Warren791
Schley681
Baker633
Webster392
Quitman301
Glascock250
Taliaferro130

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

96° / 73°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 50% 96° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 90° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

76°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories