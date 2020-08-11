UPDATE: Georgia reports 222,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,826 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 222,588 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 21,031 hospitalized for treatment and 4,351 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 219,025 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,639 cases were reported today, Aug. 10, according to the GaDPH tracker.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 16,791 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,826 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 102 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 767 cases. Currently, there are 2,312 positive cases in Troup County and 659 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton20874445
Gwinnett20382272
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1666896
DeKalb14292242
Cobb14006323
Hall620699
Chatham591476
Clayton5154111
Muscogee4826102
Richmond450994
Bibb371571
Cherokee360964
Whitfield357532
Henry345749
Lowndes322945
Dougherty2754172
Douglas272854
Unknown266512
Glynn259352
Forsyth235724
Columbia234625
Troup231272
Clarke211719
Houston202362
Bartow191464
Carroll190551
Newton186540
Paulding174423
Floyd158018
Colquitt156524
Coweta153922
Coffee149730
Rockdale137118
Tift136340
Barrow132332
Bulloch131014
Gordon122523
Ware117029
Fayette115930
Habersham115750
Walton115339
Thomas113543
Jackson109817
Baldwin107041
Laurens99314
Spalding96741
Polk83711
Decatur80914
Wayne79011
Toombs7839
Camden7805
Sumter77556
Chattahoochee7672
Liberty7664
Effingham7583
Walker72317
Appling68919
Bryan6778
Catoosa66010
Harris65917
Mitchell65741
Stephens65513
Gilmer6354
Murray6092
Upson56746
Lee55122
Emanuel53411
Tattnall5201
Jefferson5178
Grady5036
Butts49438
Washington4862
Burke4817
Monroe46727
Jeff Davis4668
Ben Hill4644
Oconee45015
Worth45023
Cook4456
Bacon4388
Charlton4383
Putnam43718
Madison4176
Brooks41618
Franklin4166
Pierce4139
Pickens4105
Meriwether4036
Dawson4013
Peach39414
Crisp39115
Early36832
Elbert3661
McDuffie36510
White3595
Lumpkin3576
Fannin3493
Greene32512
Atkinson3243
Hancock32435
Hart3227
Jones3223
Berrien3040
Terrell30130
Telfair28910
Union2857
Morgan2830
Chattooga2804
Lamar28012
Banks2754
Randolph27326
Evans2703
Candler2676
Dooly25814
Stewart2567
Brantley2556
Bleckley25210
Turner25118
Jenkins24924
Johnson24811
Dodge2363
Haralson2306
Rabun2273
Oglethorpe2267
Echols2252
Pike2245
Lanier2214
Wilkinson22011
Screven2159
Seminole2124
Calhoun2076
Clinch2004
Wilkes1933
McIntosh1902
Wilcox18619
Macon18010
Irwin1681
Jasper1681
Montgomery1572
Marion1525
Towns1511
Lincoln1504
Heard1475
Miller1460
Talbot1403
Long1321
Treutlen1303
Dade1291
Pulaski1272
Twiggs1224
Crawford1060
Wheeler951
Taylor932
Clay912
Warren801
Schley691
Baker653
Webster402
Quitman311
Glascock251
Taliaferro130

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 94° 74°

Friday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 72°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 72°

Monday

92° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

94°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories