UPDATE: Georgia reports 222,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,826 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 222,588 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 21,031 hospitalized for treatment and 4,351 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 219,025 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,639 cases were reported today, Aug. 10, according to the GaDPH tracker.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 16,791 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,826 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 102 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 767 cases. Currently, there are 2,312 positive cases in Troup County and 659 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 20874 445 Gwinnett 20382 272 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16668 96 DeKalb 14292 242 Cobb 14006 323 Hall 6206 99 Chatham 5914 76 Clayton 5154 111 Muscogee 4826 102 Richmond 4509 94 Bibb 3715 71 Cherokee 3609 64 Whitfield 3575 32 Henry 3457 49 Lowndes 3229 45 Dougherty 2754 172 Douglas 2728 54 Unknown 2665 12 Glynn 2593 52 Forsyth 2357 24 Columbia 2346 25 Troup 2312 72 Clarke 2117 19 Houston 2023 62 Bartow 1914 64 Carroll 1905 51 Newton 1865 40 Paulding 1744 23 Floyd 1580 18 Colquitt 1565 24 Coweta 1539 22 Coffee 1497 30 Rockdale 1371 18 Tift 1363 40 Barrow 1323 32 Bulloch 1310 14 Gordon 1225 23 Ware 1170 29 Fayette 1159 30 Habersham 1157 50 Walton 1153 39 Thomas 1135 43 Jackson 1098 17 Baldwin 1070 41 Laurens 993 14 Spalding 967 41 Polk 837 11 Decatur 809 14 Wayne 790 11 Toombs 783 9 Camden 780 5 Sumter 775 56 Chattahoochee 767 2 Liberty 766 4 Effingham 758 3 Walker 723 17 Appling 689 19 Bryan 677 8 Catoosa 660 10 Harris 659 17 Mitchell 657 41 Stephens 655 13 Gilmer 635 4 Murray 609 2 Upson 567 46 Lee 551 22 Emanuel 534 11 Tattnall 520 1 Jefferson 517 8 Grady 503 6 Butts 494 38 Washington 486 2 Burke 481 7 Monroe 467 27 Jeff Davis 466 8 Ben Hill 464 4 Oconee 450 15 Worth 450 23 Cook 445 6 Bacon 438 8 Charlton 438 3 Putnam 437 18 Madison 417 6 Brooks 416 18 Franklin 416 6 Pierce 413 9 Pickens 410 5 Meriwether 403 6 Dawson 401 3 Peach 394 14 Crisp 391 15 Early 368 32 Elbert 366 1 McDuffie 365 10 White 359 5 Lumpkin 357 6 Fannin 349 3 Greene 325 12 Atkinson 324 3 Hancock 324 35 Hart 322 7 Jones 322 3 Berrien 304 0 Terrell 301 30 Telfair 289 10 Union 285 7 Morgan 283 0 Chattooga 280 4 Lamar 280 12 Banks 275 4 Randolph 273 26 Evans 270 3 Candler 267 6 Dooly 258 14 Stewart 256 7 Brantley 255 6 Bleckley 252 10 Turner 251 18 Jenkins 249 24 Johnson 248 11 Dodge 236 3 Haralson 230 6 Rabun 227 3 Oglethorpe 226 7 Echols 225 2 Pike 224 5 Lanier 221 4 Wilkinson 220 11 Screven 215 9 Seminole 212 4 Calhoun 207 6 Clinch 200 4 Wilkes 193 3 McIntosh 190 2 Wilcox 186 19 Macon 180 10 Irwin 168 1 Jasper 168 1 Montgomery 157 2 Marion 152 5 Towns 151 1 Lincoln 150 4 Heard 147 5 Miller 146 0 Talbot 140 3 Long 132 1 Treutlen 130 3 Dade 129 1 Pulaski 127 2 Twiggs 122 4 Crawford 106 0 Wheeler 95 1 Taylor 93 2 Clay 91 2 Warren 80 1 Schley 69 1 Baker 65 3 Webster 40 2 Quitman 31 1 Glascock 25 1 Taliaferro 13 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.