UPDATE: Georgia reports 226,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,879 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 226,153 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 21,379 hospitalized for treatment and 4,456 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 222,588 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,660 cases were reported today, Aug. 12, according to the GaDPH tracker.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 17,025 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,879 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 104 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Today, Aug. 12, Chattahoochee County reports 766 cases. Yesterday, Aug. 11, the GaDPH reported 767 cases in the county.

The most recent update as of publication on Aug. 12, there are 2,335 positive cases in Troup County and 668 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 21140 455 Gwinnett 20685 275 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16470 96 DeKalb 14485 247 Cobb 14279 326 Hall 6298 104 Chatham 5990 87 Clayton 5245 114 Muscogee 4879 104 Richmond 4672 95 Bibb 3795 73 Cherokee 3707 65 Whitfield 3621 32 Henry 3513 54 Lowndes 3273 48 Dougherty 2774 172 Douglas 2773 54 Unknown 2730 8 Glynn 2625 53 Columbia 2443 27 Forsyth 2416 26 Troup 2335 71 Clarke 2150 19 Houston 2048 62 Bartow 1953 64 Carroll 1910 52 Newton 1895 45 Paulding 1789 23 Floyd 1648 18 Colquitt 1581 24 Coweta 1568 22 Coffee 1529 30 Rockdale 1395 23 Tift 1373 41 Barrow 1355 34 Bulloch 1334 16 Gordon 1264 23 Walton 1188 39 Fayette 1187 31 Ware 1178 29 Habersham 1173 50 Thomas 1147 44 Jackson 1118 17 Baldwin 1095 42 Laurens 1064 17 Spalding 983 41 Polk 877 11 Decatur 834 16 Wayne 825 11 Camden 804 5 Toombs 789 9 Sumter 784 56 Liberty 780 6 Effingham 770 5 Chattahoochee 766 2 Walker 742 17 Appling 721 19 Bryan 695 8 Catoosa 677 10 Harris 668 17 Stephens 663 13 Mitchell 658 41 Gilmer 651 4 Murray 623 2 Upson 574 46 Lee 565 23 Tattnall 546 2 Emanuel 537 11 Jefferson 532 9 Grady 522 7 Burke 504 7 Washington 497 2 Butts 495 38 Jeff Davis 485 8 Ben Hill 478 5 Monroe 473 28 Worth 457 23 Oconee 455 15 Cook 454 6 Putnam 449 18 Bacon 448 8 Charlton 439 3 Dawson 431 5 Madison 424 7 Franklin 423 6 Pickens 420 5 Pierce 420 9 Brooks 419 17 Meriwether 409 6 Peach 402 15 Crisp 398 15 McDuffie 386 10 Early 372 32 Lumpkin 371 7 White 370 6 Elbert 369 1 Fannin 354 4 Greene 331 12 Atkinson 330 3 Hancock 328 35 Jones 326 4 Hart 325 7 Berrien 318 1 Terrell 306 30 Chattooga 302 4 Telfair 302 12 Union 298 7 Morgan 295 0 Evans 282 3 Banks 280 5 Lamar 280 12 Randolph 274 26 Candler 271 6 Bleckley 261 10 Dooly 261 14 Brantley 257 6 Turner 257 18 Stewart 256 7 Johnson 252 12 Jenkins 251 24 Dodge 243 3 Oglethorpe 236 7 Haralson 231 7 Rabun 230 3 Pike 228 5 Echols 225 2 Lanier 225 4 Wilkinson 221 11 Seminole 220 4 Screven 216 9 Calhoun 210 6 Clinch 204 4 Wilkes 195 3 McIntosh 194 3 Wilcox 188 19 Macon 181 10 Irwin 172 1 Jasper 170 2 Montgomery 157 2 Marion 156 5 Towns 154 1 Lincoln 153 4 Miller 149 0 Heard 148 5 Talbot 142 3 Dade 136 2 Pulaski 133 3 Long 132 1 Treutlen 132 3 Twiggs 124 4 Crawford 107 0 Wheeler 97 1 Taylor 94 2 Clay 93 2 Warren 87 1 Schley 74 1 Baker 67 3 Webster 40 2 Quitman 31 1 Glascock 24 1 Taliaferro 13 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.