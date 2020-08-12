UPDATE: Georgia reports 226,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,879 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 226,153 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 21,379 hospitalized for treatment and 4,456 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 222,588 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,660 cases were reported today, Aug. 12, according to the GaDPH tracker.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 17,025 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,879 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 104 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Today, Aug. 12, Chattahoochee County reports 766 cases. Yesterday, Aug. 11, the GaDPH reported 767 cases in the county.

The most recent update as of publication on Aug. 12, there are 2,335 positive cases in Troup County and 668 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton21140455
Gwinnett20685275
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1647096
DeKalb14485247
Cobb14279326
Hall6298104
Chatham599087
Clayton5245114
Muscogee4879104
Richmond467295
Bibb379573
Cherokee370765
Whitfield362132
Henry351354
Lowndes327348
Dougherty2774172
Douglas277354
Unknown27308
Glynn262553
Columbia244327
Forsyth241626
Troup233571
Clarke215019
Houston204862
Bartow195364
Carroll191052
Newton189545
Paulding178923
Floyd164818
Colquitt158124
Coweta156822
Coffee152930
Rockdale139523
Tift137341
Barrow135534
Bulloch133416
Gordon126423
Walton118839
Fayette118731
Ware117829
Habersham117350
Thomas114744
Jackson111817
Baldwin109542
Laurens106417
Spalding98341
Polk87711
Decatur83416
Wayne82511
Camden8045
Toombs7899
Sumter78456
Liberty7806
Effingham7705
Chattahoochee7662
Walker74217
Appling72119
Bryan6958
Catoosa67710
Harris66817
Stephens66313
Mitchell65841
Gilmer6514
Murray6232
Upson57446
Lee56523
Tattnall5462
Emanuel53711
Jefferson5329
Grady5227
Burke5047
Washington4972
Butts49538
Jeff Davis4858
Ben Hill4785
Monroe47328
Worth45723
Oconee45515
Cook4546
Putnam44918
Bacon4488
Charlton4393
Dawson4315
Madison4247
Franklin4236
Pickens4205
Pierce4209
Brooks41917
Meriwether4096
Peach40215
Crisp39815
McDuffie38610
Early37232
Lumpkin3717
White3706
Elbert3691
Fannin3544
Greene33112
Atkinson3303
Hancock32835
Jones3264
Hart3257
Berrien3181
Terrell30630
Chattooga3024
Telfair30212
Union2987
Morgan2950
Evans2823
Banks2805
Lamar28012
Randolph27426
Candler2716
Bleckley26110
Dooly26114
Brantley2576
Turner25718
Stewart2567
Johnson25212
Jenkins25124
Dodge2433
Oglethorpe2367
Haralson2317
Rabun2303
Pike2285
Echols2252
Lanier2254
Wilkinson22111
Seminole2204
Screven2169
Calhoun2106
Clinch2044
Wilkes1953
McIntosh1943
Wilcox18819
Macon18110
Irwin1721
Jasper1702
Montgomery1572
Marion1565
Towns1541
Lincoln1534
Miller1490
Heard1485
Talbot1423
Dade1362
Pulaski1333
Long1321
Treutlen1323
Twiggs1244
Crawford1070
Wheeler971
Taylor942
Clay932
Warren871
Schley741
Baker673
Webster402
Quitman311
Glascock241
Taliaferro130

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

