UPDATE: Georgia reports 228,668 Deaths confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,930 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 228,668 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 21,581 hospitalized for treatment and 4,538 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 226,153 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,515 cases were reported today, Aug. 13, according to the GaDPH tracker.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 17,140 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,930 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 105 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Today, Aug. 13, Chattahoochee County reports 778 cases. Yesterday, Aug. 12, the GaDPH reported 766 cases in the county.

The most recent update as of publication on Aug. 13, there are 2,354 positive cases in Troup County and 674 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton213731944.454621964
Gwinnett209002152.12822215
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16659098485
DeKalb145631836.092511667
Cobb144631829.43321441
Hall63393071.98103765
Chatham60402067.2590547
Clayton53011738.96115541
Muscogee49302572.72105500
Richmond47182332.8795420
Bibb38352520.5475627
Cherokee37961423.7766357
Whitfield36543490.934183
Henry35371474.5756156
Lowndes32572763.0350153
Douglas28121851.1456329
Unknown27830875
Dougherty27763087.7172573
Glynn26723105.2853198
Columbia24561548.2528130
Forsyth2455972.2526230
Troup23543343.0973267
Clarke21661668.9919143
Houston20791323.8762280
Bartow19681776.6464225
Carroll19331609.2452133
Newton19141703.5446199
Paulding18091048.4425127
Floyd16921693.4218114
Coweta16251069.0726103
Colquitt15863493.9324120
Coffee15373570.9330207
Rockdale14111485.8924179
Tift13803379.8744181
Barrow13671582.4933183
Bulloch13381683.721791
Gordon12852213.652387
Fayette12101029.43267
Walton12101262.8640133
Ware11863307.9531114
Habersham11832582.9751170
Thomas11472581.5344140
Jackson11221502.0117106
Baldwin11152509.6842109
Laurens10752272.921793
Spalding9901432.542130
Polk9012072.121142
Wayne8462822.451266
Decatur8373179.851668
Camden8251529.93526
Toombs8163024.13958
Liberty7841266.48769
Chattahoochee7787237.88211
Effingham7751210.45550
Sumter7682612.3356175
Walker7601091.81639
Appling7333949.141967
Bryan7011791.14858
Catoosa686997.511155
Stephens6762567.611478
Harris6741941.691773
Mitchell6592987.8541126
Gilmer6582094.41460
Murray6271557.34236
Upson5742184.424962
Lee5691898.52387
Tattnall5582195.9240
Emanuel5472413.521141
Grady5382192.34770
Jefferson5363500.29954
Washington5182551.47236
Burke5082273.74764
Butts4971974.263945
Ben Hill4952973.87543
Jeff Davis4913241.35826
Monroe4741709.532962
Worth4612288.752378
Oconee4591099.741545
Cook4562615.13645
Putnam4542074.481848
Bacon4523963.52834
Dawson4501665.37557
Charlton4443350.69317
Franklin4341860.35634
Pickens4301282.43541
Pierce4292194.93946
Madison4281418.3747
Brooks4192664.211747
Meriwether4111955.28651
Peach4111501.371571
Crisp4011799.091557
McDuffie3891801.181055
Lumpkin3811127.15760
Elbert3761984.69119
White3761183.95660
Early3733676.333232
Fannin3601367.78532
Greene3391811.191242
Atkinson3313973.59339
Hancock3314040.033549
Hart3311267.86847
Jones3271143.72430
Berrien3241680.85115
Chattooga3241308.25415
Union3131235.45747
Terrell3073625.843067
Morgan3011572.79018
Telfair2991911.281230
Evans2912722.93319
Banks2881441.3545
Lamar2831462.761329
Randolph2764086.472643
Candler2712500.6979
Dooly2621955.221447
Brantley2611359.23618
Bleckley2602025.241020
Turner2603219.421840
Stewart2574193.18951
Jenkins2562985.072447
Johnson2532618.781244
Dodge2401177.34318
Oglethorpe2381561.68733
Haralson237771.43720
Pike2321230.12621
Rabun2301354.06335
Seminole2292813.27520
Lanier2272193.02415
Echols2255668.9328
Wilkinson2232500.281242
Screven2201582.73930
Calhoun2113340.19642
Clinch2093140.02416
McIntosh2011379.83313
Wilkes1961957.26322
Wilcox1882138.791941
Macon1851424.391039
Irwin1741844.59126
Jasper1711204.31213
Montgomery1591723.76216
Marion1571893.16515
Towns1551288.02219
Lincoln1541895.38522
Miller1522637.0608
Heard1491204.5359
Talbot1432322.18321
Dade138853.8529
Long136682.929
Treutlen1351976.86318
Pulaski1321211.79317
Twiggs1271570.62430
Crawford107875.04015
Wheeler1001264.3815
Taylor991244.03315
Clay963362.5227
Warren891708.25121
Schley771459.7218
Baker682182.28313
Webster391529.4128
Quitman311351.3516
Glascock26859.514
Taliaferro14857.8401

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 72°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 92° 71°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories