UPDATE: Georgia reports 231,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,992 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 231,895 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 21,818 hospitalized for treatment and 4,573 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 228,668 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,227 cases were reported today, Aug. 14, according to the GaDPH tracker.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 17,442 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,992 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 107 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Today, Aug. 14, Chattahoochee County reports 794 cases. Yesterday, Aug. 13, the GaDPH reported 778 cases in the county.

The most recent update as of publication on Aug. 14, there are 2,380 positive cases in Troup County and 676 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: