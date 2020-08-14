UPDATE: Georgia reports 231,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,992 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 231,895 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 21,818 hospitalized for treatment and 4,573 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 228,668 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,227 cases were reported today, Aug. 14, according to the GaDPH tracker.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 17,442 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,992 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 107 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Today, Aug. 14, Chattahoochee County reports 794 cases. Yesterday, Aug. 13, the GaDPH reported 778 cases in the county.

The most recent update as of publication on Aug. 14, there are 2,380 positive cases in Troup County and 676 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton216011965.194631975
Gwinnett211752180.422832235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16567099481
DeKalb147461859.162541677
Cobb146901858.113341455
Hall64203111.23104778
Chatham61462103.5391560
Clayton53801764.87115543
Muscogee49922605.07107507
Richmond48292387.7696429
Bibb39512596.7879633
Cherokee38611448.1466363
Whitfield36783513.8334188
Henry35881495.8456158
Lowndes32372746.0650156
Douglas28381868.2656334
Dougherty27863098.83172574
Unknown27650773
Glynn26983135.555199
Columbia25111582.9229131
Forsyth2507992.8426232
Troup23803380.0174270
Clarke22091702.1221145
Houston21331358.2662282
Bartow19991804.6264225
Carroll19971662.5252133
Newton19441730.2546203
Paulding18511072.7825127
Floyd17511752.4718129
Coweta16881110.5226104
Colquitt15933509.3524120
Coffee15663638.3130209
Rockdale14391515.3726181
Barrow13911610.2733186
Tift13903404.3644181
Bulloch13651717.691794
Gordon13102256.712387
Fayette12431057.483368
Walton12331286.8741135
Ware12013349.7932118
Habersham11882593.8951171
Thomas11652622.0444142
Jackson11481536.8117108
Baldwin11302543.4443109
Laurens10862296.181794
Spalding10191474.4643131
Polk9272131.921143
Wayne8572859.141267
Decatur8453210.241668
Toombs8413116.78959
Camden8311541.06526
Chattahoochee7947386.73211
Effingham7931238.56553
Walker7911136.331641
Liberty7891274.55771
Sumter7782646.3556177
Appling7654121.551969
Bryan7171832.03859
Catoosa6991016.421155
Stephens67925791478
Harris6761947.451773
Gilmer6652116.69463
Mitchell6602992.3841127
Murray6431597.08336
Upson6202359.484962
Lee5971991.932387
Tattnall5782274.61240
Emanuel5662497.351143
Jefferson5453559.07956
Grady5432212.71770
Washington5292605.65236
Burke5182318.5766
Ben Hill5093057.98548
Jeff Davis5053333.77827
Butts5021994.124045
Monroe4861752.82962
Putnam4652124.741849
Worth4652308.612378
Oconee4641111.721545
Bacon4624051.21834
Cook4622649.54646
Dawson4581694.98558
Charlton4513403.52317
Franklin4431898.92634
Madison4371448.12747
Pickens4341294.36641
Pierce4342220.52946
Peach4281563.471672
Brooks4212676.931747
Meriwether4212002.85751
Crisp4051817.041557
McDuffie3991847.481055
Lumpkin3941165.61861
Elbert3812011.08120
White3811199.7662
Early3773715.753232
Fannin3621375.38532
Chattooga3491409.19417
Greene3481859.271242
Atkinson3394069.63340
Hancock3364101.063549
Hart3361287.01848
Jones3311157.71431
Berrien3291706.79115
Union3241278.86748
Morgan3081609.36018
Terrell3073625.843067
Evans3042844.58319
Telfair2991911.281230
Banks2901451.31545
Lamar2881488.61329
Randolph2784116.082644
Candler2772556.0679
Brantley2691400.9620
Bleckley2642056.41020
Dooly2621955.221447
Turner2613231.81840
Jenkins2583008.42447
Stewart2584209.5952
Johnson2562649.831244
Dodge2461206.77320
Oglethorpe2431594.49733
Haralson241784.45720
Pike2391267.23622
Wilkinson2342623.611243
Rabun2311359.94335
Seminole2312837.84520
Lanier2272193.02415
Echols2265694.1328
Screven2231604.32930
Clinch2123185.1416
Calhoun2113340.19643
McIntosh2031393.56313
Wilkes1971967.25322
Wilcox1922184.31941
Macon1871439.791040
Irwin1781886.99126
Jasper1751232.48213
Lincoln1642018.46522
Montgomery1631767.13216
Marion1611941.4515
Miller1572723.808
Towns1551288.02219
Heard1511220.759
Dade147909.54210
Talbot1452354.66321
Long141708.01210
Treutlen1372006.15318
Pulaski1351239.33318
Twiggs1311620.08432
Crawford112915.93015
Taylor1021281.73315
Wheeler1011277.0315
Clay1003502.6327
Warren891708.25121
Schley791497.6318
Baker702246.47314
Webster391529.4128
Quitman311351.3516
Glascock26859.514
Taliaferro15919.1201

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 74°

Saturday

87° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 72°

Monday

93° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 69°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories