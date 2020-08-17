UPDATE: Georgia reports 238,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,092 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 238,861 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 22,133 hospitalized for treatment and 4,727 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 231,895 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 18,393 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,092 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 110 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Today, Aug. 17, Chattahoochee County reports 810 cases. Friday, Aug. 14, the GaDPH reported 794 cases in the county.

The most recent update as of publication on Aug. 17, there are 2419 positive cases in Troup County and 688 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton221072011.224761996
Gwinnett216552229.842902259
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State170200103491
DeKalb151011903.922641704
Cobb149621892.523401472
Hall65813189.26105783
Chatham63172162.0596568
Clayton55701827.2116548
Richmond51922567.2598436
Muscogee50922657.26110511
Bibb41342717.0684637
Cherokee40051502.1567370
Henry37861578.3859160
Whitfield37303563.5140195
Lowndes32592764.7250159
Douglas28921903.8158338
Dougherty28373155.55173574
Unknown27610564
Glynn27543200.5856201
Columbia26951698.9134136
Forsyth25861024.1327238
Troup24193435.477271
Clarke22641744.521154
Houston22511433.462285
Bartow20631862.464230
Carroll20521708.3154135
Newton20381813.9150205
Paulding18941097.726127
Floyd18231824.5320135
Coweta17931179.626106
Colquitt16273584.2524123
Coffee16083735.8933222
Rockdale14871565.9227182
Barrow14381664.6834187
Bulloch14051768.031795
Tift14023433.7545182
Gordon13382304.952488
Fayette13051110.223468
Walton12801335.9243138
Thomas12502813.3544144
Ware12373450.234118
Habersham12122646.2952173
Jackson11901593.0417112
Baldwin11822660.4844110
Laurens11422414.581998
Spalding10391503.443133
Polk9612210.111144
Toombs8783253.9959
Wayne8772925.871469
Camden8631600.4727
Decatur8503229.241768
Effingham8331301.03654
Walker8231182.31744
Chattahoochee8107535.58211
Liberty8051300.4773
Appling8044331.661969
Sumter7892683.7656178
Bryan7401890.79959
Catoosa7131036.771755
Stephens7002658.771881
Harris6881982.021773
Gilmer6852180.35463
Mitchell6743055.8641128
Murray6561629.37338
Upson6322405.154962
Lee6112038.642386
Tattnall6032372.99242
Emanuel5992642.961443
Jefferson5773768.041156
Grady5642298.29871
Burke5632519.92769
Ben Hill5443268.25752
Jeff Davis5413571.43829
Washington5402659.84336
Butts5122033.844045
Monroe5051821.333062
Charlton4973750.66317
Putnam4892234.411849
Dawson4861798.6558
Oconee4741135.681645
Bacon4724138.9835
Cook4722706.89948
Worth4722343.362378
Pierce4662384.24946
Peach4641694.981674
Franklin4601971.79634
Madison4501491.2747
Pickens4461330.15643
Meriwether4402093.24751
McDuffie4362018.81055
Brooks4322746.871847
Lumpkin4171233.65962
Crisp4161866.391558
White3951243.78664
Elbert3862037.48122
Early3833774.893232
Fannin3741420.97532
Greene3711982.161344
Chattooga3661477.83417
Atkinson3574285.71340
Jones3531234.65431
Hart3511344.47848
Hancock3404149.883549
Berrien3381753.48116
Union3351322.28750
Morgan3291719.09119
Evans3192984.93320
Telfair3132000.771230
Terrell3083637.653067
Banks3021511.36645
Lamar2961529.951430
Randolph2874249.332645
Candler2822602.2910
Bleckley2812188.811020
Brantley2751432.14820
Stewart2754486.871069
Johnson2662753.341245
Dooly2641970.151447
Jenkins2643078.362447
Turner2633256.561840
Haralson256833.28720
Dodge2541246.01320
Oglethorpe2521653.54837
Pike2461304.35622
Seminole2422972.97621
Screven2401726.62932
Wilkinson2402690.881243
Rabun2341377.61335
Lanier2322241.33515
Echols2265694.1328
Clinch2173260.22417
Calhoun2153403.51643
McIntosh2131462.21314
Wilkes2022017.18322
Wilcox1992263.941942
Macon1891455.191040
Jasper1831288.82213
Irwin1801908.19126
Montgomery1801951.43216
Lincoln1692080522
Miller1642845.2508
Marion1621953.45515
Towns1591321.26219
Dade157971.41210
Heard1521228.7859
Long149748.18210
Talbot1472387.14521
Treutlen1452123.3319
Pulaski1431312.77318
Twiggs1391719.02433
Crawford120981.35016
Taylor1071344.56416
Wheeler1071352.8925
Clay1033607.7127
Warren921765.83221
Schley791497.63110
Baker722310.65315
Webster401568.6329
Quitman321394.9416
Glascock29958.6814
Taliaferro171041.6701

