UPDATE: Georgia reports 241,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,136 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 241,677 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 22,429 hospitalized for treatment, and 4,794 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 17, as the state of Georgia reported 238,861 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,873 new cases have been reported since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 18,507 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,136 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 113 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 821 total cases today, Aug. 18. There were 2,431 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 692 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton22484477
Gwinnett21936293
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16996103
DeKalb15312266
Cobb15086349
Hall6687105
Chatham6371101
Clayton5640117
Richmond5268102
Muscogee5136113
Bibb426285
Cherokee406568
Henry381959
Whitfield374042
Lowndes327652
Douglas291159
Dougherty2837173
Glynn276658
Columbia276135
Unknown27258
Forsyth262527
Troup243177
Clarke230521
Houston227362
Bartow208365
Carroll208254
Newton206050
Paulding191626
Floyd184520
Coweta183226
Colquitt164024
Coffee161633
Rockdale150327
Barrow146634
Bulloch141618
Tift141246
Gordon135825
Fayette134134
Walton129443
Thomas126144
Ware124235
Jackson122118
Habersham121952
Baldwin120145
Laurens115419
Spalding104943
Polk97411
Toombs8929
Wayne88213
Camden8737
Decatur86018
Effingham8576
Walker83717
Chattahoochee8212
Appling81419
Liberty8118
Sumter79456
Bryan7499
Catoosa72717
Stephens71119
Harris69218
Gilmer6874
Mitchell67641
Murray6623
Upson63949
Emanuel61915
Lee61623
Tattnall6083
Jefferson58912
Burke5737
Grady5678
Washington5593
Jeff Davis5548
Ben Hill5507
Butts51540
Monroe50831
Dawson5045
Putnam50218
Charlton4994
Peach47716
Cook4759
Oconee47516
Bacon4738
Worth47324
Franklin4716
Pierce4699
Madison4627
Pickens4506
Lumpkin44410
McDuffie44311
Meriwether4427
Brooks44018
Crisp41715
Elbert4031
White4007
Early39032
Fannin3885
Greene38413
Chattooga3794
Union3637
Jones3624
Atkinson3613
Hart3578
Berrien3401
Hancock34037
Morgan3351
Evans3223
Telfair31612
Terrell31030
Banks3076
Lamar29814
Randolph29026
Bleckley28611
Candler28410
Brantley2778
Stewart27510
Johnson27212
Dooly26614
Turner26618
Jenkins26524
Dodge2604
Haralson2567
Pike2546
Oglethorpe2538
Seminole2506
Wilkinson24512
Screven2439
Rabun2373
Lanier2335
Echols2262
Clinch2174
Calhoun2157
McIntosh2133
Wilkes2023
Wilcox19919
Macon18910
Jasper1852
Irwin1841
Montgomery1832
Lincoln1735
Miller1710
Towns1653
Marion1625
Dade1612
Heard1535
Long1522
Pulaski1483
Talbot1485
Treutlen1463
Twiggs1424
Crawford1240
Wheeler1132
Taylor1084
Clay1062
Warren972
Schley831
Baker733
Webster402
Quitman321
Glascock281
Taliaferro170

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

