UPDATE: Georgia reports 241,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,136 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 241,677 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 22,429 hospitalized for treatment, and 4,794 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 17, as the state of Georgia reported 238,861 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,873 new cases have been reported since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 18,507 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,136 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 113 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 821 total cases today, Aug. 18. There were 2,431 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 692 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 22484 477 Gwinnett 21936 293 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16996 103 DeKalb 15312 266 Cobb 15086 349 Hall 6687 105 Chatham 6371 101 Clayton 5640 117 Richmond 5268 102 Muscogee 5136 113 Bibb 4262 85 Cherokee 4065 68 Henry 3819 59 Whitfield 3740 42 Lowndes 3276 52 Douglas 2911 59 Dougherty 2837 173 Glynn 2766 58 Columbia 2761 35 Unknown 2725 8 Forsyth 2625 27 Troup 2431 77 Clarke 2305 21 Houston 2273 62 Bartow 2083 65 Carroll 2082 54 Newton 2060 50 Paulding 1916 26 Floyd 1845 20 Coweta 1832 26 Colquitt 1640 24 Coffee 1616 33 Rockdale 1503 27 Barrow 1466 34 Bulloch 1416 18 Tift 1412 46 Gordon 1358 25 Fayette 1341 34 Walton 1294 43 Thomas 1261 44 Ware 1242 35 Jackson 1221 18 Habersham 1219 52 Baldwin 1201 45 Laurens 1154 19 Spalding 1049 43 Polk 974 11 Toombs 892 9 Wayne 882 13 Camden 873 7 Decatur 860 18 Effingham 857 6 Walker 837 17 Chattahoochee 821 2 Appling 814 19 Liberty 811 8 Sumter 794 56 Bryan 749 9 Catoosa 727 17 Stephens 711 19 Harris 692 18 Gilmer 687 4 Mitchell 676 41 Murray 662 3 Upson 639 49 Emanuel 619 15 Lee 616 23 Tattnall 608 3 Jefferson 589 12 Burke 573 7 Grady 567 8 Washington 559 3 Jeff Davis 554 8 Ben Hill 550 7 Butts 515 40 Monroe 508 31 Dawson 504 5 Putnam 502 18 Charlton 499 4 Peach 477 16 Cook 475 9 Oconee 475 16 Bacon 473 8 Worth 473 24 Franklin 471 6 Pierce 469 9 Madison 462 7 Pickens 450 6 Lumpkin 444 10 McDuffie 443 11 Meriwether 442 7 Brooks 440 18 Crisp 417 15 Elbert 403 1 White 400 7 Early 390 32 Fannin 388 5 Greene 384 13 Chattooga 379 4 Union 363 7 Jones 362 4 Atkinson 361 3 Hart 357 8 Berrien 340 1 Hancock 340 37 Morgan 335 1 Evans 322 3 Telfair 316 12 Terrell 310 30 Banks 307 6 Lamar 298 14 Randolph 290 26 Bleckley 286 11 Candler 284 10 Brantley 277 8 Stewart 275 10 Johnson 272 12 Dooly 266 14 Turner 266 18 Jenkins 265 24 Dodge 260 4 Haralson 256 7 Pike 254 6 Oglethorpe 253 8 Seminole 250 6 Wilkinson 245 12 Screven 243 9 Rabun 237 3 Lanier 233 5 Echols 226 2 Clinch 217 4 Calhoun 215 7 McIntosh 213 3 Wilkes 202 3 Wilcox 199 19 Macon 189 10 Jasper 185 2 Irwin 184 1 Montgomery 183 2 Lincoln 173 5 Miller 171 0 Towns 165 3 Marion 162 5 Dade 161 2 Heard 153 5 Long 152 2 Pulaski 148 3 Talbot 148 5 Treutlen 146 3 Twiggs 142 4 Crawford 124 0 Wheeler 113 2 Taylor 108 4 Clay 106 2 Warren 97 2 Schley 83 1 Baker 73 3 Webster 40 2 Quitman 32 1 Glascock 28 1 Taliaferro 17 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.