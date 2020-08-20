UPDATE: Georgia reports 246,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,195 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 246,741 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 22,880 hospitalized for treatment, and 4904 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 19, as the state of Georgia reported 243,982 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,759 new cases have been reported since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 18,832 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,195 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 117 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 851 total cases today, Aug. 19. There were 2,454 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 699 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHS HOPITALIZATIONS
Fulton230682098.654812027
Gwinnett224552312.222952329
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State164530107500
DeKalb156051967.462681747
Cobb154491954.123541507
Hall68483318.65109800
Chatham64982224108589
Clayton58271911.51118564
Richmond54562697.78105447
Muscogee51952711.01117535
Bibb43542861.6588665
Cherokee41861570.0467388
Henry39481645.9259162
Whitfield37903620.8343200
Lowndes33062804.5953160
Douglas29631950.5560349
Columbia28691808.635140
Dougherty28633184.47172586
Glynn28083263.3361206
Unknown27190776
Forsyth27101073.2431251
Troup24543485.177273
Clarke23721827.7222161
Houston23331485.6262295
Bartow21591949.0765236
Carroll21361778.2455139
Newton20951864.6452214
Paulding19821148.7129128
Coweta19251266.4426107
Floyd19121913.6120140
Coffee16643865.9933230
Colquitt16493632.7224128
Rockdale15481630.1627183
Barrow15241764.2436200
Bulloch14351805.7819101
Tift14183472.9447185
Gordon13992410.032591
Fayette13881180.833473
Walton13301388.1143143
Thomas12862894.3845145
Ware12743553.440136
Jackson12711701.4719119
Habersham12452718.3453174
Baldwin12412793.2846114
Laurens11792492.8125107
Spalding10751555.4943141
Polk10182341.21247
Toombs9363468.851063
Camden9081683.85732
Wayne9053019.281575
Effingham8841380.691164
Decatur8833354.611869
Walker8631239.761846
Chattahoochee8517917.02211
Liberty8371352.091179
Appling8334487.92073
Sumter8032731.3956180
Bryan7711970966
Catoosa7471086.211757
Stephens7272761.321984
Gilmer6992224.91466
Harris6992013.711975
Mitchell6773069.4641131
Murray6751676.56337
Upson6392431.784965
Emanuel6372810.621547
Lee6242082.012389
Tattnall6212443.82346
Burke6022694.48769
Jefferson6003918.241358
Grady5992440.91773
Washington5752832.23338
Jeff Davis5703762.87830
Ben Hill5693418.44754
Dawson5482028.05562
Butts5262089.464046
Monroe5191871.823264
Putnam5192371.491850
Charlton5103848.77417
Lumpkin4921455.541068
Cook4902810.121051
Peach4901789.951677
Oconee4861164.431848
Franklin4832070.38639
Bacon4804209.05835
Worth4802383.082478
Pierce4782445.641051
Madison4771580.67748
Pickens4631380.85644
McDuffie4602129.931257
Meriwether4472126.55754
Brooks4442823.171948
Crisp4221893.311560
White4201322.5966
Elbert4102164.16125
Fannin3981512.16533
Chattooga3951594.93523
Early3923863.593232
Greene3892078.321445
Union3841515.69752
Jones3711297.61533
Atkinson3704441.78346
Hart3691413.411050
Morgan3611886.3123
Berrien3541836.48116
Hancock3424174.33752
Evans3263050.44322
Telfair3242071.081230
Banks3151576.42646
Terrell3103661.273068
Lamar3031566.131431
Stewart2974845.811074
Randolph2964382.592646
Bleckley2952297.871120
Candler2932703.71115
Brantley2831473.8822
Jenkins2833299.912450
Johnson2742836.151245
Dodge2721334.31521
Dooly2702014.931447
Haralson269875.59720
Turner2683318.471844
Pike2611383.88623
Oglethorpe2561679.79840
Seminole2563144.96521
Wilkinson2482780.581344
Screven2471776.98934
Lanier2422337.94515
Rabun2401412.93437
Echols2285744.5229
Clinch2233350.36418
McIntosh2231530.86315
Calhoun2203482.67744
Wilkes2092087.08323
Wilcox2032309.442043
Montgomery1942103.21216
Macon1931485.991039
Irwin1902014.21226
Jasper1861309.95214
Miller1813140.1808
Lincoln1802215.38522
Towns1751454.21321
Dade1701051.85210
Treutlen1652416.17321
Marion1641977.57515
Long160803.41211
Heard1571269.259
Pulaski1571441.29419
Talbot1492419.62521
Twiggs1471817.96432
Crawford1281046.78018
Wheeler1271605.7738
Taylor1121407.39418
Clay1073747.8127
Warren1001919.39321
Schley871649.29213
Baker732342.75316
Webster391529.4129
Glascock321057.8514
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro171041.6701

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

