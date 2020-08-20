UPDATE: Georgia reports 246,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,195 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 246,741 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 22,880 hospitalized for treatment, and 4904 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 19, as the state of Georgia reported 243,982 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,759 new cases have been reported since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 18,832 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,195 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 117 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 851 total cases today, Aug. 19. There were 2,454 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 699 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT.

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOPITALIZATIONS Fulton 23068 2098.65 481 2027 Gwinnett 22455 2312.22 295 2329 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16453 0 107 500 DeKalb 15605 1967.46 268 1747 Cobb 15449 1954.12 354 1507 Hall 6848 3318.65 109 800 Chatham 6498 2224 108 589 Clayton 5827 1911.51 118 564 Richmond 5456 2697.78 105 447 Muscogee 5195 2711.01 117 535 Bibb 4354 2861.65 88 665 Cherokee 4186 1570.04 67 388 Henry 3948 1645.92 59 162 Whitfield 3790 3620.83 43 200 Lowndes 3306 2804.59 53 160 Douglas 2963 1950.55 60 349 Columbia 2869 1808.6 35 140 Dougherty 2863 3184.47 172 586 Glynn 2808 3263.33 61 206 Unknown 2719 0 7 76 Forsyth 2710 1073.24 31 251 Troup 2454 3485.1 77 273 Clarke 2372 1827.72 22 161 Houston 2333 1485.62 62 295 Bartow 2159 1949.07 65 236 Carroll 2136 1778.24 55 139 Newton 2095 1864.64 52 214 Paulding 1982 1148.71 29 128 Coweta 1925 1266.44 26 107 Floyd 1912 1913.61 20 140 Coffee 1664 3865.99 33 230 Colquitt 1649 3632.72 24 128 Rockdale 1548 1630.16 27 183 Barrow 1524 1764.24 36 200 Bulloch 1435 1805.78 19 101 Tift 1418 3472.94 47 185 Gordon 1399 2410.03 25 91 Fayette 1388 1180.83 34 73 Walton 1330 1388.11 43 143 Thomas 1286 2894.38 45 145 Ware 1274 3553.4 40 136 Jackson 1271 1701.47 19 119 Habersham 1245 2718.34 53 174 Baldwin 1241 2793.28 46 114 Laurens 1179 2492.81 25 107 Spalding 1075 1555.49 43 141 Polk 1018 2341.2 12 47 Toombs 936 3468.85 10 63 Camden 908 1683.85 7 32 Wayne 905 3019.28 15 75 Effingham 884 1380.69 11 64 Decatur 883 3354.61 18 69 Walker 863 1239.76 18 46 Chattahoochee 851 7917.02 2 11 Liberty 837 1352.09 11 79 Appling 833 4487.9 20 73 Sumter 803 2731.39 56 180 Bryan 771 1970 9 66 Catoosa 747 1086.21 17 57 Stephens 727 2761.32 19 84 Gilmer 699 2224.91 4 66 Harris 699 2013.71 19 75 Mitchell 677 3069.46 41 131 Murray 675 1676.56 3 37 Upson 639 2431.78 49 65 Emanuel 637 2810.62 15 47 Lee 624 2082.01 23 89 Tattnall 621 2443.82 3 46 Burke 602 2694.48 7 69 Jefferson 600 3918.24 13 58 Grady 599 2440.91 7 73 Washington 575 2832.23 3 38 Jeff Davis 570 3762.87 8 30 Ben Hill 569 3418.44 7 54 Dawson 548 2028.05 5 62 Butts 526 2089.46 40 46 Monroe 519 1871.82 32 64 Putnam 519 2371.49 18 50 Charlton 510 3848.77 4 17 Lumpkin 492 1455.54 10 68 Cook 490 2810.12 10 51 Peach 490 1789.95 16 77 Oconee 486 1164.43 18 48 Franklin 483 2070.38 6 39 Bacon 480 4209.05 8 35 Worth 480 2383.08 24 78 Pierce 478 2445.64 10 51 Madison 477 1580.67 7 48 Pickens 463 1380.85 6 44 McDuffie 460 2129.93 12 57 Meriwether 447 2126.55 7 54 Brooks 444 2823.17 19 48 Crisp 422 1893.31 15 60 White 420 1322.5 9 66 Elbert 410 2164.16 1 25 Fannin 398 1512.16 5 33 Chattooga 395 1594.93 5 23 Early 392 3863.59 32 32 Greene 389 2078.32 14 45 Union 384 1515.69 7 52 Jones 371 1297.61 5 33 Atkinson 370 4441.78 3 46 Hart 369 1413.41 10 50 Morgan 361 1886.3 1 23 Berrien 354 1836.48 1 16 Hancock 342 4174.3 37 52 Evans 326 3050.44 3 22 Telfair 324 2071.08 12 30 Banks 315 1576.42 6 46 Terrell 310 3661.27 30 68 Lamar 303 1566.13 14 31 Stewart 297 4845.81 10 74 Randolph 296 4382.59 26 46 Bleckley 295 2297.87 11 20 Candler 293 2703.7 11 15 Brantley 283 1473.8 8 22 Jenkins 283 3299.91 24 50 Johnson 274 2836.15 12 45 Dodge 272 1334.31 5 21 Dooly 270 2014.93 14 47 Haralson 269 875.59 7 20 Turner 268 3318.47 18 44 Pike 261 1383.88 6 23 Oglethorpe 256 1679.79 8 40 Seminole 256 3144.96 5 21 Wilkinson 248 2780.58 13 44 Screven 247 1776.98 9 34 Lanier 242 2337.94 5 15 Rabun 240 1412.93 4 37 Echols 228 5744.52 2 9 Clinch 223 3350.36 4 18 McIntosh 223 1530.86 3 15 Calhoun 220 3482.67 7 44 Wilkes 209 2087.08 3 23 Wilcox 203 2309.44 20 43 Montgomery 194 2103.21 2 16 Macon 193 1485.99 10 39 Irwin 190 2014.21 2 26 Jasper 186 1309.95 2 14 Miller 181 3140.18 0 8 Lincoln 180 2215.38 5 22 Towns 175 1454.21 3 21 Dade 170 1051.85 2 10 Treutlen 165 2416.17 3 21 Marion 164 1977.57 5 15 Long 160 803.41 2 11 Heard 157 1269.2 5 9 Pulaski 157 1441.29 4 19 Talbot 149 2419.62 5 21 Twiggs 147 1817.96 4 32 Crawford 128 1046.78 0 18 Wheeler 127 1605.77 3 8 Taylor 112 1407.39 4 18 Clay 107 3747.81 2 7 Warren 100 1919.39 3 21 Schley 87 1649.29 2 13 Baker 73 2342.75 3 16 Webster 39 1529.41 2 9 Glascock 32 1057.85 1 4 Quitman 32 1394.94 1 6 Taliaferro 17 1041.67 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.