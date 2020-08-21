UPDATE: Georgia reports 249,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,231 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 249,630 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,125 hospitalized for treatment, and 4,998 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 20, as the state of Georgia reported 246,741 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,989 new cases have been reported since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 19,106 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,231 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 117 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 896 total cases today, Aug. 21. There were 2,483 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 704 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton23375486
Gwinnett22786302
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16461109
DeKalb15731272
Cobb15687358
Hall6916115
Chatham6571110
Clayton5914119
Richmond5553110
Muscogee5231117
Bibb439395
Cherokee426269
Henry400659
Whitfield380543
Lowndes333554
Douglas299260
Columbia291236
Dougherty2869173
Glynn282261
Forsyth275431
Unknown26896
Troup248378
Clarke241623
Houston237463
Bartow218966
Carroll217556
Newton212752
Paulding201630
Floyd195021
Coweta194426
Coffee167333
Colquitt165325
Rockdale156928
Barrow155336
Bulloch146019
Tift142247
Gordon141525
Fayette139434
Walton134744
Thomas130546
Jackson129319
Ware128140
Habersham126354
Baldwin125246
Laurens119727
Spalding107944
Polk103912
Toombs95610
Camden9237
Wayne91216
Effingham91012
Decatur90219
Chattahoochee8962
Walker88219
Liberty85112
Appling84021
Sumter81156
Bryan7749
Catoosa75717
Stephens74319
Gilmer7075
Harris70419
Mitchell67942
Murray6763
Upson64653
Emanuel64015
Lee63023
Tattnall6304
Burke6117
Jefferson60513
Grady6037
Jeff Davis5818
Washington5793
Ben Hill5787
Dawson5645
Putnam54618
Butts52640
Lumpkin52210
Monroe52233
Charlton5125
Oconee49419
Cook49210
Franklin4916
Peach49016
Bacon4838
Madison4837
Pierce48210
Worth48224
McDuffie47112
Pickens4646
Meriwether4478
Brooks44620
White4318
Crisp42215
Elbert4181
Fannin4055
Chattooga4015
Early39532
Greene39214
Union3867
Hart37510
Atkinson3743
Morgan3732
Jones3725
Berrien3582
Hancock34238
Evans3284
Telfair32512
Banks3247
Stewart31310
Terrell30930
Lamar30714
Bleckley29911
Randolph29927
Candler29711
Brantley2868
Jenkins28324
Johnson28313
Haralson2807
Dodge2735
Dooly27314
Turner27318
Pike2618
Seminole2598
Oglethorpe2588
Wilkinson25013
Rabun2474
Screven2479
Lanier2435
Echols2282
McIntosh2273
Clinch2264
Calhoun2217
Wilkes2103
Wilcox20520
Montgomery1983
Irwin1942
Macon19310
Miller1880
Jasper1872
Lincoln1825
Towns1773
Dade1732
Long1672
Treutlen1653
Marion1645
Heard1575
Pulaski1574
Twiggs1536
Talbot1525
Crawford1290
Wheeler1293
Taylor1124
Warren1103
Clay1082
Schley892
Baker733
Webster382
Quitman321
Glascock311
Taliaferro180

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

