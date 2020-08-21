UPDATE: Georgia reports 249,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,231 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 249,630 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,125 hospitalized for treatment, and 4,998 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 20, as the state of Georgia reported 246,741 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,989 new cases have been reported since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 19,106 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,231 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 117 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 896 total cases today, Aug. 21. There were 2,483 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 704 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 23375 486 Gwinnett 22786 302 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16461 109 DeKalb 15731 272 Cobb 15687 358 Hall 6916 115 Chatham 6571 110 Clayton 5914 119 Richmond 5553 110 Muscogee 5231 117 Bibb 4393 95 Cherokee 4262 69 Henry 4006 59 Whitfield 3805 43 Lowndes 3335 54 Douglas 2992 60 Columbia 2912 36 Dougherty 2869 173 Glynn 2822 61 Forsyth 2754 31 Unknown 2689 6 Troup 2483 78 Clarke 2416 23 Houston 2374 63 Bartow 2189 66 Carroll 2175 56 Newton 2127 52 Paulding 2016 30 Floyd 1950 21 Coweta 1944 26 Coffee 1673 33 Colquitt 1653 25 Rockdale 1569 28 Barrow 1553 36 Bulloch 1460 19 Tift 1422 47 Gordon 1415 25 Fayette 1394 34 Walton 1347 44 Thomas 1305 46 Jackson 1293 19 Ware 1281 40 Habersham 1263 54 Baldwin 1252 46 Laurens 1197 27 Spalding 1079 44 Polk 1039 12 Toombs 956 10 Camden 923 7 Wayne 912 16 Effingham 910 12 Decatur 902 19 Chattahoochee 896 2 Walker 882 19 Liberty 851 12 Appling 840 21 Sumter 811 56 Bryan 774 9 Catoosa 757 17 Stephens 743 19 Gilmer 707 5 Harris 704 19 Mitchell 679 42 Murray 676 3 Upson 646 53 Emanuel 640 15 Lee 630 23 Tattnall 630 4 Burke 611 7 Jefferson 605 13 Grady 603 7 Jeff Davis 581 8 Washington 579 3 Ben Hill 578 7 Dawson 564 5 Putnam 546 18 Butts 526 40 Lumpkin 522 10 Monroe 522 33 Charlton 512 5 Oconee 494 19 Cook 492 10 Franklin 491 6 Peach 490 16 Bacon 483 8 Madison 483 7 Pierce 482 10 Worth 482 24 McDuffie 471 12 Pickens 464 6 Meriwether 447 8 Brooks 446 20 White 431 8 Crisp 422 15 Elbert 418 1 Fannin 405 5 Chattooga 401 5 Early 395 32 Greene 392 14 Union 386 7 Hart 375 10 Atkinson 374 3 Morgan 373 2 Jones 372 5 Berrien 358 2 Hancock 342 38 Evans 328 4 Telfair 325 12 Banks 324 7 Stewart 313 10 Terrell 309 30 Lamar 307 14 Bleckley 299 11 Randolph 299 27 Candler 297 11 Brantley 286 8 Jenkins 283 24 Johnson 283 13 Haralson 280 7 Dodge 273 5 Dooly 273 14 Turner 273 18 Pike 261 8 Seminole 259 8 Oglethorpe 258 8 Wilkinson 250 13 Rabun 247 4 Screven 247 9 Lanier 243 5 Echols 228 2 McIntosh 227 3 Clinch 226 4 Calhoun 221 7 Wilkes 210 3 Wilcox 205 20 Montgomery 198 3 Irwin 194 2 Macon 193 10 Miller 188 0 Jasper 187 2 Lincoln 182 5 Towns 177 3 Dade 173 2 Long 167 2 Treutlen 165 3 Marion 164 5 Heard 157 5 Pulaski 157 4 Twiggs 153 6 Talbot 152 5 Crawford 129 0 Wheeler 129 3 Taylor 112 4 Warren 110 3 Clay 108 2 Schley 89 2 Baker 73 3 Webster 38 2 Quitman 32 1 Glascock 31 1 Taliaferro 18 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.