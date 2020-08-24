UPDATE: Georgia reports 256,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,304 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 256,253 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,425 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,156 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 21, as the state of Georgia reported 249,630 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,337 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 24.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,127 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,304 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 122 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 942 total cases today, Aug. 24. There were 2,512 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 711 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton23825490
Gwinnett23178306
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16641111
Cobb16055370
DeKalb16004280
Hall7020116
Chatham6730115
Clayton6087122
Richmond5691114
Muscogee5304122
Bibb530298
Cherokee441272
Henry414567
Whitfield385147
Lowndes336857
Douglas304862
Columbia297840
Dougherty2922174
Glynn289164
Forsyth281431
Unknown26684
Troup251279
Clarke251125
Houston250863
Bartow225667
Carroll223256
Newton216858
Paulding208230
Floyd202828
Coweta202526
Coffee171534
Colquitt169325
Rockdale159728
Barrow158736
Bulloch151119
Tift144847
Gordon144425
Fayette141936
Baldwin141546
Walton137143
Thomas133246
Jackson131122
Ware130241
Habersham126857
Laurens122736
Spalding111545
Polk107412
Toombs98212
Effingham96214
Camden9467
Chattahoochee9422
Wayne92719
Decatur92320
Walker91220
Liberty87813
Appling85322
Sumter82457
Catoosa80317
Bryan7939
Stephens75619
Gilmer7185
Harris71119
Mitchell68842
Murray6833
Upson66353
Emanuel66220
Tattnall6485
Lee63723
Grady6278
Burke6217
Jefferson62013
Ben Hill6038
Jeff Davis6009
Dawson5906
Washington5873
Monroe57633
Putnam57319
Lumpkin55912
Charlton5445
Peach54016
Butts53540
Oconee51620
Franklin5039
Cook49710
Madison4967
Pierce49510
Bacon4928
Worth48724
McDuffie48012
Pickens4776
Meriwether4598
Brooks45320
White4429
Crisp43615
Chattooga4225
Elbert4221
Jones4225
Fannin4166
Union4137
Early40032
Greene40014
Hart38510
Atkinson3823
Morgan3812
Berrien3653
Hancock34839
Banks3378
Evans3344
Telfair33113
Bleckley31612
Stewart31610
Lamar31315
Terrell31131
Randolph30527
Candler30411
Haralson2937
Brantley2928
Dodge2895
Johnson28713
Jenkins28324
Dooly28214
Wilkinson28013
Turner27419
Clinch2694
Screven2689
Pike2668
Oglethorpe2658
Seminole2648
Rabun2554
Lanier2445
McIntosh2324
Echols2302
Calhoun2257
Wilkes2143
Wilcox21220
Montgomery2012
Irwin2002
Miller1990
Macon19510
Jasper1892
Lincoln1886
Towns1845
Dade1803
Treutlen1793
Long1722
Twiggs1686
Pulaski1654
Marion1635
Heard1615
Talbot1525
Crawford1461
Wheeler1373
Taylor1184
Clay1102
Warren1103
Schley902
Baker733
Webster382
Glascock342
Quitman321
Taliaferro180

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

