UPDATE: Georgia reports 256,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,304 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 256,253 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,425 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,156 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 21, as the state of Georgia reported 249,630 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,337 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 24.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,127 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,304 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 122 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 942 total cases today, Aug. 24. There were 2,512 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 711 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 23825 490 Gwinnett 23178 306 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16641 111 Cobb 16055 370 DeKalb 16004 280 Hall 7020 116 Chatham 6730 115 Clayton 6087 122 Richmond 5691 114 Muscogee 5304 122 Bibb 5302 98 Cherokee 4412 72 Henry 4145 67 Whitfield 3851 47 Lowndes 3368 57 Douglas 3048 62 Columbia 2978 40 Dougherty 2922 174 Glynn 2891 64 Forsyth 2814 31 Unknown 2668 4 Troup 2512 79 Clarke 2511 25 Houston 2508 63 Bartow 2256 67 Carroll 2232 56 Newton 2168 58 Paulding 2082 30 Floyd 2028 28 Coweta 2025 26 Coffee 1715 34 Colquitt 1693 25 Rockdale 1597 28 Barrow 1587 36 Bulloch 1511 19 Tift 1448 47 Gordon 1444 25 Fayette 1419 36 Baldwin 1415 46 Walton 1371 43 Thomas 1332 46 Jackson 1311 22 Ware 1302 41 Habersham 1268 57 Laurens 1227 36 Spalding 1115 45 Polk 1074 12 Toombs 982 12 Effingham 962 14 Camden 946 7 Chattahoochee 942 2 Wayne 927 19 Decatur 923 20 Walker 912 20 Liberty 878 13 Appling 853 22 Sumter 824 57 Catoosa 803 17 Bryan 793 9 Stephens 756 19 Gilmer 718 5 Harris 711 19 Mitchell 688 42 Murray 683 3 Upson 663 53 Emanuel 662 20 Tattnall 648 5 Lee 637 23 Grady 627 8 Burke 621 7 Jefferson 620 13 Ben Hill 603 8 Jeff Davis 600 9 Dawson 590 6 Washington 587 3 Monroe 576 33 Putnam 573 19 Lumpkin 559 12 Charlton 544 5 Peach 540 16 Butts 535 40 Oconee 516 20 Franklin 503 9 Cook 497 10 Madison 496 7 Pierce 495 10 Bacon 492 8 Worth 487 24 McDuffie 480 12 Pickens 477 6 Meriwether 459 8 Brooks 453 20 White 442 9 Crisp 436 15 Chattooga 422 5 Elbert 422 1 Jones 422 5 Fannin 416 6 Union 413 7 Early 400 32 Greene 400 14 Hart 385 10 Atkinson 382 3 Morgan 381 2 Berrien 365 3 Hancock 348 39 Banks 337 8 Evans 334 4 Telfair 331 13 Bleckley 316 12 Stewart 316 10 Lamar 313 15 Terrell 311 31 Randolph 305 27 Candler 304 11 Haralson 293 7 Brantley 292 8 Dodge 289 5 Johnson 287 13 Jenkins 283 24 Dooly 282 14 Wilkinson 280 13 Turner 274 19 Clinch 269 4 Screven 268 9 Pike 266 8 Oglethorpe 265 8 Seminole 264 8 Rabun 255 4 Lanier 244 5 McIntosh 232 4 Echols 230 2 Calhoun 225 7 Wilkes 214 3 Wilcox 212 20 Montgomery 201 2 Irwin 200 2 Miller 199 0 Macon 195 10 Jasper 189 2 Lincoln 188 6 Towns 184 5 Dade 180 3 Treutlen 179 3 Long 172 2 Twiggs 168 6 Pulaski 165 4 Marion 163 5 Heard 161 5 Talbot 152 5 Crawford 146 1 Wheeler 137 3 Taylor 118 4 Clay 110 2 Warren 110 3 Schley 90 2 Baker 73 3 Webster 38 2 Glascock 34 2 Quitman 32 1 Taliaferro 18 0

