UPDATE: Georgia reports 258,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,330 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 258,354 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,717 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,262 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 24, as the state of Georgia reported 256,253 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,236 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 25.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,242 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,330 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 125 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 978 total cases today, Aug. 25. There were 2,516 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 711 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton23987497
Gwinnett23411309
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16489115
Cobb16144373
DeKalb16086287
Hall7116118
Chatham6760116
Clayton6124128
Richmond5731115
Bibb5340106
Muscogee5330125
Cherokee445972
Henry416668
Whitfield385947
Lowndes337959
Douglas306062
Columbia299541
Dougherty2925176
Glynn290764
Forsyth288432
Unknown27254
Clarke256427
Houston254364
Troup251679
Bartow229267
Carroll221656
Newton218958
Paulding210630
Floyd208629
Coweta204126
Coffee172136
Colquitt170226
Barrow162936
Rockdale161328
Bulloch152521
Baldwin146747
Gordon146125
Tift145148
Fayette143436
Walton140344
Jackson135122
Thomas134147
Ware130642
Habersham127959
Laurens124439
Spalding112648
Polk112212
Toombs100012
Chattahoochee9782
Effingham97514
Camden9577
Wayne93122
Decatur92920
Walker92520
Liberty88414
Appling85623
Sumter82657
Catoosa80917
Bryan7999
Stephens76621
Gilmer7195
Harris71121
Mitchell69442
Emanuel68821
Murray6853
Tattnall6515
Lee64323
Upson63453
Burke6317
Grady6288
Jefferson62413
Ben Hill60510
Jeff Davis6039
Dawson5996
Putnam59720
Lumpkin59612
Washington5923
Monroe58235
Peach54616
Charlton5455
Butts54140
Oconee52520
Franklin51410
Madison5037
Pierce49911
Cook49710
Bacon4938
Pickens4906
McDuffie48912
Worth48824
Chattooga4655
Meriwether4638
Brooks45520
White4509
Crisp44815
Elbert4311
Jones4305
Union4237
Fannin4166
Greene40915
Early40232
Morgan3942
Hart39010
Atkinson3863
Berrien3673
Hancock35139
Banks3468
Evans3364
Telfair33213
Bleckley32815
Candler31711
Lamar31516
Stewart31510
Terrell31331
Randolph30727
Brantley2968
Haralson2967
Dodge2955
Johnson29013
Jenkins28624
Wilkinson28314
Dooly28214
Screven2749
Turner27419
Clinch2714
Oglethorpe2709
Seminole2698
Pike2678
Rabun2575
Lanier2465
Echols2312
McIntosh2314
Calhoun2267
Wilkes2163
Wilcox21320
Irwin2042
Montgomery2022
Miller2000
Macon19710
Jasper1913
Lincoln1886
Towns1875
Treutlen1853
Dade1833
Long1722
Twiggs1696
Pulaski1686
Marion1635
Heard1615
Talbot1535
Crawford1431
Wheeler1414
Taylor1215
Warren1145
Clay1102
Schley922
Baker733
Webster392
Glascock342
Quitman321
Taliaferro180

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

