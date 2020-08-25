UPDATE: Georgia reports 258,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,330 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 258,354 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,717 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,262 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 24, as the state of Georgia reported 256,253 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,236 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 25.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,242 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 5,330 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 125 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 978 total cases today, Aug. 25. There were 2,516 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 711 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 25 update.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|23987
|497
|Gwinnett
|23411
|309
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|16489
|115
|Cobb
|16144
|373
|DeKalb
|16086
|287
|Hall
|7116
|118
|Chatham
|6760
|116
|Clayton
|6124
|128
|Richmond
|5731
|115
|Bibb
|5340
|106
|Muscogee
|5330
|125
|Cherokee
|4459
|72
|Henry
|4166
|68
|Whitfield
|3859
|47
|Lowndes
|3379
|59
|Douglas
|3060
|62
|Columbia
|2995
|41
|Dougherty
|2925
|176
|Glynn
|2907
|64
|Forsyth
|2884
|32
|Unknown
|2725
|4
|Clarke
|2564
|27
|Houston
|2543
|64
|Troup
|2516
|79
|Bartow
|2292
|67
|Carroll
|2216
|56
|Newton
|2189
|58
|Paulding
|2106
|30
|Floyd
|2086
|29
|Coweta
|2041
|26
|Coffee
|1721
|36
|Colquitt
|1702
|26
|Barrow
|1629
|36
|Rockdale
|1613
|28
|Bulloch
|1525
|21
|Baldwin
|1467
|47
|Gordon
|1461
|25
|Tift
|1451
|48
|Fayette
|1434
|36
|Walton
|1403
|44
|Jackson
|1351
|22
|Thomas
|1341
|47
|Ware
|1306
|42
|Habersham
|1279
|59
|Laurens
|1244
|39
|Spalding
|1126
|48
|Polk
|1122
|12
|Toombs
|1000
|12
|Chattahoochee
|978
|2
|Effingham
|975
|14
|Camden
|957
|7
|Wayne
|931
|22
|Decatur
|929
|20
|Walker
|925
|20
|Liberty
|884
|14
|Appling
|856
|23
|Sumter
|826
|57
|Catoosa
|809
|17
|Bryan
|799
|9
|Stephens
|766
|21
|Gilmer
|719
|5
|Harris
|711
|21
|Mitchell
|694
|42
|Emanuel
|688
|21
|Murray
|685
|3
|Tattnall
|651
|5
|Lee
|643
|23
|Upson
|634
|53
|Burke
|631
|7
|Grady
|628
|8
|Jefferson
|624
|13
|Ben Hill
|605
|10
|Jeff Davis
|603
|9
|Dawson
|599
|6
|Putnam
|597
|20
|Lumpkin
|596
|12
|Washington
|592
|3
|Monroe
|582
|35
|Peach
|546
|16
|Charlton
|545
|5
|Butts
|541
|40
|Oconee
|525
|20
|Franklin
|514
|10
|Madison
|503
|7
|Pierce
|499
|11
|Cook
|497
|10
|Bacon
|493
|8
|Pickens
|490
|6
|McDuffie
|489
|12
|Worth
|488
|24
|Chattooga
|465
|5
|Meriwether
|463
|8
|Brooks
|455
|20
|White
|450
|9
|Crisp
|448
|15
|Elbert
|431
|1
|Jones
|430
|5
|Union
|423
|7
|Fannin
|416
|6
|Greene
|409
|15
|Early
|402
|32
|Morgan
|394
|2
|Hart
|390
|10
|Atkinson
|386
|3
|Berrien
|367
|3
|Hancock
|351
|39
|Banks
|346
|8
|Evans
|336
|4
|Telfair
|332
|13
|Bleckley
|328
|15
|Candler
|317
|11
|Lamar
|315
|16
|Stewart
|315
|10
|Terrell
|313
|31
|Randolph
|307
|27
|Brantley
|296
|8
|Haralson
|296
|7
|Dodge
|295
|5
|Johnson
|290
|13
|Jenkins
|286
|24
|Wilkinson
|283
|14
|Dooly
|282
|14
|Screven
|274
|9
|Turner
|274
|19
|Clinch
|271
|4
|Oglethorpe
|270
|9
|Seminole
|269
|8
|Pike
|267
|8
|Rabun
|257
|5
|Lanier
|246
|5
|Echols
|231
|2
|McIntosh
|231
|4
|Calhoun
|226
|7
|Wilkes
|216
|3
|Wilcox
|213
|20
|Irwin
|204
|2
|Montgomery
|202
|2
|Miller
|200
|0
|Macon
|197
|10
|Jasper
|191
|3
|Lincoln
|188
|6
|Towns
|187
|5
|Treutlen
|185
|3
|Dade
|183
|3
|Long
|172
|2
|Twiggs
|169
|6
|Pulaski
|168
|6
|Marion
|163
|5
|Heard
|161
|5
|Talbot
|153
|5
|Crawford
|143
|1
|Wheeler
|141
|4
|Taylor
|121
|5
|Warren
|114
|5
|Clay
|110
|2
|Schley
|92
|2
|Baker
|73
|3
|Webster
|39
|2
|Glascock
|34
|2
|Quitman
|32
|1
|Taliaferro
|18
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.