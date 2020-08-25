UPDATE: Georgia reports 258,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,330 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 258,354 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,717 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,262 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 24, as the state of Georgia reported 256,253 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,236 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 25.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,242 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,330 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 125 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 978 total cases today, Aug. 25. There were 2,516 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 711 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 23987 497 Gwinnett 23411 309 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16489 115 Cobb 16144 373 DeKalb 16086 287 Hall 7116 118 Chatham 6760 116 Clayton 6124 128 Richmond 5731 115 Bibb 5340 106 Muscogee 5330 125 Cherokee 4459 72 Henry 4166 68 Whitfield 3859 47 Lowndes 3379 59 Douglas 3060 62 Columbia 2995 41 Dougherty 2925 176 Glynn 2907 64 Forsyth 2884 32 Unknown 2725 4 Clarke 2564 27 Houston 2543 64 Troup 2516 79 Bartow 2292 67 Carroll 2216 56 Newton 2189 58 Paulding 2106 30 Floyd 2086 29 Coweta 2041 26 Coffee 1721 36 Colquitt 1702 26 Barrow 1629 36 Rockdale 1613 28 Bulloch 1525 21 Baldwin 1467 47 Gordon 1461 25 Tift 1451 48 Fayette 1434 36 Walton 1403 44 Jackson 1351 22 Thomas 1341 47 Ware 1306 42 Habersham 1279 59 Laurens 1244 39 Spalding 1126 48 Polk 1122 12 Toombs 1000 12 Chattahoochee 978 2 Effingham 975 14 Camden 957 7 Wayne 931 22 Decatur 929 20 Walker 925 20 Liberty 884 14 Appling 856 23 Sumter 826 57 Catoosa 809 17 Bryan 799 9 Stephens 766 21 Gilmer 719 5 Harris 711 21 Mitchell 694 42 Emanuel 688 21 Murray 685 3 Tattnall 651 5 Lee 643 23 Upson 634 53 Burke 631 7 Grady 628 8 Jefferson 624 13 Ben Hill 605 10 Jeff Davis 603 9 Dawson 599 6 Putnam 597 20 Lumpkin 596 12 Washington 592 3 Monroe 582 35 Peach 546 16 Charlton 545 5 Butts 541 40 Oconee 525 20 Franklin 514 10 Madison 503 7 Pierce 499 11 Cook 497 10 Bacon 493 8 Pickens 490 6 McDuffie 489 12 Worth 488 24 Chattooga 465 5 Meriwether 463 8 Brooks 455 20 White 450 9 Crisp 448 15 Elbert 431 1 Jones 430 5 Union 423 7 Fannin 416 6 Greene 409 15 Early 402 32 Morgan 394 2 Hart 390 10 Atkinson 386 3 Berrien 367 3 Hancock 351 39 Banks 346 8 Evans 336 4 Telfair 332 13 Bleckley 328 15 Candler 317 11 Lamar 315 16 Stewart 315 10 Terrell 313 31 Randolph 307 27 Brantley 296 8 Haralson 296 7 Dodge 295 5 Johnson 290 13 Jenkins 286 24 Wilkinson 283 14 Dooly 282 14 Screven 274 9 Turner 274 19 Clinch 271 4 Oglethorpe 270 9 Seminole 269 8 Pike 267 8 Rabun 257 5 Lanier 246 5 Echols 231 2 McIntosh 231 4 Calhoun 226 7 Wilkes 216 3 Wilcox 213 20 Irwin 204 2 Montgomery 202 2 Miller 200 0 Macon 197 10 Jasper 191 3 Lincoln 188 6 Towns 187 5 Treutlen 185 3 Dade 183 3 Long 172 2 Twiggs 169 6 Pulaski 168 6 Marion 163 5 Heard 161 5 Talbot 153 5 Crawford 143 1 Wheeler 141 4 Taylor 121 5 Warren 114 5 Clay 110 2 Schley 92 2 Baker 73 3 Webster 39 2 Glascock 34 2 Quitman 32 1 Taliaferro 18 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.