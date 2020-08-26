UPDATE: Georgia reports 260,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 5,361 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 260,590 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,939 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,311 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 25, as the state of Georgia reported 258,354 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,322 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 26.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,483 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,361 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 126 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,026 total cases today, Aug. 26. There were 2,540 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 713 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton24211497
Gwinnett23636314
Cobb16369381
DeKalb16193287
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16096116
Hall7266118
Chatham6802118
Clayton6283128
Richmond5773116
Muscogee5361126
Bibb5327110
Cherokee456574
Henry426369
Whitfield387849
Lowndes340261
Douglas309262
Columbia302841
Dougherty2939177
Forsyth293831
Glynn293564
Clarke262826
Unknown25975
Houston256764
Troup254081
Bartow232567
Carroll222756
Newton220858
Floyd215430
Paulding214730
Coweta210726
Coffee173036
Colquitt170826
Barrow165538
Rockdale162229
Bulloch154621
Baldwin151048
Gordon146927
Tift146848
Fayette145336
Walton141144
Jackson138122
Thomas135547
Ware131142
Habersham129759
Laurens125340
Polk115313
Spalding113748
Chattahoochee10262
Toombs101112
Effingham99614
Camden9707
Decatur94920
Walker94221
Wayne93422
Liberty89415
Appling86223
Sumter83258
Catoosa81617
Bryan8079
Stephens77822
Gilmer7295
Harris71321
Mitchell69842
Emanuel69121
Murray6893
Tattnall6586
Lee64323
Upson63653
Burke6338
Grady6308
Jefferson62913
Lumpkin61912
Dawson6146
Ben Hill60710
Putnam60720
Jeff Davis6059
Washington5943
Monroe58136
Peach55316
Charlton5475
Butts54640
Oconee52820
Franklin51710
Madison5097
Pierce50211
Cook50010
Bacon4988
McDuffie49512
Pickens4926
Worth49224
Chattooga4915
Meriwether4699
White4629
Brooks45920
Crisp44915
Elbert4381
Jones4335
Union4277
Fannin4226
Greene41015
Early40432
Morgan3962
Atkinson3913
Hart39010
Berrien3683
Banks3558
Hancock35239
Evans3504
Telfair33313
Bleckley33015
Candler31811
Stewart31811
Lamar31716
Terrell31331
Randolph30827
Haralson3017
Dodge2995
Brantley2978
Johnson29313
Jenkins29224
Dooly28614
Wilkinson28014
Screven2769
Seminole2768
Turner27519
Clinch2744
Oglethorpe2719
Pike2688
Rabun2635
Lanier2465
McIntosh2334
Echols2312
Calhoun2267
Wilkes2163
Wilcox21520
Irwin2072
Montgomery2052
Macon20110
Miller2010
Jasper1933
Towns1925
Lincoln1886
Treutlen1883
Dade1863
Long1722
Pulaski1696
Twiggs1696
Marion1655
Heard1645
Talbot1545
Crawford1461
Wheeler1414
Taylor1265
Warren1165
Clay1112
Schley922
Baker733
Webster382
Glascock342
Quitman321
Taliaferro180

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 94° 75°

Friday

89° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 75°

Saturday

87° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories