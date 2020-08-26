UPDATE: Georgia reports 260,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 5,361 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 260,590 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 23,939 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,311 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 25, as the state of Georgia reported 258,354 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,322 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 26.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,483 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,361 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 126 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,026 total cases today, Aug. 26. There were 2,540 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 713 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 24211 497 Gwinnett 23636 314 Cobb 16369 381 DeKalb 16193 287 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16096 116 Hall 7266 118 Chatham 6802 118 Clayton 6283 128 Richmond 5773 116 Muscogee 5361 126 Bibb 5327 110 Cherokee 4565 74 Henry 4263 69 Whitfield 3878 49 Lowndes 3402 61 Douglas 3092 62 Columbia 3028 41 Dougherty 2939 177 Forsyth 2938 31 Glynn 2935 64 Clarke 2628 26 Unknown 2597 5 Houston 2567 64 Troup 2540 81 Bartow 2325 67 Carroll 2227 56 Newton 2208 58 Floyd 2154 30 Paulding 2147 30 Coweta 2107 26 Coffee 1730 36 Colquitt 1708 26 Barrow 1655 38 Rockdale 1622 29 Bulloch 1546 21 Baldwin 1510 48 Gordon 1469 27 Tift 1468 48 Fayette 1453 36 Walton 1411 44 Jackson 1381 22 Thomas 1355 47 Ware 1311 42 Habersham 1297 59 Laurens 1253 40 Polk 1153 13 Spalding 1137 48 Chattahoochee 1026 2 Toombs 1011 12 Effingham 996 14 Camden 970 7 Decatur 949 20 Walker 942 21 Wayne 934 22 Liberty 894 15 Appling 862 23 Sumter 832 58 Catoosa 816 17 Bryan 807 9 Stephens 778 22 Gilmer 729 5 Harris 713 21 Mitchell 698 42 Emanuel 691 21 Murray 689 3 Tattnall 658 6 Lee 643 23 Upson 636 53 Burke 633 8 Grady 630 8 Jefferson 629 13 Lumpkin 619 12 Dawson 614 6 Ben Hill 607 10 Putnam 607 20 Jeff Davis 605 9 Washington 594 3 Monroe 581 36 Peach 553 16 Charlton 547 5 Butts 546 40 Oconee 528 20 Franklin 517 10 Madison 509 7 Pierce 502 11 Cook 500 10 Bacon 498 8 McDuffie 495 12 Pickens 492 6 Worth 492 24 Chattooga 491 5 Meriwether 469 9 White 462 9 Brooks 459 20 Crisp 449 15 Elbert 438 1 Jones 433 5 Union 427 7 Fannin 422 6 Greene 410 15 Early 404 32 Morgan 396 2 Atkinson 391 3 Hart 390 10 Berrien 368 3 Banks 355 8 Hancock 352 39 Evans 350 4 Telfair 333 13 Bleckley 330 15 Candler 318 11 Stewart 318 11 Lamar 317 16 Terrell 313 31 Randolph 308 27 Haralson 301 7 Dodge 299 5 Brantley 297 8 Johnson 293 13 Jenkins 292 24 Dooly 286 14 Wilkinson 280 14 Screven 276 9 Seminole 276 8 Turner 275 19 Clinch 274 4 Oglethorpe 271 9 Pike 268 8 Rabun 263 5 Lanier 246 5 McIntosh 233 4 Echols 231 2 Calhoun 226 7 Wilkes 216 3 Wilcox 215 20 Irwin 207 2 Montgomery 205 2 Macon 201 10 Miller 201 0 Jasper 193 3 Towns 192 5 Lincoln 188 6 Treutlen 188 3 Dade 186 3 Long 172 2 Pulaski 169 6 Twiggs 169 6 Marion 165 5 Heard 164 5 Talbot 154 5 Crawford 146 1 Wheeler 141 4 Taylor 126 5 Warren 116 5 Clay 111 2 Schley 92 2 Baker 73 3 Webster 38 2 Glascock 34 2 Quitman 32 1 Taliaferro 18 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.