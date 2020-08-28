UPDATE: Georgia reports 265,372 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,402 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 265,372 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 24,335 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,471 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 27, as the state of Georgia reported 263,074 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,383 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 28.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,781 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,402 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 129 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,088 total cases today, Aug. 28. There were 2,570 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 721 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 28 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 24586 503 Gwinnett 23972 324 Cobb 16630 387 DeKalb 16368 296 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16055 119 Hall 7475 122 Chatham 6935 120 Clayton 6366 132 Richmond 5916 120 Muscogee 5402 129 Bibb 5365 115 Cherokee 4720 76 Henry 4335 73 Whitfield 3932 50 Lowndes 3438 64 Douglas 3123 62 Columbia 3085 44 Forsyth 3015 32 Glynn 2985 70 Dougherty 2962 178 Clarke 2737 26 Houston 2600 65 Troup 2570 84 Unknown 2497 4 Bartow 2376 69 Carroll 2286 58 Newton 2252 59 Floyd 2215 30 Paulding 2214 32 Coweta 2201 26 Coffee 1767 36 Bulloch 1743 21 Colquitt 1736 26 Barrow 1694 37 Rockdale 1626 32 Baldwin 1599 48 Fayette 1539 38 Gordon 1492 29 Tift 1485 48 Walton 1440 47 Jackson 1427 25 Thomas 1377 47 Ware 1324 42 Habersham 1309 62 Laurens 1305 42 Polk 1189 15 Spalding 1152 48 Chattahoochee 1088 2 Toombs 1038 17 Effingham 1029 15 Camden 999 7 Walker 996 21 Decatur 968 21 Wayne 946 24 Liberty 914 17 Appling 881 23 Sumter 849 59 Bryan 840 9 Catoosa 833 17 Stephens 808 25 Gilmer 746 5 Harris 721 21 Emanuel 719 22 Mitchell 700 44 Murray 699 3 Lumpkin 676 12 Tattnall 663 7 Lee 656 24 Dawson 650 7 Upson 646 54 Grady 642 10 Jefferson 642 15 Burke 639 8 Jeff Davis 620 10 Putnam 613 20 Ben Hill 610 12 Washington 605 4 Monroe 587 39 Peach 563 15 Butts 556 40 Charlton 555 5 Oconee 545 20 Madison 527 8 Franklin 525 10 Chattooga 522 5 Bacon 511 8 Pierce 510 12 Pickens 506 6 Cook 505 10 McDuffie 503 12 Worth 496 26 White 492 12 Meriwether 477 9 Brooks 470 20 Union 463 9 Crisp 459 15 Jones 451 5 Elbert 447 1 Fannin 428 7 Greene 428 15 Morgan 410 2 Early 406 32 Hart 402 10 Atkinson 398 3 Berrien 374 5 Banks 362 6 Evans 356 5 Hancock 355 39 Stewart 353 11 Telfair 343 13 Bleckley 338 15 Candler 326 12 Lamar 322 16 Haralson 319 7 Terrell 318 31 Randolph 310 27 Johnson 309 13 Dodge 308 6 Jenkins 302 24 Brantley 301 8 Wilkinson 287 14 Clinch 284 4 Dooly 282 14 Seminole 282 8 Screven 278 9 Oglethorpe 276 9 Rabun 276 5 Turner 276 19 Pike 271 8 Lanier 247 5 McIntosh 240 5 Echols 232 2 Calhoun 229 7 Wilkes 219 3 Wilcox 218 20 Montgomery 212 2 Irwin 210 4 Miller 209 0 Macon 203 10 Towns 201 5 Pulaski 200 7 Treutlen 198 3 Jasper 195 3 Lincoln 192 6 Dade 189 3 Long 176 2 Heard 168 5 Marion 166 6 Twiggs 166 6 Talbot 154 5 Crawford 148 3 Wheeler 143 5 Taylor 134 6 Warren 118 5 Clay 112 2 Schley 93 2 Baker 72 3 Webster 38 2 Glascock 35 2 Quitman 33 1 Taliaferro 19 0

