UPDATE: Georgia reports 265,372 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,402 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 265,372 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 24,335 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,471 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 27, as the state of Georgia reported 263,074 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,383 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 28.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 20,781 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,402 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 129 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,088 total cases today, Aug. 28. There were 2,570 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 721 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 28 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton24586503
Gwinnett23972324
Cobb16630387
DeKalb16368296
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16055119
Hall7475122
Chatham6935120
Clayton6366132
Richmond5916120
Muscogee5402129
Bibb5365115
Cherokee472076
Henry433573
Whitfield393250
Lowndes343864
Douglas312362
Columbia308544
Forsyth301532
Glynn298570
Dougherty2962178
Clarke273726
Houston260065
Troup257084
Unknown24974
Bartow237669
Carroll228658
Newton225259
Floyd221530
Paulding221432
Coweta220126
Coffee176736
Bulloch174321
Colquitt173626
Barrow169437
Rockdale162632
Baldwin159948
Fayette153938
Gordon149229
Tift148548
Walton144047
Jackson142725
Thomas137747
Ware132442
Habersham130962
Laurens130542
Polk118915
Spalding115248
Chattahoochee10882
Toombs103817
Effingham102915
Camden9997
Walker99621
Decatur96821
Wayne94624
Liberty91417
Appling88123
Sumter84959
Bryan8409
Catoosa83317
Stephens80825
Gilmer7465
Harris72121
Emanuel71922
Mitchell70044
Murray6993
Lumpkin67612
Tattnall6637
Lee65624
Dawson6507
Upson64654
Grady64210
Jefferson64215
Burke6398
Jeff Davis62010
Putnam61320
Ben Hill61012
Washington6054
Monroe58739
Peach56315
Butts55640
Charlton5555
Oconee54520
Madison5278
Franklin52510
Chattooga5225
Bacon5118
Pierce51012
Pickens5066
Cook50510
McDuffie50312
Worth49626
White49212
Meriwether4779
Brooks47020
Union4639
Crisp45915
Jones4515
Elbert4471
Fannin4287
Greene42815
Morgan4102
Early40632
Hart40210
Atkinson3983
Berrien3745
Banks3626
Evans3565
Hancock35539
Stewart35311
Telfair34313
Bleckley33815
Candler32612
Lamar32216
Haralson3197
Terrell31831
Randolph31027
Johnson30913
Dodge3086
Jenkins30224
Brantley3018
Wilkinson28714
Clinch2844
Dooly28214
Seminole2828
Screven2789
Oglethorpe2769
Rabun2765
Turner27619
Pike2718
Lanier2475
McIntosh2405
Echols2322
Calhoun2297
Wilkes2193
Wilcox21820
Montgomery2122
Irwin2104
Miller2090
Macon20310
Towns2015
Pulaski2007
Treutlen1983
Jasper1953
Lincoln1926
Dade1893
Long1762
Heard1685
Marion1666
Twiggs1666
Talbot1545
Crawford1483
Wheeler1435
Taylor1346
Warren1185
Clay1122
Schley932
Baker723
Webster382
Glascock352
Quitman331
Taliaferro190

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

