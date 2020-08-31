UPDATE: Georgia reports 270,471 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,466 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 270,471 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 24,604 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,632 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 28, as the state of Georgia reported 265,372 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,523 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 31.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,369 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 5,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 134 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,152 total cases today, Aug. 31. There were 2,589 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 725 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 31 update.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|24891
|518
|Gwinnett
|24252
|336
|Cobb
|16966
|391
|DeKalb
|16555
|300
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|16233
|127
|Hall
|7714
|125
|Chatham
|7065
|121
|Clayton
|6478
|138
|Richmond
|6040
|126
|Muscogee
|5466
|134
|Bibb
|5404
|121
|Cherokee
|4856
|78
|Henry
|4417
|78
|Whitfield
|3989
|51
|Lowndes
|3492
|66
|Douglas
|3167
|64
|Columbia
|3142
|44
|Forsyth
|3091
|33
|Glynn
|3041
|70
|Dougherty
|2985
|179
|Clarke
|2916
|26
|Houston
|2629
|67
|Troup
|2589
|84
|Unknown
|2470
|4
|Bartow
|2431
|70
|Carroll
|2320
|61
|Newton
|2306
|61
|Floyd
|2277
|32
|Paulding
|2269
|34
|Coweta
|2249
|26
|Bulloch
|2003
|21
|Coffee
|1793
|37
|Colquitt
|1758
|26
|Barrow
|1734
|37
|Baldwin
|1679
|50
|Rockdale
|1651
|32
|Fayette
|1573
|38
|Gordon
|1527
|29
|Tift
|1501
|49
|Jackson
|1497
|25
|Walton
|1466
|47
|Thomas
|1407
|49
|Laurens
|1342
|47
|Habersham
|1341
|63
|Ware
|1340
|44
|Polk
|1216
|15
|Spalding
|1172
|50
|Chattahoochee
|1152
|2
|Toombs
|1072
|18
|Effingham
|1068
|16
|Walker
|1025
|22
|Camden
|1019
|7
|Decatur
|990
|21
|Wayne
|957
|25
|Liberty
|930
|17
|Appling
|886
|23
|Catoosa
|860
|17
|Bryan
|857
|9
|Sumter
|856
|59
|Stephens
|845
|27
|Emanuel
|758
|22
|Gilmer
|750
|7
|Harris
|725
|21
|Murray
|713
|3
|Mitchell
|710
|44
|Lumpkin
|701
|12
|Tattnall
|676
|7
|Dawson
|670
|7
|Grady
|667
|12
|Lee
|663
|24
|Jefferson
|661
|16
|Upson
|661
|55
|Burke
|654
|8
|Jeff Davis
|641
|11
|Ben Hill
|619
|13
|Washington
|614
|4
|Putnam
|611
|20
|Monroe
|594
|41
|Peach
|567
|16
|Butts
|566
|40
|Charlton
|561
|6
|Chattooga
|558
|6
|Franklin
|554
|11
|Oconee
|552
|20
|Madison
|535
|8
|Pickens
|521
|6
|Pierce
|519
|12
|Bacon
|517
|9
|McDuffie
|517
|13
|White
|517
|13
|Cook
|510
|11
|Worth
|498
|28
|Meriwether
|484
|9
|Union
|480
|10
|Brooks
|478
|22
|Elbert
|471
|1
|Crisp
|466
|15
|Jones
|452
|5
|Fannin
|446
|8
|Greene
|435
|16
|Morgan
|415
|2
|Early
|414
|32
|Hart
|412
|10
|Atkinson
|406
|3
|Berrien
|380
|6
|Banks
|377
|6
|Evans
|365
|5
|Hancock
|359
|39
|Stewart
|355
|11
|Candler
|353
|14
|Bleckley
|352
|17
|Telfair
|348
|13
|Johnson
|336
|13
|Haralson
|332
|7
|Dodge
|325
|7
|Lamar
|323
|16
|Terrell
|319
|31
|Jenkins
|314
|25
|Randolph
|312
|27
|Brantley
|308
|8
|Screven
|293
|9
|Wilkinson
|291
|17
|Clinch
|288
|4
|Dooly
|286
|14
|Seminole
|285
|8
|Oglethorpe
|281
|9
|Rabun
|278
|5
|Pike
|277
|8
|Turner
|277
|20
|McIntosh
|248
|5
|Lanier
|247
|5
|Echols
|235
|2
|Calhoun
|227
|7
|Wilkes
|225
|3
|Pulaski
|223
|7
|Wilcox
|222
|20
|Irwin
|221
|4
|Montgomery
|217
|3
|Miller
|212
|0
|Towns
|209
|6
|Treutlen
|208
|4
|Macon
|204
|10
|Dade
|196
|3
|Lincoln
|196
|7
|Jasper
|195
|3
|Long
|183
|3
|Heard
|171
|5
|Marion
|170
|6
|Twiggs
|166
|7
|Taylor
|157
|7
|Talbot
|154
|5
|Crawford
|151
|3
|Wheeler
|149
|5
|Warren
|117
|5
|Clay
|111
|2
|Schley
|94
|2
|Baker
|72
|3
|Webster
|38
|2
|Glascock
|33
|2
|Quitman
|31
|1
|Taliaferro
|19
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.