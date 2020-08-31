UPDATE: Georgia reports 270,471 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,466 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 270,471 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 24,604 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,632 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 28, as the state of Georgia reported 265,372 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,523 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 31.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,369 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 134 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,152 total cases today, Aug. 31. There were 2,589 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 725 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 31 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton24891518
Gwinnett24252336
Cobb16966391
DeKalb16555300
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16233127
Hall7714125
Chatham7065121
Clayton6478138
Richmond6040126
Muscogee5466134
Bibb5404121
Cherokee485678
Henry441778
Whitfield398951
Lowndes349266
Douglas316764
Columbia314244
Forsyth309133
Glynn304170
Dougherty2985179
Clarke291626
Houston262967
Troup258984
Unknown24704
Bartow243170
Carroll232061
Newton230661
Floyd227732
Paulding226934
Coweta224926
Bulloch200321
Coffee179337
Colquitt175826
Barrow173437
Baldwin167950
Rockdale165132
Fayette157338
Gordon152729
Tift150149
Jackson149725
Walton146647
Thomas140749
Laurens134247
Habersham134163
Ware134044
Polk121615
Spalding117250
Chattahoochee11522
Toombs107218
Effingham106816
Walker102522
Camden10197
Decatur99021
Wayne95725
Liberty93017
Appling88623
Catoosa86017
Bryan8579
Sumter85659
Stephens84527
Emanuel75822
Gilmer7507
Harris72521
Murray7133
Mitchell71044
Lumpkin70112
Tattnall6767
Dawson6707
Grady66712
Lee66324
Jefferson66116
Upson66155
Burke6548
Jeff Davis64111
Ben Hill61913
Washington6144
Putnam61120
Monroe59441
Peach56716
Butts56640
Charlton5616
Chattooga5586
Franklin55411
Oconee55220
Madison5358
Pickens5216
Pierce51912
Bacon5179
McDuffie51713
White51713
Cook51011
Worth49828
Meriwether4849
Union48010
Brooks47822
Elbert4711
Crisp46615
Jones4525
Fannin4468
Greene43516
Morgan4152
Early41432
Hart41210
Atkinson4063
Berrien3806
Banks3776
Evans3655
Hancock35939
Stewart35511
Candler35314
Bleckley35217
Telfair34813
Johnson33613
Haralson3327
Dodge3257
Lamar32316
Terrell31931
Jenkins31425
Randolph31227
Brantley3088
Screven2939
Wilkinson29117
Clinch2884
Dooly28614
Seminole2858
Oglethorpe2819
Rabun2785
Pike2778
Turner27720
McIntosh2485
Lanier2475
Echols2352
Calhoun2277
Wilkes2253
Pulaski2237
Wilcox22220
Irwin2214
Montgomery2173
Miller2120
Towns2096
Treutlen2084
Macon20410
Dade1963
Lincoln1967
Jasper1953
Long1833
Heard1715
Marion1706
Twiggs1667
Taylor1577
Talbot1545
Crawford1513
Wheeler1495
Warren1175
Clay1112
Schley942
Baker723
Webster382
Glascock332
Quitman311
Taliaferro190

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.



