UPDATE: Georgia reports 270,471 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,466 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 270,471 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 24,604 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,632 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 28, as the state of Georgia reported 265,372 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,523 new cases have been confirmed today, Aug. 31.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,369 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 134 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,152 total cases today, Aug. 31. There were 2,589 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 725 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 31 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 24891 518 Gwinnett 24252 336 Cobb 16966 391 DeKalb 16555 300 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16233 127 Hall 7714 125 Chatham 7065 121 Clayton 6478 138 Richmond 6040 126 Muscogee 5466 134 Bibb 5404 121 Cherokee 4856 78 Henry 4417 78 Whitfield 3989 51 Lowndes 3492 66 Douglas 3167 64 Columbia 3142 44 Forsyth 3091 33 Glynn 3041 70 Dougherty 2985 179 Clarke 2916 26 Houston 2629 67 Troup 2589 84 Unknown 2470 4 Bartow 2431 70 Carroll 2320 61 Newton 2306 61 Floyd 2277 32 Paulding 2269 34 Coweta 2249 26 Bulloch 2003 21 Coffee 1793 37 Colquitt 1758 26 Barrow 1734 37 Baldwin 1679 50 Rockdale 1651 32 Fayette 1573 38 Gordon 1527 29 Tift 1501 49 Jackson 1497 25 Walton 1466 47 Thomas 1407 49 Laurens 1342 47 Habersham 1341 63 Ware 1340 44 Polk 1216 15 Spalding 1172 50 Chattahoochee 1152 2 Toombs 1072 18 Effingham 1068 16 Walker 1025 22 Camden 1019 7 Decatur 990 21 Wayne 957 25 Liberty 930 17 Appling 886 23 Catoosa 860 17 Bryan 857 9 Sumter 856 59 Stephens 845 27 Emanuel 758 22 Gilmer 750 7 Harris 725 21 Murray 713 3 Mitchell 710 44 Lumpkin 701 12 Tattnall 676 7 Dawson 670 7 Grady 667 12 Lee 663 24 Jefferson 661 16 Upson 661 55 Burke 654 8 Jeff Davis 641 11 Ben Hill 619 13 Washington 614 4 Putnam 611 20 Monroe 594 41 Peach 567 16 Butts 566 40 Charlton 561 6 Chattooga 558 6 Franklin 554 11 Oconee 552 20 Madison 535 8 Pickens 521 6 Pierce 519 12 Bacon 517 9 McDuffie 517 13 White 517 13 Cook 510 11 Worth 498 28 Meriwether 484 9 Union 480 10 Brooks 478 22 Elbert 471 1 Crisp 466 15 Jones 452 5 Fannin 446 8 Greene 435 16 Morgan 415 2 Early 414 32 Hart 412 10 Atkinson 406 3 Berrien 380 6 Banks 377 6 Evans 365 5 Hancock 359 39 Stewart 355 11 Candler 353 14 Bleckley 352 17 Telfair 348 13 Johnson 336 13 Haralson 332 7 Dodge 325 7 Lamar 323 16 Terrell 319 31 Jenkins 314 25 Randolph 312 27 Brantley 308 8 Screven 293 9 Wilkinson 291 17 Clinch 288 4 Dooly 286 14 Seminole 285 8 Oglethorpe 281 9 Rabun 278 5 Pike 277 8 Turner 277 20 McIntosh 248 5 Lanier 247 5 Echols 235 2 Calhoun 227 7 Wilkes 225 3 Pulaski 223 7 Wilcox 222 20 Irwin 221 4 Montgomery 217 3 Miller 212 0 Towns 209 6 Treutlen 208 4 Macon 204 10 Dade 196 3 Lincoln 196 7 Jasper 195 3 Long 183 3 Heard 171 5 Marion 170 6 Twiggs 166 7 Taylor 157 7 Talbot 154 5 Crawford 151 3 Wheeler 149 5 Warren 117 5 Clay 111 2 Schley 94 2 Baker 72 3 Webster 38 2 Glascock 33 2 Quitman 31 1 Taliaferro 19 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.