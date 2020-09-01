UPDATE: Georgia reports 272,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,484 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 272,697 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 24,847 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,733 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 31, as the state of Georgia reported 270,471 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,226 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 1.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,400 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,484 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 135 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,192 total cases today, Sept. 1. There were 2,602 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 728 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton250632280.155252159
Gwinnett244772520.433412454
Cobb170972162.573951592
DeKalb166502099.213041860
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State161530129571
Hall78013780.49128847
Chatham71292439.97124659
Clayton65292141.79142608
Richmond60622997.43131496
Muscogee54842861.82135587
Bibb54303568.85127758
Cherokee48951835.9779425
Henry44421851.8780175
Whitfield40023823.3753212
Lowndes34962965.7866181
Columbia31792004.0245154
Douglas31792092.7467369
Forsyth31541249.0733268
Clarke30702365.5630171
Glynn30533548.0671229
Dougherty29933329.07180606
Houston26471685.5769334
Troup26023695.2985286
Unknown24800463
Bartow24502211.7772245
Carroll23361944.7462146
Newton23252069.3562232
Floyd23132314.9432182
Paulding23001333.0134135
Coweta22661490.7826108
Bulloch20492578.4321120
Coffee17974174.9937253
Barrow17722051.3338216
Colquitt17703899.2826137
Baldwin17053837.6752130
Rockdale16651753.3733193
Fayette15851348.433881
Gordon15342642.630102
Jackson15232038.8226131
Tift15113700.7149190
Walton15061571.848149
Thomas14133180.2149155
Habersham13632975.9862185
Laurens13532860.7148116
Ware13473757.0145154
Polk12202805.761578
Chattahoochee119211089.4211
Spalding11821710.3251158
Effingham10801686.811776
Toombs10804002.521982
Walker10461502.662251
Camden10231897.11737
Decatur9923768.712176
Wayne9673226.132582
Liberty9321505.5618102
Appling8924805.782382
Catoosa8771275.251763
Bryan8662212.74970
Sumter8612928.6760186
Stephens8533239.92789
Emanuel7713401.872261
Gilmer7512390.43873
Harris7282097.262178
Lumpkin7192127.091276
Murray7161778.4342
Mitchell7143237.2145139
Tattnall6852695.68751
Dawson6802516.56770
Jefferson6714381.91863
Grady6692726.161284
Lee6662222.152495
Upson6642526.925767
Burke6582945.13872
Jeff Davis6454257.991137
Ben Hill6323796.941463
Washington6173039.11441
Putnam6162814.712063
Monroe5972153.144277
Chattooga5842358.07631
Charlton5724316.66619
Peach5722089.51790
Butts5692260.274049
Franklin5632413.311143
Oconee5601341.742054
Madison5401789.44850
White5291665.721380
Pickens5251565.76651
Bacon5234586.11938
McDuffie5212412.371363
Pierce5202660.531360
Cook5102924.821151
Worth5042502.232983
Meriwether4882321.6964
Union4881926.191161
Elbert4802533.65128
Brooks4783039.362250
Crisp4742126.611563
Fannin4651766.72838
Jones4591605.4540
Greene4452377.521748
Hart4201608.761157
Morgan4192189.36228
Early4184119.853232
Atkinson4084897.96349
Banks3851926.73651
Berrien3821981.74619
Evans3733490.22528
Hancock3604393.993958
Candler3563285.041419
Stewart3565808.451187
Bleckley3522741.861723
Telfair3492230.891331
Johnson3423540.011347
Haralson3331083.91822
Dodge3311623.74728
Lamar3251679.851634
Jenkins3223754.662555
Terrell3203779.383173
Randolph3144649.12751
Brantley3101614.42825
Screven2952122.3935
Seminole2953624.08823
Clinch2944417.07426
Wilkinson2913262.71751
Dooly2852126.871448
Rabun2831666.08637
Oglethorpe2811843.831142
Pike2801484.62825
Turner2793454.682144
Lanier2652560.14514
McIntosh2481702.48521
Echols2375971.2829
Calhoun2253561.82744
Wilkes2252246.85325
Wilcox2242548.352045
Pulaski2232047.19725
Irwin2222353.44428
Montgomery2172352.56317
Miller2163747.4010
Treutlen2153148.34523
Towns2131769.99624
Macon2061586.081044
Dade2001237.47314
Lincoln1962412.31724
Jasper1951373.34417
Long184923.93312
Heard1721390.46512
Marion1712061.98616
Twiggs1662052.93736
Taylor1602010.56725
Talbot1552517.05522
Crawford1531251.23324
Wheeler1491883.93616
Warren1202303.26522
Clay1133957.9728
Schley951800.95213
Baker712278.56316
Webster381490.229
Glascock341123.9724
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

