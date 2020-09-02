UPDATE: Georgia reports 274,613 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,526 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 274,613 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,025 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,795 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 1, as the state of Georgia reported 272,697 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,916 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 2.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,440 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,526 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 141 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,277 total cases today, Sept. 2. There were 2,614 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 733 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton251502288.075272168
Gwinnett246082533.923432470
Cobb172102176.863951600
DeKalb167162107.543091867
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State161310130572
Hall78693813.44128855
Chatham71612450.92125664
Clayton65612152.29142614
Richmond61023017.21133499
Muscogee55262883.74141598
Bibb54313569.5130769
Cherokee49621861.179427
Henry44671862.2981176
Whitfield40303850.1255215
Lowndes35212986.9967182
Columbia32102023.5645154
Forsyth32001267.2933268
Douglas31922101.367370
Clarke31492426.4330172
Glynn30773575.9573231
Dougherty30053342.42179605
Houston26701700.2170343
Troup26143712.3386290
Unknown25080460
Bartow24792237.9572246
Carroll23461953.0662146
Floyd23432344.9733187
Newton23422084.4862233
Paulding23361353.8734136
Coweta22841502.6226110
Bulloch21372689.1722122
Barrow18092094.1639218
Coffee18074198.2238252
Colquitt17843930.1226138
Baldwin17153860.1852130
Rockdale16781767.0633193
Fayette15951356.943981
Jackson15632092.3726131
Gordon15492668.4431103
Tift15303747.2451191
Walton15271593.7148150
Thomas14223200.4752155
Habersham13712993.4563187
Laurens13502854.3648115
Ware13493762.5945153
Chattahoochee127711880.17211
Polk12362842.561580
Spalding11901721.8953161
Toombs10904039.582487
Effingham10831691.51779
Walker10691535.72252
Camden10321913.8742
Decatur9993795.32276
Wayne9733246.152582
Liberty9331507.1718102
Appling8994843.492382
Catoosa8851286.881763
Bryan8712225.52970
Stephens8623274.082791
Sumter8622932.0760187
Emanuel7753419.522262
Gilmer7552403.16873
Lumpkin7372180.341276
Harris7332111.662180
Mitchell7173250.8245140
Murray7171780.88342
Dawson6942568.37770
Tattnall6912719.29751
Jefferson6754408.021965
Grady6712734.311285
Lee6682228.822495
Upson6672538.345767
Burke6602954.08872
Jeff Davis6514297.61238
Ben Hill6383832.981667
Putnam6192828.422064
Washington6163034.18541
Chattooga5932394.41632
Monroe5932138.714376
Charlton5744331.75619
Peach5722089.51791
Butts5692260.274049
Franklin5692439.021145
Oconee5681360.92054
Madison5481815.95850
White5381694.061382
Pickens5271571.73751
Bacon5264612.42938
McDuffie5242426.261363
Pierce5232675.881360
Cook5132942.021151
Worth5092527.062984
Union4971961.711162
Meriwether4922340.63964
Elbert4792528.37129
Brooks4783039.362250
Crisp4762135.581563
Fannin4731797.11838
Jones4591605.4440
Greene4462382.861949
Hart4231620.261157
Morgan4202194.59228
Early4194129.713233
Atkinson4104921.97351
Banks3891946.75652
Berrien3882012.87719
Evans3733490.22528
Stewart3675987.931179
Hancock3604393.993958
Bleckley3592796.391722
Candler3563285.041519
Telfair3492230.891332
Johnson3473591.761347
Dodge3341638.46729
Haralson3331083.91822
Jenkins3333882.932555
Lamar3251679.851634
Terrell3203779.383173
Randolph3174693.512753
Brantley3101614.42825
Clinch3004507.21426
Screven2982143.88936
Seminole2923587.22823
Wilkinson2893240.271752
Dooly2872141.791448
Rabun2871689.63638
Oglethorpe2831856.961142
Pike2831500.53826
Turner2793454.682145
Lanier2712618.1515
McIntosh2511723.07522
Echols2375971.2829
Irwin2282417.05429
Calhoun2273593.48744
Wilkes2262256.84325
Wilcox2252559.732045
Pulaski2242056.37728
Montgomery2232417.61317
Towns2181811.53624
Miller2173764.75110
Treutlen2143133.69523
Dade2081286.97414
Macon2071593.781044
Lincoln1992449.23724
Jasper1901338.12418
Long186933.97313
Heard1731398.54512
Marion1722074.04617
Twiggs1652040.56734
Taylor1632048.25725
Talbot1552517.05522
Crawford1521243.05325
Wheeler1521921.86716
Warren1212322.46522
Clay1133957.9728
Schley961819.91213
Baker712278.56316
Webster381490.229
Glascock341123.9724
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

