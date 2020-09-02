UPDATE: Georgia reports 274,613 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,526 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 274,613 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,025 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,795 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 1, as the state of Georgia reported 272,697 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,916 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 2.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,440 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,526 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 141 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,277 total cases today, Sept. 2. There were 2,614 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 733 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: