UPDATE: Georgia reports 277,288 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,547 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 277,288 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,259 hospitalized for treatment, and 5c868 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 2, as the state of Georgia reported 274,613 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,675 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 3.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,730 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,547 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 145 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,336 total cases today, Sept. 3. There were 2,627 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 736 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 3 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton253392305.265312184
Gwinnett247632549.883462493
Cobb173752197.733971610
DeKalb168372122.793111879
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State162320133594
Hall79463850.76130864
Chatham72402477.96129667
Clayton65962163.77146615
Richmond61653048.36135498
Muscogee55472894.7145606
Bibb54633590.54131780
Cherokee50561896.3579435
Henry44921872.7183177
Whitfield40643882.655215
Lowndes35503011.5971184
Clarke33222559.7431174
Columbia32402042.4846154
Forsyth32401283.1335270
Douglas32162117.167370
Glynn31193624.7677238
Dougherty29933329.07179610
Houston27061723.1471344
Troup26273730.7987290
Bartow25062262.3273247
Unknown24190354
Floyd24172419.0334190
Paulding23771377.6437137
Carroll23721974.7163147
Newton23602100.562234
Coweta22971511.1729110
Bulloch21882753.3422124
Barrow18332121.9539221
Coffee18294249.3438262
Colquitt17903943.3426139
Baldwin17433923.252131
Rockdale16881777.5933194
Fayette16061366.33982
Jackson15862123.1626131
Gordon15612689.1131106
Walton15501617.7248151
Tift15473788.8851194
Thomas14263209.4754155
Habersham13763004.3764187
Laurens13712898.7749115
Ware13533773.7445152
Chattahoochee133612429.06213
Polk12542883.951581
Spalding11981733.4753163
Effingham11171744.61779
Toombs11164135.942687
Walker10831555.812352
Camden10571960.17741
Decatur10073825.72277
Wayne9843282.852584
Liberty9401518.4818103
Appling9064881.22382
Catoosa9021311.61764
Bryan8842258.73971
Stephens8753323.462791
Sumter8722966.0960188
Emanuel7903485.72262
Gilmer7582412.71874
Lumpkin7572239.511278
Harris7362120.32180
Murray7211790.81342
Mitchell7203264.4245140
Dawson7032601.68770
Tattnall7022762.58751
Jefferson6894499.441967
Grady6822779.141585
Upson6702549.765868
Lee6692232.162597
Burke6642971.98972
Jeff Davis65543241241
Ben Hill6483893.061669
Putnam6272864.982065
Washington6193048.96541
Chattooga6102463.05636
Monroe5972153.144376
Franklin5822494.751145
Charlton5804377.03619
Oconee5751377.672054
Peach5732093.151792
Butts5712268.214049
White5601763.341483
Madison5501822.58851
Pickens5311583.66751
Pierce5302711.691361
Bacon5274621.19940
McDuffie5252430.891363
Cook5152953.491152
Union5092009.081262
Worth5092527.062984
Elbert4982628.66129
Meriwether4972364.41965
Brooks4833071.152252
Crisp4802153.531564
Fannin4801823.71838
Jones4651626.39441
Greene4522414.922050
Hart4271635.581157
Morgan4252220.71228
Early4224159.273233
Atkinson4144969.99352
Berrien4012080.31819
Banks3921961.77654
Evans3763518.29529
Stewart3686004.241179
Hancock3664467.233958
Candler3653368.091520
Bleckley3582788.61723
Johnson3523643.521348
Telfair3492230.891333
Haralson3451122.97823
Dodge3391662.99729
Jenkins3383941.232556
Lamar3251679.851634
Terrell3213791.193173
Brantley3181656.08826
Randolph3184708.322753
Clinch3074612.38426
Screven3032179.86937
Seminole2983660.93823
Dooly2922179.11448
Rabun2901707.29638
Wilkinson2903251.491753
Oglethorpe2851870.081143
Pike2851511.13826
Turner2813479.452145
Lanier2722627.77515
McIntosh2601784.86522
Echols2385996.4729
Montgomery2322515.18317
Irwin2312448.85429
Pulaski2302111.45828
Wilkes2292286.8325
Calhoun2273593.48744
Wilcox2252559.732047
Miller2233868.84110
Treutlen2223250.84524
Towns2211836.46625
Dade2111305.53414
Macon2101616.881045
Lincoln1992449.23724
Jasper1911345.17419
Long190954.05313
Marion1762122.27618
Heard1741406.63512
Twiggs1672065.3735
Taylor1622035.69726
Talbot1552517.05522
Crawford1531251.23326
Wheeler1521921.86716
Warren1212322.46522
Clay1133957.9728
Schley961819.91213
Baker712278.56316
Webster401568.6329
Glascock341123.9724
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201



