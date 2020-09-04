UPDATE: Georgia reports 279,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,580 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 279,354 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,402 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,931 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 3, as the state of Georgia reported 277,288 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,132 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 4.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,947 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,580 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 146 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,376 total cases today, Sept. 4. There were 2,634 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 737 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 4 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 25439 535 Gwinnett 24870 351 Cobb 17479 401 DeKalb 16900 311 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16307 134 Hall 8023 130 Chatham 7282 130 Clayton 6618 146 Richmond 6191 137 Muscogee 5580 146 Bibb 5486 131 Cherokee 5095 80 Henry 4529 84 Whitfield 4079 55 Lowndes 3565 72 Clarke 3410 32 Forsyth 3281 36 Columbia 3266 46 Douglas 3227 67 Glynn 3141 78 Dougherty 3001 180 Houston 2735 71 Troup 2634 89 Bartow 2520 73 Unknown 2505 3 Floyd 2446 34 Carroll 2404 63 Paulding 2403 39 Newton 2371 63 Coweta 2308 31 Bulloch 2299 22 Barrow 1857 41 Coffee 1845 38 Colquitt 1804 27 Baldwin 1765 52 Rockdale 1695 33 Fayette 1613 40 Jackson 1609 27 Gordon 1577 31 Walton 1562 48 Tift 1560 51 Thomas 1446 54 Habersham 1390 65 Laurens 1379 50 Chattahoochee 1376 2 Ware 1367 46 Polk 1265 16 Spalding 1202 54 Effingham 1140 18 Toombs 1128 28 Walker 1107 24 Camden 1071 7 Decatur 1012 22 Wayne 998 26 Liberty 945 18 Appling 920 23 Catoosa 914 16 Bryan 891 9 Stephens 882 28 Sumter 877 60 Emanuel 810 22 Lumpkin 772 12 Gilmer 763 9 Harris 737 21 Murray 725 4 Mitchell 721 45 Dawson 711 7 Tattnall 704 7 Jefferson 700 19 Grady 686 15 Burke 683 9 Upson 672 58 Jeff Davis 659 12 Ben Hill 650 16 Lee 641 25 Putnam 634 20 Washington 619 6 Chattooga 615 6 Monroe 601 43 Franklin 596 11 Oconee 593 20 Charlton 580 6 Peach 578 18 Butts 571 41 White 571 14 Madison 554 8 Bacon 533 10 Pickens 533 7 Pierce 532 14 McDuffie 528 13 Cook 517 11 Elbert 512 1 Union 511 14 Worth 511 29 Meriwether 499 11 Fannin 484 8 Brooks 483 22 Crisp 480 15 Jones 475 4 Greene 465 20 Hart 431 11 Morgan 429 2 Early 423 32 Atkinson 416 3 Berrien 404 9 Banks 395 6 Evans 380 5 Bleckley 375 17 Stewart 373 11 Hancock 368 39 Candler 367 16 Telfair 355 13 Johnson 353 14 Haralson 350 8 Dodge 344 7 Jenkins 342 25 Lamar 328 16 Terrell 321 31 Randolph 318 27 Brantley 315 8 Clinch 306 4 Screven 305 9 Seminole 303 8 Wilkinson 295 17 Rabun 293 6 Dooly 292 14 Pike 287 8 Oglethorpe 286 11 Turner 281 21 Lanier 275 5 McIntosh 261 6 Echols 238 2 Pulaski 238 8 Montgomery 236 3 Irwin 233 4 Wilkes 231 3 Calhoun 228 7 Wilcox 226 20 Treutlen 225 5 Miller 222 1 Towns 221 6 Dade 214 4 Macon 211 10 Lincoln 200 7 Jasper 192 4 Long 191 3 Marion 178 6 Heard 176 5 Twiggs 168 7 Taylor 163 7 Talbot 155 5 Crawford 154 3 Wheeler 154 8 Warren 123 5 Clay 114 2 Schley 96 2 Baker 71 3 Webster 40 2 Glascock 35 2 Quitman 31 1 Taliaferro 19 0

