UPDATE: Georgia reports 279,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,580 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 279,354 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,402 hospitalized for treatment, and 5,931 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 3, as the state of Georgia reported 277,288 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,132 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 4.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 21,947 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,580 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 146 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,376 total cases today, Sept. 4. There were 2,634 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 737 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 4 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton25439535
Gwinnett24870351
Cobb17479401
DeKalb16900311
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16307134
Hall8023130
Chatham7282130
Clayton6618146
Richmond6191137
Muscogee5580146
Bibb5486131
Cherokee509580
Henry452984
Whitfield407955
Lowndes356572
Clarke341032
Forsyth328136
Columbia326646
Douglas322767
Glynn314178
Dougherty3001180
Houston273571
Troup263489
Bartow252073
Unknown25053
Floyd244634
Carroll240463
Paulding240339
Newton237163
Coweta230831
Bulloch229922
Barrow185741
Coffee184538
Colquitt180427
Baldwin176552
Rockdale169533
Fayette161340
Jackson160927
Gordon157731
Walton156248
Tift156051
Thomas144654
Habersham139065
Laurens137950
Chattahoochee13762
Ware136746
Polk126516
Spalding120254
Effingham114018
Toombs112828
Walker110724
Camden10717
Decatur101222
Wayne99826
Liberty94518
Appling92023
Catoosa91416
Bryan8919
Stephens88228
Sumter87760
Emanuel81022
Lumpkin77212
Gilmer7639
Harris73721
Murray7254
Mitchell72145
Dawson7117
Tattnall7047
Jefferson70019
Grady68615
Burke6839
Upson67258
Jeff Davis65912
Ben Hill65016
Lee64125
Putnam63420
Washington6196
Chattooga6156
Monroe60143
Franklin59611
Oconee59320
Charlton5806
Peach57818
Butts57141
White57114
Madison5548
Bacon53310
Pickens5337
Pierce53214
McDuffie52813
Cook51711
Elbert5121
Union51114
Worth51129
Meriwether49911
Fannin4848
Brooks48322
Crisp48015
Jones4754
Greene46520
Hart43111
Morgan4292
Early42332
Atkinson4163
Berrien4049
Banks3956
Evans3805
Bleckley37517
Stewart37311
Hancock36839
Candler36716
Telfair35513
Johnson35314
Haralson3508
Dodge3447
Jenkins34225
Lamar32816
Terrell32131
Randolph31827
Brantley3158
Clinch3064
Screven3059
Seminole3038
Wilkinson29517
Rabun2936
Dooly29214
Pike2878
Oglethorpe28611
Turner28121
Lanier2755
McIntosh2616
Echols2382
Pulaski2388
Montgomery2363
Irwin2334
Wilkes2313
Calhoun2287
Wilcox22620
Treutlen2255
Miller2221
Towns2216
Dade2144
Macon21110
Lincoln2007
Jasper1924
Long1913
Marion1786
Heard1765
Twiggs1687
Taylor1637
Talbot1555
Crawford1543
Wheeler1548
Warren1235
Clay1142
Schley962
Baker713
Webster402
Glascock352
Quitman311
Taliaferro190

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

