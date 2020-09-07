UPDATE: Georgia reports 283,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,623 in Columbus

Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 283,807 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,538 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,044 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 4, as the state of Georgia reported 279,354 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 612 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 7.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,365 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,623 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 151 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,439 total cases today, Sept. 7. There were 2,655 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 747 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 7 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton256812336.385452209
Gwinnett251272587.363592514
Cobb177922250.484041620
DeKalb171002155.953151899
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State165690137592
Hall81493949.13133876
Chatham74182538.88131682
Clayton66712188.38145619
Richmond62483089.4138512
Muscogee56232934.36151617
Bibb55323635.89139788
Cherokee52111954.4982440
Henry45921914.488182
Whitfield41503964.7755217
Clarke37882918.8134180
Lowndes35963050.6172184
Forsyth33581329.8636274
Columbia33032082.1947158
Douglas32602146.0667372
Glynn31973715.4183244
Dougherty30293369.11180613
Houston27701763.8971345
Troup26553770.5690293
Bartow25602311.0774249
Floyd25042506.1135196
Unknown24920454
Paulding24561423.4242137
Bulloch24393069.222124
Carroll24392030.4963150
Newton23812119.1965238
Coweta23391538.8132111
Barrow18902187.9341221
Coffee18664335.338267
Colquitt18164000.6228138
Baldwin18094071.7653131
Rockdale17111801.8133195
Jackson16542214.1927133
Fayette16281385.014384
Gordon15982752.8531107
Walton15971666.7748155
Tift15793867.2551195
Thomas14603285.9958157
Chattahoochee143913387.29213
Laurens14162993.9152120
Habersham14043065.565191
Ware13783843.4747155
Polk12792941.451782
Spalding12171760.9654164
Effingham11771838.321979
Toombs11534273.062988
Walker11441643.442553
Camden10952030.64740
Decatur10213878.882278
Wayne10143382.932684
Liberty9591549.1719103
Catoosa9401366.861663
Appling9315015.892483
Bryan9142335.39971
Stephens8983410.822894
Sumter8863013.7160187
Emanuel8353684.262362
Lumpkin7872328.261280
Gilmer7722457.27975
Harris7472151.992182
Murray7321818.14442
Mitchell7293305.2245138
Dawson7282694.2770
Tattnall7122801.94853
Jefferson7094630.052068
Grady6952832.111785
Burke6913092.83973
Upson6882618.265869
Ben Hill6714031.241770
Jeff Davis6634376.821241
Lee6542182.112598
Putnam6402924.382165
Chattooga6362568.04640
Washington6303103.14641
Oconee6191483.12055
Franklin6122623.341147
Monroe6102200.024377
White5921864.11586
Charlton5874429.85619
Peach5862140.641893
Butts5792299.994149
Madison5671878.91851
Pickens5421616.46851
Pierce5392757.741463
Bacon5374708.871040
McDuffie5292449.411363
Union5292088.021464
Cook5232999.371153
Elbert5192739.51129
Worth5142551.882984
Meriwether5052402.471167
Fannin5031911.09838
Crisp4952220.831564
Jones4881706.83442
Brooks4843077.512452
Greene4692505.742152
Hart4441700.691158
Morgan4362278.19231
Early4314247.983234
Atkinson4175006353
Berrien4112132.191019
Banks4082041.84655
Bleckley3983100.171723
Evans3833583.79530
Candler3803506.511620
Stewart3776151.091173
Johnson3723850.531448
Hancock3704516.053959
Haralson3661191.33823
Telfair3602301.21534
Dodge3491712.04829
Jenkins3454022.852756
Lamar3331721.21736
Terrell32238033173
Randolph3204737.932754
Brantley3171650.87826
Screven3152266.19938
Seminole3123832.92823
Clinch3094642.43525
Wilkinson2983341.181754
Rabun2971748.5739
Dooly2962208.961449
Oglethorpe2901902.891143
Pike2881527.04826
Turner2833504.212145
Lanier2762666.41515
Pulaski2702478.661029
McIntosh2641812.32624
Irwin2452597.26429
Montgomery2452656.11417
Echols2385996.4729
Wilkes2362356.7325
Calhoun2293625.14744
Treutlen2293353.35525
Miller2283955.59110
Wilcox2282593.862047
Towns2271886.32725
Dade2221373.59414
Macon2131639.981046
Lincoln2002461.54724
Jasper1951373.34419
Long194974.14313
Heard1801455.13512
Marion1782146.39618
Twiggs1702102.4736
Taylor1642060.82726
Crawford1591300.29426
Talbot1552517.05522
Wheeler1541947.15816
Warren1242380.04523
Clay1143992.9928
Schley971838.86213
Baker722310.65316
Webster401568.6329
Glascock351157.0224
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

