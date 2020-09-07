UPDATE: Georgia reports 283,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,623 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 283,807 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,538 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,044 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 4, as the state of Georgia reported 279,354 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 612 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 7.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,365 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,623 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 151 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,439 total cases today, Sept. 7. There were 2,655 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 747 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 7 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 25681 2336.38 545 2209 Gwinnett 25127 2587.36 359 2514 Cobb 17792 2250.48 404 1620 DeKalb 17100 2155.95 315 1899 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16569 0 137 592 Hall 8149 3949.13 133 876 Chatham 7418 2538.88 131 682 Clayton 6671 2188.38 145 619 Richmond 6248 3089.4 138 512 Muscogee 5623 2934.36 151 617 Bibb 5532 3635.89 139 788 Cherokee 5211 1954.49 82 440 Henry 4592 1914.4 88 182 Whitfield 4150 3964.77 55 217 Clarke 3788 2918.81 34 180 Lowndes 3596 3050.61 72 184 Forsyth 3358 1329.86 36 274 Columbia 3303 2082.19 47 158 Douglas 3260 2146.06 67 372 Glynn 3197 3715.41 83 244 Dougherty 3029 3369.11 180 613 Houston 2770 1763.89 71 345 Troup 2655 3770.56 90 293 Bartow 2560 2311.07 74 249 Floyd 2504 2506.11 35 196 Unknown 2492 0 4 54 Paulding 2456 1423.42 42 137 Bulloch 2439 3069.2 22 124 Carroll 2439 2030.49 63 150 Newton 2381 2119.19 65 238 Coweta 2339 1538.81 32 111 Barrow 1890 2187.93 41 221 Coffee 1866 4335.3 38 267 Colquitt 1816 4000.62 28 138 Baldwin 1809 4071.76 53 131 Rockdale 1711 1801.81 33 195 Jackson 1654 2214.19 27 133 Fayette 1628 1385.01 43 84 Gordon 1598 2752.85 31 107 Walton 1597 1666.77 48 155 Tift 1579 3867.25 51 195 Thomas 1460 3285.99 58 157 Chattahoochee 1439 13387.29 2 13 Laurens 1416 2993.91 52 120 Habersham 1404 3065.5 65 191 Ware 1378 3843.47 47 155 Polk 1279 2941.45 17 82 Spalding 1217 1760.96 54 164 Effingham 1177 1838.32 19 79 Toombs 1153 4273.06 29 88 Walker 1144 1643.44 25 53 Camden 1095 2030.64 7 40 Decatur 1021 3878.88 22 78 Wayne 1014 3382.93 26 84 Liberty 959 1549.17 19 103 Catoosa 940 1366.86 16 63 Appling 931 5015.89 24 83 Bryan 914 2335.39 9 71 Stephens 898 3410.82 28 94 Sumter 886 3013.71 60 187 Emanuel 835 3684.26 23 62 Lumpkin 787 2328.26 12 80 Gilmer 772 2457.27 9 75 Harris 747 2151.99 21 82 Murray 732 1818.14 4 42 Mitchell 729 3305.22 45 138 Dawson 728 2694.2 7 70 Tattnall 712 2801.94 8 53 Jefferson 709 4630.05 20 68 Grady 695 2832.11 17 85 Burke 691 3092.83 9 73 Upson 688 2618.26 58 69 Ben Hill 671 4031.24 17 70 Jeff Davis 663 4376.82 12 41 Lee 654 2182.11 25 98 Putnam 640 2924.38 21 65 Chattooga 636 2568.04 6 40 Washington 630 3103.14 6 41 Oconee 619 1483.1 20 55 Franklin 612 2623.34 11 47 Monroe 610 2200.02 43 77 White 592 1864.1 15 86 Charlton 587 4429.85 6 19 Peach 586 2140.64 18 93 Butts 579 2299.99 41 49 Madison 567 1878.91 8 51 Pickens 542 1616.46 8 51 Pierce 539 2757.74 14 63 Bacon 537 4708.87 10 40 McDuffie 529 2449.41 13 63 Union 529 2088.02 14 64 Cook 523 2999.37 11 53 Elbert 519 2739.51 1 29 Worth 514 2551.88 29 84 Meriwether 505 2402.47 11 67 Fannin 503 1911.09 8 38 Crisp 495 2220.83 15 64 Jones 488 1706.83 4 42 Brooks 484 3077.51 24 52 Greene 469 2505.74 21 52 Hart 444 1700.69 11 58 Morgan 436 2278.19 2 31 Early 431 4247.98 32 34 Atkinson 417 5006 3 53 Berrien 411 2132.19 10 19 Banks 408 2041.84 6 55 Bleckley 398 3100.17 17 23 Evans 383 3583.79 5 30 Candler 380 3506.51 16 20 Stewart 377 6151.09 11 73 Johnson 372 3850.53 14 48 Hancock 370 4516.05 39 59 Haralson 366 1191.33 8 23 Telfair 360 2301.2 15 34 Dodge 349 1712.04 8 29 Jenkins 345 4022.85 27 56 Lamar 333 1721.2 17 36 Terrell 322 3803 31 73 Randolph 320 4737.93 27 54 Brantley 317 1650.87 8 26 Screven 315 2266.19 9 38 Seminole 312 3832.92 8 23 Clinch 309 4642.43 5 25 Wilkinson 298 3341.18 17 54 Rabun 297 1748.5 7 39 Dooly 296 2208.96 14 49 Oglethorpe 290 1902.89 11 43 Pike 288 1527.04 8 26 Turner 283 3504.21 21 45 Lanier 276 2666.41 5 15 Pulaski 270 2478.66 10 29 McIntosh 264 1812.32 6 24 Irwin 245 2597.26 4 29 Montgomery 245 2656.11 4 17 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Wilkes 236 2356.7 3 25 Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44 Treutlen 229 3353.35 5 25 Miller 228 3955.59 1 10 Wilcox 228 2593.86 20 47 Towns 227 1886.32 7 25 Dade 222 1373.59 4 14 Macon 213 1639.98 10 46 Lincoln 200 2461.54 7 24 Jasper 195 1373.34 4 19 Long 194 974.14 3 13 Heard 180 1455.13 5 12 Marion 178 2146.39 6 18 Twiggs 170 2102.4 7 36 Taylor 164 2060.82 7 26 Crawford 159 1300.29 4 26 Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22 Wheeler 154 1947.15 8 16 Warren 124 2380.04 5 23 Clay 114 3992.99 2 8 Schley 97 1838.86 2 13 Baker 72 2310.65 3 16 Webster 40 1568.63 2 9 Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.