UPDATE: Georgia reports 285,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,637 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 285,350 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,589 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,070 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 7, as the state of Georgia reported 283,807 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,543 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 8.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,532 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 151 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,439 total cases today, Sept. 8. There were 2,663 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 748 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 25756 2343.2 548 2211 Gwinnett 25215 2596.42 359 2517 Cobb 17850 2257.81 405 1625 DeKalb 17169 2164.65 318 1903 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16666 0 139 592 Hall 8177 3962.7 133 876 Chatham 7524 2575.16 131 682 Clayton 6695 2196.25 146 619 Richmond 6331 3130.44 139 512 Muscogee 5637 2941.67 151 618 Bibb 5575 3664.15 139 788 Cherokee 5227 1960.49 83 440 Henry 4609 1921.49 90 182 Whitfield 4164 3978.14 55 217 Clarke 3994 3077.54 35 181 Lowndes 3606 3059.09 72 184 Forsyth 3384 1340.16 36 276 Columbia 3349 2111.19 47 159 Douglas 3269 2151.99 67 372 Glynn 3218 3739.82 83 245 Dougherty 3043 3384.68 180 613 Houston 2793 1778.54 72 346 Troup 2663 3781.92 90 293 Bartow 2568 2318.3 75 249 Floyd 2514 2516.11 35 197 Bulloch 2472 3110.73 22 124 Paulding 2464 1428.06 42 137 Carroll 2445 2035.48 63 150 Newton 2390 2127.21 65 239 Unknown 2386 0 3 52 Coweta 2346 1543.41 33 111 Barrow 1902 2201.82 41 222 Coffee 1874 4353.89 38 267 Baldwin 1829 4116.77 53 131 Colquitt 1818 4005.02 29 139 Rockdale 1718 1809.18 33 195 Jackson 1665 2228.92 27 134 Fayette 1632 1388.42 43 85 Walton 1613 1683.47 48 155 Gordon 1607 2768.35 31 107 Tift 1584 3879.5 51 198 Chattahoochee 1439 13387.29 2 13 Thomas 1435 3229.73 58 157 Laurens 1428 3019.28 52 120 Habersham 1407 3072.05 65 191 Ware 1384 3860.21 47 155 Polk 1281 2946.05 17 82 Spalding 1221 1766.75 54 164 Effingham 1195 1866.43 19 79 Toombs 1163 4310.12 29 88 Walker 1150 1652.06 25 53 Camden 1103 2045.47 7 40 Decatur 1030 3913.08 22 78 Wayne 1019 3399.61 26 84 Liberty 968 1563.71 19 103 Catoosa 949 1379.94 16 63 Appling 937 5048.22 25 83 Bryan 923 2358.38 9 71 Stephens 909 3452.6 28 94 Sumter 891 3030.72 60 187 Emanuel 862 3803.39 24 64 Lumpkin 788 2331.22 12 82 Gilmer 773 2460.45 9 75 Harris 748 2154.87 21 82 Mitchell 734 3327.89 45 138 Murray 732 1818.14 4 42 Dawson 729 2697.9 7 70 Tattnall 717 2821.61 8 54 Jefferson 713 4656.17 20 69 Burke 699 3128.64 9 75 Grady 698 2844.34 17 85 Upson 690 2625.87 59 69 Ben Hill 671 4031.24 18 70 Jeff Davis 664 4383.42 12 41 Lee 657 2192.12 25 98 Putnam 644 2942.65 21 65 Chattooga 640 2584.19 6 40 Oconee 632 1514.24 21 55 Washington 630 3103.14 6 41 Franklin 619 2653.35 11 47 Monroe 615 2218.05 43 77 White 593 1867.25 16 86 Peach 591 2158.9 18 93 Charlton 588 4437.4 6 19 Butts 585 2323.83 41 49 Madison 581 1925.31 8 51 Pickens 551 1643.3 8 52 Pierce 540 2762.85 14 63 Bacon 538 4717.64 10 40 McDuffie 538 2491.09 13 63 Union 534 2107.76 14 65 Cook 523 2999.37 11 53 Elbert 520 2744.79 1 29 Worth 514 2551.88 29 84 Meriwether 506 2407.23 11 67 Fannin 505 1918.69 8 38 Crisp 503 2256.72 15 64 Jones 491 1717.32 4 42 Brooks 485 3083.87 24 52 Greene 476 2543.14 21 52 Hart 448 1716.01 11 58 Morgan 440 2299.09 2 32 Early 436 4297.26 32 34 Atkinson 419 5030.01 3 53 Banks 413 2066.86 6 56 Berrien 410 2127 10 20 Bleckley 398 3100.17 17 24 Evans 387 3621.22 5 30 Candler 386 3561.87 16 20 Johnson 377 3902.29 14 50 Stewart 377 6151.09 11 73 Hancock 370 4516.05 39 59 Haralson 367 1194.58 8 23 Telfair 361 2307.59 15 34 Dodge 351 1721.85 9 29 Jenkins 348 4057.84 27 57 Lamar 334 1726.37 17 36 Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73 Randolph 322 4767.55 27 54 Brantley 319 1661.29 8 27 Screven 316 2273.38 9 38 Seminole 313 3845.21 8 23 Clinch 312 4687.5 5 25 Wilkinson 302 3386.03 17 54 Rabun 299 1760.27 7 40 Dooly 298 2223.88 14 49 Oglethorpe 291 1909.45 11 43 Pike 290 1537.65 8 26 Turner 283 3504.21 21 47 Lanier 276 2666.41 5 15 Pulaski 275 2524.56 11 29 McIntosh 265 1819.18 6 24 Montgomery 249 2699.48 4 17 Irwin 246 2607.87 4 30 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Wilkes 237 2366.69 3 25 Towns 234 1944.49 7 25 Treutlen 231 3382.63 5 25 Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44 Miller 228 3955.59 1 10 Wilcox 228 2593.86 20 47 Dade 222 1373.59 4 14 Macon 214 1647.67 10 46 Jasper 200 1408.55 4 20 Lincoln 200 2461.54 7 24 Long 195 979.16 3 13 Heard 180 1455.13 5 12 Marion 178 2146.39 6 18 Twiggs 171 2114.77 7 36 Taylor 167 2098.52 7 26 Crawford 162 1324.83 4 26 Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22 Wheeler 154 1947.15 8 16 Warren 124 2380.04 5 23 Clay 114 3992.99 2 8 Schley 99 1876.78 2 13 Baker 72 2310.65 3 16 Webster 41 1607.84 2 9 Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.