UPDATE: Georgia reports 285,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,637 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 285,350 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,589 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,070 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 7, as the state of Georgia reported 283,807 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,543 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 8.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,532 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 151 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,439 total cases today, Sept. 8. There were 2,663 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 748 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton257562343.25482211
Gwinnett252152596.423592517
Cobb178502257.814051625
DeKalb171692164.653181903
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State166660139592
Hall81773962.7133876
Chatham75242575.16131682
Clayton66952196.25146619
Richmond63313130.44139512
Muscogee56372941.67151618
Bibb55753664.15139788
Cherokee52271960.4983440
Henry46091921.4990182
Whitfield41643978.1455217
Clarke39943077.5435181
Lowndes36063059.0972184
Forsyth33841340.1636276
Columbia33492111.1947159
Douglas32692151.9967372
Glynn32183739.8283245
Dougherty30433384.68180613
Houston27931778.5472346
Troup26633781.9290293
Bartow25682318.375249
Floyd25142516.1135197
Bulloch24723110.7322124
Paulding24641428.0642137
Carroll24452035.4863150
Newton23902127.2165239
Unknown23860352
Coweta23461543.4133111
Barrow19022201.8241222
Coffee18744353.8938267
Baldwin18294116.7753131
Colquitt18184005.0229139
Rockdale17181809.1833195
Jackson16652228.9227134
Fayette16321388.424385
Walton16131683.4748155
Gordon16072768.3531107
Tift15843879.551198
Chattahoochee143913387.29213
Thomas14353229.7358157
Laurens14283019.2852120
Habersham14073072.0565191
Ware13843860.2147155
Polk12812946.051782
Spalding12211766.7554164
Effingham11951866.431979
Toombs11634310.122988
Walker11501652.062553
Camden11032045.47740
Decatur10303913.082278
Wayne10193399.612684
Liberty9681563.7119103
Catoosa9491379.941663
Appling9375048.222583
Bryan9232358.38971
Stephens9093452.62894
Sumter8913030.7260187
Emanuel8623803.392464
Lumpkin7882331.221282
Gilmer7732460.45975
Harris7482154.872182
Mitchell7343327.8945138
Murray7321818.14442
Dawson7292697.9770
Tattnall7172821.61854
Jefferson7134656.172069
Burke6993128.64975
Grady6982844.341785
Upson6902625.875969
Ben Hill6714031.241870
Jeff Davis6644383.421241
Lee6572192.122598
Putnam6442942.652165
Chattooga6402584.19640
Oconee6321514.242155
Washington6303103.14641
Franklin6192653.351147
Monroe6152218.054377
White5931867.251686
Peach5912158.91893
Charlton5884437.4619
Butts5852323.834149
Madison5811925.31851
Pickens5511643.3852
Pierce5402762.851463
Bacon5384717.641040
McDuffie5382491.091363
Union5342107.761465
Cook5232999.371153
Elbert5202744.79129
Worth5142551.882984
Meriwether5062407.231167
Fannin5051918.69838
Crisp5032256.721564
Jones4911717.32442
Brooks4853083.872452
Greene4762543.142152
Hart4481716.011158
Morgan4402299.09232
Early4364297.263234
Atkinson4195030.01353
Banks4132066.86656
Berrien41021271020
Bleckley3983100.171724
Evans3873621.22530
Candler3863561.871620
Johnson3773902.291450
Stewart3776151.091173
Hancock3704516.053959
Haralson3671194.58823
Telfair3612307.591534
Dodge3511721.85929
Jenkins3484057.842757
Lamar3341726.371736
Terrell3243826.623173
Randolph3224767.552754
Brantley3191661.29827
Screven3162273.38938
Seminole3133845.21823
Clinch3124687.5525
Wilkinson3023386.031754
Rabun2991760.27740
Dooly2982223.881449
Oglethorpe2911909.451143
Pike2901537.65826
Turner2833504.212147
Lanier2762666.41515
Pulaski2752524.561129
McIntosh2651819.18624
Montgomery2492699.48417
Irwin2462607.87430
Echols2385996.4729
Wilkes2372366.69325
Towns2341944.49725
Treutlen2313382.63525
Calhoun2293625.14744
Miller2283955.59110
Wilcox2282593.862047
Dade2221373.59414
Macon2141647.671046
Jasper2001408.55420
Lincoln2002461.54724
Long195979.16313
Heard1801455.13512
Marion1782146.39618
Twiggs1712114.77736
Taylor1672098.52726
Crawford1621324.83426
Talbot1552517.05522
Wheeler1541947.15816
Warren1242380.04523
Clay1143992.9928
Schley991876.78213
Baker722310.65316
Webster411607.8429
Glascock351157.0224
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

