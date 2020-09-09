UPDATE: Georgia reports 287,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,653 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 287,287 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,845 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,128 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 8, as the state of Georgia reported 285,350 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,081 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 8.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,584 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,653 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 152 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,461 total cases today, Sept. 9. There were 2,669 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 753 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 25861 2352.75 551 2219 Gwinnett 25376 2613 361 2524 Cobb 18005 2277.42 406 1636 DeKalb 17237 2173.22 324 1929 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16663 0 141 596 Hall 8189 3968.52 133 887 Chatham 7592 2598.43 132 694 Clayton 6721 2204.78 149 623 Richmond 6366 3147.75 143 521 Muscogee 5653 2950.02 152 621 Bibb 5619 3693.07 142 796 Cherokee 5271 1976.99 83 444 Henry 4633 1931.5 90 185 Whitfield 4177 3990.56 55 219 Clarke 4109 3166.15 35 185 Lowndes 3618 3069.28 72 184 Forsyth 3422 1355.21 37 281 Columbia 3366 2121.91 51 167 Douglas 3293 2167.79 68 374 Glynn 3238 3763.06 84 246 Dougherty 3045 3386.91 180 619 Houston 2814 1791.91 73 346 Troup 2669 3790.44 91 294 Bartow 2599 2346.28 75 251 Floyd 2560 2562.15 35 200 Bulloch 2519 3169.87 23 124 Paulding 2491 1443.71 42 137 Carroll 2463 2050.47 63 151 Unknown 2409 0 3 56 Newton 2406 2141.45 67 244 Coweta 2357 1550.65 33 111 Barrow 1927 2230.76 43 224 Coffee 1876 4358.53 40 268 Baldwin 1858 4182.05 55 134 Colquitt 1825 4020.44 30 142 Rockdale 1724 1815.5 32 198 Jackson 1696 2270.41 27 139 Fayette 1644 1398.63 43 85 Walton 1623 1693.91 49 155 Gordon 1621 2792.47 32 108 Tift 1596 3908.89 52 200 Chattahoochee 1461 13591.96 2 13 Laurens 1455 3076.37 52 122 Thomas 1422 3200.47 58 158 Habersham 1411 3080.79 65 190 Ware 1389 3874.15 49 156 Polk 1295 2978.24 17 83 Spalding 1230 1779.77 54 170 Effingham 1209 1888.3 20 81 Walker 1179 1693.72 26 53 Toombs 1178 4365.71 30 89 Camden 1111 2060.31 7 40 Decatur 1040 3951.07 22 81 Wayne 1025 3419.63 26 89 Liberty 978 1579.87 19 103 Catoosa 967 1406.12 16 64 Bryan 956 2442.7 9 72 Appling 941 5069.77 25 83 Stephens 909 3452.6 29 96 Sumter 893 3037.52 60 190 Emanuel 877 3869.57 24 64 Lumpkin 790 2337.14 12 82 Gilmer 775 2466.82 9 75 Harris 753 2169.28 21 82 Mitchell 741 3359.63 45 138 Dawson 740 2738.61 7 70 Murray 734 1823.1 4 42 Jefferson 727 4747.6 20 71 Tattnall 722 2841.29 8 54 Burke 702 3142.06 9 76 Grady 702 2860.64 17 86 Upson 693 2637.29 59 70 Ben Hill 685 4115.35 18 72 Jeff Davis 672 4436.23 13 43 Lee 658 2195.46 25 99 Chattooga 649 2620.53 6 40 Putnam 646 2951.79 21 65 Oconee 635 1521.43 21 55 Washington 631 3108.07 7 41 Franklin 627 2687.64 11 48 Monroe 616 2221.66 44 78 White 598 1882.99 16 86 Madison 594 1968.39 8 51 Peach 594 2169.86 18 95 Butts 591 2347.66 41 51 Charlton 589 4444.95 6 20 Pickens 558 1664.18 8 53 Bacon 547 4796.56 10 41 Pierce 543 2778.2 14 64 McDuffie 538 2491.09 13 63 Union 538 2123.54 14 66 Cook 526 3016.57 12 53 Elbert 526 2776.46 1 29 Worth 516 2561.81 29 84 Fannin 509 1933.89 8 39 Meriwether 508 2416.75 11 67 Crisp 504 2261.21 15 64 Jones 498 1741.81 4 42 Brooks 487 3096.59 24 53 Greene 476 2543.14 21 54 Hart 456 1746.66 11 58 Morgan 441 2304.32 2 32 Early 436 4297.26 32 34 Atkinson 422 5066.03 3 53 Banks 418 2091.88 6 58 Berrien 413 2142.56 10 20 Bleckley 398 3100.17 17 24 Evans 391 3658.65 5 30 Candler 387 3571.1 16 21 Stewart 386 6297.93 11 74 Johnson 383 3964.39 14 51 Haralson 375 1220.62 8 25 Hancock 372 4540.46 39 59 Telfair 364 2326.77 15 34 Dodge 356 1746.38 9 29 Jenkins 351 4092.82 27 57 Lamar 334 1726.37 17 36 Screven 327 2352.52 9 40 Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73 Randolph 322 4767.55 27 54 Brantley 321 1671.7 8 27 Seminole 314 3857.49 8 23 Clinch 313 4702.52 5 25 Wilkinson 305 3419.67 17 54 Rabun 301 1772.05 7 40 Dooly 298 2223.88 14 49 Oglethorpe 294 1929.13 11 43 Pike 291 1542.95 8 26 Turner 287 3553.74 21 48 Pulaski 279 2561.28 11 33 Lanier 278 2685.73 5 15 McIntosh 266 1826.05 6 24 Irwin 250 2650.27 4 30 Montgomery 250 2710.32 4 17 Towns 240 1994.35 7 31 Wilkes 239 2386.66 3 27 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Treutlen 233 3411.92 5 26 Miller 230 3990.28 1 10 Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44 Wilcox 228 2593.86 20 47 Dade 225 1392.15 4 14 Macon 214 1647.67 10 46 Lincoln 201 2473.85 7 24 Jasper 200 1408.55 4 20 Long 197 989.2 3 13 Heard 180 1455.13 5 12 Marion 178 2146.39 6 19 Twiggs 172 2127.13 7 37 Taylor 169 2123.65 8 27 Crawford 162 1324.83 4 26 Wheeler 160 2023.01 8 16 Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22 Warren 124 2380.04 5 23 Clay 115 4028.02 2 8 Schley 101 1914.69 2 15 Baker 73 2342.75 3 16 Webster 41 1607.84 2 10 Glascock 35 1157.02 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.