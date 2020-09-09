UPDATE: Georgia reports 287,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,653 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 287,287 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,845 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,128 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 8, as the state of Georgia reported 285,350 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,081 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 8.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,584 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 5,653 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 152 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,461 total cases today, Sept. 9. There were 2,669 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 753 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 9 update.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED CASES
|CASES PER 100K
|DEATHS
|HOSPITALIZATIONS
|Fulton
|25861
|2352.75
|551
|2219
|Gwinnett
|25376
|2613
|361
|2524
|Cobb
|18005
|2277.42
|406
|1636
|DeKalb
|17237
|2173.22
|324
|1929
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|16663
|0
|141
|596
|Hall
|8189
|3968.52
|133
|887
|Chatham
|7592
|2598.43
|132
|694
|Clayton
|6721
|2204.78
|149
|623
|Richmond
|6366
|3147.75
|143
|521
|Muscogee
|5653
|2950.02
|152
|621
|Bibb
|5619
|3693.07
|142
|796
|Cherokee
|5271
|1976.99
|83
|444
|Henry
|4633
|1931.5
|90
|185
|Whitfield
|4177
|3990.56
|55
|219
|Clarke
|4109
|3166.15
|35
|185
|Lowndes
|3618
|3069.28
|72
|184
|Forsyth
|3422
|1355.21
|37
|281
|Columbia
|3366
|2121.91
|51
|167
|Douglas
|3293
|2167.79
|68
|374
|Glynn
|3238
|3763.06
|84
|246
|Dougherty
|3045
|3386.91
|180
|619
|Houston
|2814
|1791.91
|73
|346
|Troup
|2669
|3790.44
|91
|294
|Bartow
|2599
|2346.28
|75
|251
|Floyd
|2560
|2562.15
|35
|200
|Bulloch
|2519
|3169.87
|23
|124
|Paulding
|2491
|1443.71
|42
|137
|Carroll
|2463
|2050.47
|63
|151
|Unknown
|2409
|0
|3
|56
|Newton
|2406
|2141.45
|67
|244
|Coweta
|2357
|1550.65
|33
|111
|Barrow
|1927
|2230.76
|43
|224
|Coffee
|1876
|4358.53
|40
|268
|Baldwin
|1858
|4182.05
|55
|134
|Colquitt
|1825
|4020.44
|30
|142
|Rockdale
|1724
|1815.5
|32
|198
|Jackson
|1696
|2270.41
|27
|139
|Fayette
|1644
|1398.63
|43
|85
|Walton
|1623
|1693.91
|49
|155
|Gordon
|1621
|2792.47
|32
|108
|Tift
|1596
|3908.89
|52
|200
|Chattahoochee
|1461
|13591.96
|2
|13
|Laurens
|1455
|3076.37
|52
|122
|Thomas
|1422
|3200.47
|58
|158
|Habersham
|1411
|3080.79
|65
|190
|Ware
|1389
|3874.15
|49
|156
|Polk
|1295
|2978.24
|17
|83
|Spalding
|1230
|1779.77
|54
|170
|Effingham
|1209
|1888.3
|20
|81
|Walker
|1179
|1693.72
|26
|53
|Toombs
|1178
|4365.71
|30
|89
|Camden
|1111
|2060.31
|7
|40
|Decatur
|1040
|3951.07
|22
|81
|Wayne
|1025
|3419.63
|26
|89
|Liberty
|978
|1579.87
|19
|103
|Catoosa
|967
|1406.12
|16
|64
|Bryan
|956
|2442.7
|9
|72
|Appling
|941
|5069.77
|25
|83
|Stephens
|909
|3452.6
|29
|96
|Sumter
|893
|3037.52
|60
|190
|Emanuel
|877
|3869.57
|24
|64
|Lumpkin
|790
|2337.14
|12
|82
|Gilmer
|775
|2466.82
|9
|75
|Harris
|753
|2169.28
|21
|82
|Mitchell
|741
|3359.63
|45
|138
|Dawson
|740
|2738.61
|7
|70
|Murray
|734
|1823.1
|4
|42
|Jefferson
|727
|4747.6
|20
|71
|Tattnall
|722
|2841.29
|8
|54
|Burke
|702
|3142.06
|9
|76
|Grady
|702
|2860.64
|17
|86
|Upson
|693
|2637.29
|59
|70
|Ben Hill
|685
|4115.35
|18
|72
|Jeff Davis
|672
|4436.23
|13
|43
|Lee
|658
|2195.46
|25
|99
|Chattooga
|649
|2620.53
|6
|40
|Putnam
|646
|2951.79
|21
|65
|Oconee
|635
|1521.43
|21
|55
|Washington
|631
|3108.07
|7
|41
|Franklin
|627
|2687.64
|11
|48
|Monroe
|616
|2221.66
|44
|78
|White
|598
|1882.99
|16
|86
|Madison
|594
|1968.39
|8
|51
|Peach
|594
|2169.86
|18
|95
|Butts
|591
|2347.66
|41
|51
|Charlton
|589
|4444.95
|6
|20
|Pickens
|558
|1664.18
|8
|53
|Bacon
|547
|4796.56
|10
|41
|Pierce
|543
|2778.2
|14
|64
|McDuffie
|538
|2491.09
|13
|63
|Union
|538
|2123.54
|14
|66
|Cook
|526
|3016.57
|12
|53
|Elbert
|526
|2776.46
|1
|29
|Worth
|516
|2561.81
|29
|84
|Fannin
|509
|1933.89
|8
|39
|Meriwether
|508
|2416.75
|11
|67
|Crisp
|504
|2261.21
|15
|64
|Jones
|498
|1741.81
|4
|42
|Brooks
|487
|3096.59
|24
|53
|Greene
|476
|2543.14
|21
|54
|Hart
|456
|1746.66
|11
|58
|Morgan
|441
|2304.32
|2
|32
|Early
|436
|4297.26
|32
|34
|Atkinson
|422
|5066.03
|3
|53
|Banks
|418
|2091.88
|6
|58
|Berrien
|413
|2142.56
|10
|20
|Bleckley
|398
|3100.17
|17
|24
|Evans
|391
|3658.65
|5
|30
|Candler
|387
|3571.1
|16
|21
|Stewart
|386
|6297.93
|11
|74
|Johnson
|383
|3964.39
|14
|51
|Haralson
|375
|1220.62
|8
|25
|Hancock
|372
|4540.46
|39
|59
|Telfair
|364
|2326.77
|15
|34
|Dodge
|356
|1746.38
|9
|29
|Jenkins
|351
|4092.82
|27
|57
|Lamar
|334
|1726.37
|17
|36
|Screven
|327
|2352.52
|9
|40
|Terrell
|324
|3826.62
|31
|73
|Randolph
|322
|4767.55
|27
|54
|Brantley
|321
|1671.7
|8
|27
|Seminole
|314
|3857.49
|8
|23
|Clinch
|313
|4702.52
|5
|25
|Wilkinson
|305
|3419.67
|17
|54
|Rabun
|301
|1772.05
|7
|40
|Dooly
|298
|2223.88
|14
|49
|Oglethorpe
|294
|1929.13
|11
|43
|Pike
|291
|1542.95
|8
|26
|Turner
|287
|3553.74
|21
|48
|Pulaski
|279
|2561.28
|11
|33
|Lanier
|278
|2685.73
|5
|15
|McIntosh
|266
|1826.05
|6
|24
|Irwin
|250
|2650.27
|4
|30
|Montgomery
|250
|2710.32
|4
|17
|Towns
|240
|1994.35
|7
|31
|Wilkes
|239
|2386.66
|3
|27
|Echols
|238
|5996.47
|2
|9
|Treutlen
|233
|3411.92
|5
|26
|Miller
|230
|3990.28
|1
|10
|Calhoun
|229
|3625.14
|7
|44
|Wilcox
|228
|2593.86
|20
|47
|Dade
|225
|1392.15
|4
|14
|Macon
|214
|1647.67
|10
|46
|Lincoln
|201
|2473.85
|7
|24
|Jasper
|200
|1408.55
|4
|20
|Long
|197
|989.2
|3
|13
|Heard
|180
|1455.13
|5
|12
|Marion
|178
|2146.39
|6
|19
|Twiggs
|172
|2127.13
|7
|37
|Taylor
|169
|2123.65
|8
|27
|Crawford
|162
|1324.83
|4
|26
|Wheeler
|160
|2023.01
|8
|16
|Talbot
|155
|2517.05
|5
|22
|Warren
|124
|2380.04
|5
|23
|Clay
|115
|4028.02
|2
|8
|Schley
|101
|1914.69
|2
|15
|Baker
|73
|2342.75
|3
|16
|Webster
|41
|1607.84
|2
|10
|Glascock
|35
|1157.02
|2
|4
|Quitman
|31
|1351.35
|1
|6
|Taliaferro
|19
|1164.22
|0
|1
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.