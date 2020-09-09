UPDATE: Georgia reports 287,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,653 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 287,287 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 25,845 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,128 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 8, as the state of Georgia reported 285,350 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,081 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 8.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,584 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,653 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 152 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,461 total cases today, Sept. 9. There were 2,669 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 753 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton258612352.755512219
Gwinnett2537626133612524
Cobb180052277.424061636
DeKalb172372173.223241929
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State166630141596
Hall81893968.52133887
Chatham75922598.43132694
Clayton67212204.78149623
Richmond63663147.75143521
Muscogee56532950.02152621
Bibb56193693.07142796
Cherokee52711976.9983444
Henry46331931.590185
Whitfield41773990.5655219
Clarke41093166.1535185
Lowndes36183069.2872184
Forsyth34221355.2137281
Columbia33662121.9151167
Douglas32932167.7968374
Glynn32383763.0684246
Dougherty30453386.91180619
Houston28141791.9173346
Troup26693790.4491294
Bartow25992346.2875251
Floyd25602562.1535200
Bulloch25193169.8723124
Paulding24911443.7142137
Carroll24632050.4763151
Unknown24090356
Newton24062141.4567244
Coweta23571550.6533111
Barrow19272230.7643224
Coffee18764358.5340268
Baldwin18584182.0555134
Colquitt18254020.4430142
Rockdale17241815.532198
Jackson16962270.4127139
Fayette16441398.634385
Walton16231693.9149155
Gordon16212792.4732108
Tift15963908.8952200
Chattahoochee146113591.96213
Laurens14553076.3752122
Thomas14223200.4758158
Habersham14113080.7965190
Ware13893874.1549156
Polk12952978.241783
Spalding12301779.7754170
Effingham12091888.32081
Walker11791693.722653
Toombs11784365.713089
Camden11112060.31740
Decatur10403951.072281
Wayne10253419.632689
Liberty9781579.8719103
Catoosa9671406.121664
Bryan9562442.7972
Appling9415069.772583
Stephens9093452.62996
Sumter8933037.5260190
Emanuel8773869.572464
Lumpkin7902337.141282
Gilmer7752466.82975
Harris7532169.282182
Mitchell7413359.6345138
Dawson7402738.61770
Murray7341823.1442
Jefferson7274747.62071
Tattnall7222841.29854
Burke7023142.06976
Grady7022860.641786
Upson6932637.295970
Ben Hill6854115.351872
Jeff Davis6724436.231343
Lee6582195.462599
Chattooga6492620.53640
Putnam6462951.792165
Oconee6351521.432155
Washington6313108.07741
Franklin6272687.641148
Monroe6162221.664478
White5981882.991686
Madison5941968.39851
Peach5942169.861895
Butts5912347.664151
Charlton5894444.95620
Pickens5581664.18853
Bacon5474796.561041
Pierce5432778.21464
McDuffie5382491.091363
Union5382123.541466
Cook5263016.571253
Elbert5262776.46129
Worth5162561.812984
Fannin5091933.89839
Meriwether5082416.751167
Crisp5042261.211564
Jones4981741.81442
Brooks4873096.592453
Greene4762543.142154
Hart4561746.661158
Morgan4412304.32232
Early4364297.263234
Atkinson4225066.03353
Banks4182091.88658
Berrien4132142.561020
Bleckley3983100.171724
Evans3913658.65530
Candler3873571.11621
Stewart3866297.931174
Johnson3833964.391451
Haralson3751220.62825
Hancock3724540.463959
Telfair3642326.771534
Dodge3561746.38929
Jenkins3514092.822757
Lamar3341726.371736
Screven3272352.52940
Terrell3243826.623173
Randolph3224767.552754
Brantley3211671.7827
Seminole3143857.49823
Clinch3134702.52525
Wilkinson3053419.671754
Rabun3011772.05740
Dooly2982223.881449
Oglethorpe2941929.131143
Pike2911542.95826
Turner2873553.742148
Pulaski2792561.281133
Lanier2782685.73515
McIntosh2661826.05624
Irwin2502650.27430
Montgomery2502710.32417
Towns2401994.35731
Wilkes2392386.66327
Echols2385996.4729
Treutlen2333411.92526
Miller2303990.28110
Calhoun2293625.14744
Wilcox2282593.862047
Dade2251392.15414
Macon2141647.671046
Lincoln2012473.85724
Jasper2001408.55420
Long197989.2313
Heard1801455.13512
Marion1782146.39619
Twiggs1722127.13737
Taylor1692123.65827
Crawford1621324.83426
Wheeler1602023.01816
Talbot1552517.05522
Warren1242380.04523
Clay1154028.0228
Schley1011914.69215
Baker732342.75316
Webster411607.84210
Glascock351157.0224
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 88° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories