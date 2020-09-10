UPDATE: Georgia reports 289,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,678 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 289,123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,062 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,204 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 9, as the state of Georgia reported 287,287 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,930 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,628 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 154 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,515 total cases today, Sept. 10. There were 2,674 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 754 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton259342359.395502232
Gwinnett254952625.253662538
Cobb181552296.394091648
DeKalb173142182.933331947
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State165350142596
Hall82664005.83133894
Chatham76442616.23132703
Clayton67612217.9149625
Richmond64053167.03143525
Muscogee56782963.06154626
Bibb56493712.78146799
Cherokee53382002.1287450
Henry46491938.1790188
Whitfield42174028.7855223
Clarke42053240.1236188
Lowndes36523098.1272184
Forsyth34631371.4538286
Columbia33872135.1453169
Douglas33082177.6668375
Glynn32693799.0984247
Dougherty30493391.36181620
Houston28291801.4673352
Troup26743797.5492296
Bartow26212366.1476252
Floyd25932595.1838208
Bulloch25403196.323126
Paulding25301466.3143137
Carroll24722057.9663151
Unknown24400356
Newton24172151.2472248
Coweta23751562.4934112
Barrow19482255.0743224
Coffee18934398.0340273
Baldwin18684204.5655138
Colquitt18484071.1131144
Rockdale17291820.7732198
Jackson17112290.527140
Fayette16531406.284487
Walton16361707.4749156
Gordon16322811.4234108
Tift16123948.0852202
Chattahoochee151514094.33213
Laurens14633093.2854123
Habersham14233106.9965191
Thomas14233202.7258158
Ware13943888.149157
Polk13022994.341785
Spalding12381791.3554171
Effingham12241911.722082
Walker12151745.442658
Toombs11974436.133090
Camden11312097.4740
Decatur10443966.262281
Wayne10303436.312689
Catoosa9861433.741664
Liberty9811584.7119104
Bryan9662468.25972
Appling9485107.482583
Stephens9143471.593098
Sumter8933037.5260190
Emanuel8793878.42664
Lumpkin7952351.931282
Gilmer7752466.82975
Harris7542172.162182
Dawson7452757.11670
Mitchell7423364.1645139
Murray7371830.56542
Jefferson7284754.132071
Tattnall7242849.16854
Grady7072881.011986
Burke7063159.97978
Upson6992660.125973
Ben Hill6894139.381873
Jeff Davis6744449.431443
Lee6622208.82599
Chattooga6572652.83745
Putnam6512974.642166
Oconee6401533.412155
Franklin6392739.081150
Washington6343122.85742
White6291980.61787
Monroe6182228.874479
Peach6032202.741996
Madison5971978.33851
Butts5962367.524151
Charlton5904452.49620
Pickens5631679.09853
Bacon5474796.561041
Pierce5442783.321464
Union5422139.331667
McDuffie5412504.981364
Elbert5292792.29231
Cook5283028.041253
Worth5172566.782984
Fannin5161960.49939
Meriwether5102426.261167
Crisp5052265.691764
Jones4961734.81442
Brooks4923128.382453
Greene4792559.172154
Hart4601761.981159
Morgan4422309.54232
Early4404336.683234
Atkinson4235078.03353
Banks4192096.89659
Berrien4172163.311020
Stewart4026558.981276
Bleckley4003115.751924
Evans3923668.01530
Candler3893589.551622
Johnson3884016.151852
Haralson3781230.39826
Hancock3734552.674059
Telfair3632320.381534
Dodge3571751.29929
Jenkins3554139.462760
Lamar3371741.871737
Screven3272352.52940
Randolph3254811.962754
Terrell3243826.623173
Clinch3224837.74525
Brantley3211671.7828
Seminole3153869.78823
Wilkinson3073442.091755
Rabun3051795.6741
Dooly3002238.811449
Oglethorpe2951935.71143
Pike2911542.95827
Turner2873553.742148
Lanier2792695.39515
Pulaski2792561.281134
McIntosh2691846.64724
Irwin2502650.27430
Montgomery2502710.32419
Towns2442027.59734
Wilkes2412406.63327
Echols2385996.4729
Treutlen2323397.28625
Wheeler2322933.37918
Miller2303990.28110
Calhoun2293625.14744
Wilcox2292605.232047
Dade2281410.72414
Macon2171670.771046
Jasper2011415.59420
Lincoln2012473.85724
Long198994.23313
Heard1801455.13512
Marion1782146.39619
Taylor1742186.48828
Twiggs1732139.5737
Crawford1621324.83427
Talbot1552517.05522
Warren1242380.04523
Clay1154028.0228
Schley1011914.69215
Baker732342.75316
Webster411607.84210
Glascock361190.0824
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

