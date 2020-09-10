UPDATE: Georgia reports 289,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,678 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 289,123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,062 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,204 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 9, as the state of Georgia reported 287,287 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,930 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,628 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 154 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,515 total cases today, Sept. 10. There were 2,674 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 754 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 25934 2359.39 550 2232 Gwinnett 25495 2625.25 366 2538 Cobb 18155 2296.39 409 1648 DeKalb 17314 2182.93 333 1947 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16535 0 142 596 Hall 8266 4005.83 133 894 Chatham 7644 2616.23 132 703 Clayton 6761 2217.9 149 625 Richmond 6405 3167.03 143 525 Muscogee 5678 2963.06 154 626 Bibb 5649 3712.78 146 799 Cherokee 5338 2002.12 87 450 Henry 4649 1938.17 90 188 Whitfield 4217 4028.78 55 223 Clarke 4205 3240.12 36 188 Lowndes 3652 3098.12 72 184 Forsyth 3463 1371.45 38 286 Columbia 3387 2135.14 53 169 Douglas 3308 2177.66 68 375 Glynn 3269 3799.09 84 247 Dougherty 3049 3391.36 181 620 Houston 2829 1801.46 73 352 Troup 2674 3797.54 92 296 Bartow 2621 2366.14 76 252 Floyd 2593 2595.18 38 208 Bulloch 2540 3196.3 23 126 Paulding 2530 1466.31 43 137 Carroll 2472 2057.96 63 151 Unknown 2440 0 3 56 Newton 2417 2151.24 72 248 Coweta 2375 1562.49 34 112 Barrow 1948 2255.07 43 224 Coffee 1893 4398.03 40 273 Baldwin 1868 4204.56 55 138 Colquitt 1848 4071.11 31 144 Rockdale 1729 1820.77 32 198 Jackson 1711 2290.5 27 140 Fayette 1653 1406.28 44 87 Walton 1636 1707.47 49 156 Gordon 1632 2811.42 34 108 Tift 1612 3948.08 52 202 Chattahoochee 1515 14094.33 2 13 Laurens 1463 3093.28 54 123 Habersham 1423 3106.99 65 191 Thomas 1423 3202.72 58 158 Ware 1394 3888.1 49 157 Polk 1302 2994.34 17 85 Spalding 1238 1791.35 54 171 Effingham 1224 1911.72 20 82 Walker 1215 1745.44 26 58 Toombs 1197 4436.13 30 90 Camden 1131 2097.4 7 40 Decatur 1044 3966.26 22 81 Wayne 1030 3436.31 26 89 Catoosa 986 1433.74 16 64 Liberty 981 1584.71 19 104 Bryan 966 2468.25 9 72 Appling 948 5107.48 25 83 Stephens 914 3471.59 30 98 Sumter 893 3037.52 60 190 Emanuel 879 3878.4 26 64 Lumpkin 795 2351.93 12 82 Gilmer 775 2466.82 9 75 Harris 754 2172.16 21 82 Dawson 745 2757.11 6 70 Mitchell 742 3364.16 45 139 Murray 737 1830.56 5 42 Jefferson 728 4754.13 20 71 Tattnall 724 2849.16 8 54 Grady 707 2881.01 19 86 Burke 706 3159.97 9 78 Upson 699 2660.12 59 73 Ben Hill 689 4139.38 18 73 Jeff Davis 674 4449.43 14 43 Lee 662 2208.8 25 99 Chattooga 657 2652.83 7 45 Putnam 651 2974.64 21 66 Oconee 640 1533.41 21 55 Franklin 639 2739.08 11 50 Washington 634 3122.85 7 42 White 629 1980.6 17 87 Monroe 618 2228.87 44 79 Peach 603 2202.74 19 96 Madison 597 1978.33 8 51 Butts 596 2367.52 41 51 Charlton 590 4452.49 6 20 Pickens 563 1679.09 8 53 Bacon 547 4796.56 10 41 Pierce 544 2783.32 14 64 Union 542 2139.33 16 67 McDuffie 541 2504.98 13 64 Elbert 529 2792.29 2 31 Cook 528 3028.04 12 53 Worth 517 2566.78 29 84 Fannin 516 1960.49 9 39 Meriwether 510 2426.26 11 67 Crisp 505 2265.69 17 64 Jones 496 1734.81 4 42 Brooks 492 3128.38 24 53 Greene 479 2559.17 21 54 Hart 460 1761.98 11 59 Morgan 442 2309.54 2 32 Early 440 4336.68 32 34 Atkinson 423 5078.03 3 53 Banks 419 2096.89 6 59 Berrien 417 2163.31 10 20 Stewart 402 6558.98 12 76 Bleckley 400 3115.75 19 24 Evans 392 3668.01 5 30 Candler 389 3589.55 16 22 Johnson 388 4016.15 18 52 Haralson 378 1230.39 8 26 Hancock 373 4552.67 40 59 Telfair 363 2320.38 15 34 Dodge 357 1751.29 9 29 Jenkins 355 4139.46 27 60 Lamar 337 1741.87 17 37 Screven 327 2352.52 9 40 Randolph 325 4811.96 27 54 Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73 Clinch 322 4837.74 5 25 Brantley 321 1671.7 8 28 Seminole 315 3869.78 8 23 Wilkinson 307 3442.09 17 55 Rabun 305 1795.6 7 41 Dooly 300 2238.81 14 49 Oglethorpe 295 1935.7 11 43 Pike 291 1542.95 8 27 Turner 287 3553.74 21 48 Lanier 279 2695.39 5 15 Pulaski 279 2561.28 11 34 McIntosh 269 1846.64 7 24 Irwin 250 2650.27 4 30 Montgomery 250 2710.32 4 19 Towns 244 2027.59 7 34 Wilkes 241 2406.63 3 27 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Treutlen 232 3397.28 6 25 Wheeler 232 2933.37 9 18 Miller 230 3990.28 1 10 Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44 Wilcox 229 2605.23 20 47 Dade 228 1410.72 4 14 Macon 217 1670.77 10 46 Jasper 201 1415.59 4 20 Lincoln 201 2473.85 7 24 Long 198 994.23 3 13 Heard 180 1455.13 5 12 Marion 178 2146.39 6 19 Taylor 174 2186.48 8 28 Twiggs 173 2139.5 7 37 Crawford 162 1324.83 4 27 Talbot 155 2517.05 5 22 Warren 124 2380.04 5 23 Clay 115 4028.02 2 8 Schley 101 1914.69 2 15 Baker 73 2342.75 3 16 Webster 41 1607.84 2 10 Glascock 36 1190.08 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.