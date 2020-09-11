UPDATE: Georgia reports 290,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,688 in Columbus

Georgia

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 290,781 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,163 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,246 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 10, as the state of Georgia reported 289,123 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,863 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 11.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,769 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,688 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 156 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,533 total cases today, Sept. 11. There were 2,679 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 757 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton260222367.45512241
Gwinnett256112637.23692552
Cobb182552309.044091655
DeKalb173802191.253341955
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State165390143599
Hall83064025.22136897
Chatham76972634.37134707
Clayton67862226.1152627
Richmond64183173.46145527
Muscogee56882968.28156622
Bibb56673724.61148801
Cherokee53952023.587454
Henry46791950.6790188
Clarke43143324.1136191
Whitfield42474057.4457223
Lowndes36743116.7872185
Forsyth34821378.9739288
Columbia33942139.5655169
Douglas33192184.968375
Glynn32883821.1785250
Dougherty30513393.58181622
Houston28401808.4773351
Troup26793804.6491298
Bartow26452387.8176253
Floyd26362638.2237208
Bulloch25803246.6323126
Paulding25521479.0644137
Carroll24952077.1163151
Unknown24260356
Newton24182152.1374250
Coweta23791565.1234112
Barrow19592267.8143225
Coffee1896440540273
Baldwin18774224.8155138
Colquitt18534082.1331145
Rockdale17391831.332198
Jackson17252309.2427141
Fayette16571409.684487
Walton16491721.0450155
Gordon16442832.0934108
Tift16233975.0252205
Chattahoochee153314261.79213
Laurens14683103.8654123
Habersham14323126.6463188
Thomas14183191.4758159
Ware14053918.7849157
Polk13243044.941786
Effingham12421939.842181
Spalding12401794.2454172
Walker12351774.172660
Toombs12014450.953090
Camden11322099.25740
Decatur10503989.062380
Wayne10423476.352689
Catoosa9941445.381664
Liberty9891597.6419105
Bryan9732486.14972
Appling9505118.262584
Stephens9173482.983199
Sumter8953044.3260190
Emanuel8903926.932768
Lumpkin8002366.721283
Gilmer7782476.371075
Harris7572180.82183
Dawson7452757.11670
Mitchell7443373.2345139
Murray7411840.49543
Jefferson7344793.312172
Tattnall7342888.51854
Burke7113182.35977
Grady7092889.161986
Upson7012667.735973
Ben Hill6904145.391873
Jeff Davis6774469.241543
Chattooga6672693.21745
Lee6622208.82599
Putnam6542988.352268
Oconee6501557.372256
Franklin6472773.371150
White6392012.091788
Washington6353127.77742
Monroe6202236.094479
Peach6072217.351996
Madison6042001.52851
Butts6002383.414151
Charlton5934475.13621
Union5822297.221666
Pickens5641682.08853
Bacon5524840.411041
Pierce5522824.251464
Elbert5502903.14231
McDuffie5442518.871364
Cook5293033.781253
Fannin5251994.68940
Worth5142551.882984
Meriwether5132440.531167
Crisp5092283.641764
Jones4991745.3442
Brooks4923128.382553
Greene4802564.512154
Hart4611765.811159
Morgan4462330.44232
Early4424356.43234
Atkinson4295150.06354
Banks4232116.91659
Berrien4182168.51020
Bleckley4063162.491924
Stewart4036575.31277
Johnson3964098.951852
Evans3953696.08530
Candler3933626.461622
Haralson3831246.66826
Hancock3734552.674161
Telfair3652333.161534
Jenkins3644244.42861
Dodge3601766929
Lamar3411762.551738
Screven3322388.49940
Clinch3264897.84525
Randolph3254811.962754
Terrell3243826.623173
Brantley3211671.7828
Seminole3183906.63823
Wilkinson3093464.511756
Rabun3051795.6741
Wheeler3053856.371119
Dooly3022253.731449
Pike2961569.46827
Oglethorpe2951935.71144
Pulaski2892653.081135
Turner2873553.742148
Lanier2802705.05515
McIntosh2711860.37724
Montgomery2532742.84519
Irwin2522671.47430
Towns2462044.21734
Wilkes2442436.59327
Echols2396021.6729
Treutlen2343426.56625
Dade2311429.28415
Calhoun2303640.97744
Miller2303990.28110
Wilcox2292605.232047
Macon2181678.471046
Long2041024.35313
Jasper2011415.59420
Lincoln2012473.85724
Heard1801455.13512
Marion1782146.39719
Taylor1752199.04828
Twiggs1732139.5738
Crawford1621324.83427
Talbot1562533.29522
Warren1242380.04523
Clay1174098.0728
Schley1011914.69215
Baker732342.75316
Webster421647.06210
Glascock371223.1424
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Friday

93° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 93° 75°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 72°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Monday

83° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 83° 73°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 79° 68°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 78° 69°

Thursday

83° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

