UPDATE: Georgia reports 290,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,688 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 290,781 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,163 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,246 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 10, as the state of Georgia reported 289,123 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,863 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 11.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 22,769 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,688 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 156 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,533 total cases today, Sept. 11. There were 2,679 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 757 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 26022 2367.4 551 2241 Gwinnett 25611 2637.2 369 2552 Cobb 18255 2309.04 409 1655 DeKalb 17380 2191.25 334 1955 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16539 0 143 599 Hall 8306 4025.22 136 897 Chatham 7697 2634.37 134 707 Clayton 6786 2226.1 152 627 Richmond 6418 3173.46 145 527 Muscogee 5688 2968.28 156 622 Bibb 5667 3724.61 148 801 Cherokee 5395 2023.5 87 454 Henry 4679 1950.67 90 188 Clarke 4314 3324.11 36 191 Whitfield 4247 4057.44 57 223 Lowndes 3674 3116.78 72 185 Forsyth 3482 1378.97 39 288 Columbia 3394 2139.56 55 169 Douglas 3319 2184.9 68 375 Glynn 3288 3821.17 85 250 Dougherty 3051 3393.58 181 622 Houston 2840 1808.47 73 351 Troup 2679 3804.64 91 298 Bartow 2645 2387.81 76 253 Floyd 2636 2638.22 37 208 Bulloch 2580 3246.63 23 126 Paulding 2552 1479.06 44 137 Carroll 2495 2077.11 63 151 Unknown 2426 0 3 56 Newton 2418 2152.13 74 250 Coweta 2379 1565.12 34 112 Barrow 1959 2267.81 43 225 Coffee 1896 4405 40 273 Baldwin 1877 4224.81 55 138 Colquitt 1853 4082.13 31 145 Rockdale 1739 1831.3 32 198 Jackson 1725 2309.24 27 141 Fayette 1657 1409.68 44 87 Walton 1649 1721.04 50 155 Gordon 1644 2832.09 34 108 Tift 1623 3975.02 52 205 Chattahoochee 1533 14261.79 2 13 Laurens 1468 3103.86 54 123 Habersham 1432 3126.64 63 188 Thomas 1418 3191.47 58 159 Ware 1405 3918.78 49 157 Polk 1324 3044.94 17 86 Effingham 1242 1939.84 21 81 Spalding 1240 1794.24 54 172 Walker 1235 1774.17 26 60 Toombs 1201 4450.95 30 90 Camden 1132 2099.25 7 40 Decatur 1050 3989.06 23 80 Wayne 1042 3476.35 26 89 Catoosa 994 1445.38 16 64 Liberty 989 1597.64 19 105 Bryan 973 2486.14 9 72 Appling 950 5118.26 25 84 Stephens 917 3482.98 31 99 Sumter 895 3044.32 60 190 Emanuel 890 3926.93 27 68 Lumpkin 800 2366.72 12 83 Gilmer 778 2476.37 10 75 Harris 757 2180.8 21 83 Dawson 745 2757.11 6 70 Mitchell 744 3373.23 45 139 Murray 741 1840.49 5 43 Jefferson 734 4793.31 21 72 Tattnall 734 2888.51 8 54 Burke 711 3182.35 9 77 Grady 709 2889.16 19 86 Upson 701 2667.73 59 73 Ben Hill 690 4145.39 18 73 Jeff Davis 677 4469.24 15 43 Chattooga 667 2693.21 7 45 Lee 662 2208.8 25 99 Putnam 654 2988.35 22 68 Oconee 650 1557.37 22 56 Franklin 647 2773.37 11 50 White 639 2012.09 17 88 Washington 635 3127.77 7 42 Monroe 620 2236.09 44 79 Peach 607 2217.35 19 96 Madison 604 2001.52 8 51 Butts 600 2383.41 41 51 Charlton 593 4475.13 6 21 Union 582 2297.22 16 66 Pickens 564 1682.08 8 53 Bacon 552 4840.41 10 41 Pierce 552 2824.25 14 64 Elbert 550 2903.14 2 31 McDuffie 544 2518.87 13 64 Cook 529 3033.78 12 53 Fannin 525 1994.68 9 40 Worth 514 2551.88 29 84 Meriwether 513 2440.53 11 67 Crisp 509 2283.64 17 64 Jones 499 1745.3 4 42 Brooks 492 3128.38 25 53 Greene 480 2564.51 21 54 Hart 461 1765.81 11 59 Morgan 446 2330.44 2 32 Early 442 4356.4 32 34 Atkinson 429 5150.06 3 54 Banks 423 2116.91 6 59 Berrien 418 2168.5 10 20 Bleckley 406 3162.49 19 24 Stewart 403 6575.3 12 77 Johnson 396 4098.95 18 52 Evans 395 3696.08 5 30 Candler 393 3626.46 16 22 Haralson 383 1246.66 8 26 Hancock 373 4552.67 41 61 Telfair 365 2333.16 15 34 Jenkins 364 4244.4 28 61 Dodge 360 1766 9 29 Lamar 341 1762.55 17 38 Screven 332 2388.49 9 40 Clinch 326 4897.84 5 25 Randolph 325 4811.96 27 54 Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73 Brantley 321 1671.7 8 28 Seminole 318 3906.63 8 23 Wilkinson 309 3464.51 17 56 Rabun 305 1795.6 7 41 Wheeler 305 3856.37 11 19 Dooly 302 2253.73 14 49 Pike 296 1569.46 8 27 Oglethorpe 295 1935.7 11 44 Pulaski 289 2653.08 11 35 Turner 287 3553.74 21 48 Lanier 280 2705.05 5 15 McIntosh 271 1860.37 7 24 Montgomery 253 2742.84 5 19 Irwin 252 2671.47 4 30 Towns 246 2044.21 7 34 Wilkes 244 2436.59 3 27 Echols 239 6021.67 2 9 Treutlen 234 3426.56 6 25 Dade 231 1429.28 4 15 Calhoun 230 3640.97 7 44 Miller 230 3990.28 1 10 Wilcox 229 2605.23 20 47 Macon 218 1678.47 10 46 Long 204 1024.35 3 13 Jasper 201 1415.59 4 20 Lincoln 201 2473.85 7 24 Heard 180 1455.13 5 12 Marion 178 2146.39 7 19 Taylor 175 2199.04 8 28 Twiggs 173 2139.5 7 38 Crawford 162 1324.83 4 27 Talbot 156 2533.29 5 22 Warren 124 2380.04 5 23 Clay 117 4098.07 2 8 Schley 101 1914.69 2 15 Baker 73 2342.75 3 16 Webster 42 1647.06 2 10 Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.